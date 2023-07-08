Malky Mackay taking extra care with condition of Ross County squad following short close-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay taking extra care with condition of Ross County squad following short close-season

The Staggies did not finish their campaign until June 4, when they defeated Partick Thistle in a dramatic Premiership play-off.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay, whose side face Queen's Park in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists Ross County’s balance between fitness and rest is more important than ever this season.

The Staggies are back in the thick of pre-season action, having defeated Nairn County 3-1 in their first friendly on Tuesday.

County are in action again on Saturday when they host Championship side Queen’s Park.

The midweek trip to Station Park came exactly a month after County secured top-flight survival with a dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle.

Given the unusually late end to last season due to the World Cup, Mackay says he will maximise rest periods at regular stages throughout the campaign.

Ross County triumphed 3-1 against Nairn County on Tuesday. Image: Jasperimage.

Mackay said: “It’s three weeks, and we’ve got to be careful. In three weeks off, you’re not going to lose much fitness – but you have to make sure the rest is applied properly.

“I spoke to Callum Beattie at the league on a number of matters and it’s obviously something they’re keen to avoid.

“It was a one-off because of the World Cup – that’s what he said, and it’s just the way it had to go.

“We gave ourselves an extra week by being in the play-off, and if Inverness had got to the final it could have been even later.

“In September, October and November, we will have international breaks, and they will be key in terms of giving players rest and time off.

“I’m very conscious that rest is so important at our level, with the intensity we want to play with and the intensity of our league, because during the rest of the time it’s hell for leather.”

Andrews a key part of Staggies’ backroom team

Mackay insists he is being led by sports scientist Alun Andrews on the best way to condition the players.

The Welshman joined County in 2022, having previously worked with the Staggies boss at Cardiff City.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay, along with assistant Don Cowie (left) and sports scientist Alun Andrews (right). Image: SNS.

Mackay says Andrews has a strong handle on what is required in the players’ schedules.

He added: “It’s what Alun Andrews, our sports scientist, is on top of.

“I have great faith in him, I worked with him at Cardiff.

“He has grown and grown, he’s a terrific and humble young man who has come in and quietly gone about his business.

“He prides himself on the fitness of the players, and it’s about getting that balance right.

“We have to get them fit again while being careful, so that we have a functioning squad that can see us through until the January break.”

Mackay will rotate squad again for Spiders’ visit

The visit of the Spiders will be County’s final friendly before they play their first Viaplay Cup group match at Stranraer next Saturday.

County remain without long-term absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton, with Mackay hoping to have Eamonn Brophy, Ross Laidlaw and Jordan Tillson back in contention during the League Cup group campaign.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS.

Victor Loturi is on international duty with Canada, while William Akio has been given an extended summer break.

Mackay will once again take the chance to rotate his squad against Queen’s Park – the club with which he began his senior playing career.

He added: “They’ve only been off for three weeks before getting right back into it again, so there wasn’t really time for us to go away anywhere in pre-season.

“I looked at how quickly these games were going to come, and I thought we should do two this week before we’re into the League Cup.

“We didn’t have time to go away, so we’ll leave that until the winter break when we’ll have the whole group and we’ll really see the benefit of that.

“We’ve just got hard into it in Dingwall for the first week, and that’s why I thought we should just get 45 minutes into them at Nairn. We will do the same again on Saturday before the game down at Stranraer the week after.”

