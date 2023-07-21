Malky Mackay encouraged by bedrock of experience within Ross County squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay encouraged by bedrock of experience within Ross County squad

Mackay has added eight summer additions so far.

By Andy Skinner
Malky Mackay, whose side face Morton in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes Ross County can use the experience added to the squad this summer to their benefit in the upcoming Premiership campaign.

County are in Viaplay Cup action on Saturday, when they host Championship side Morton.

The Dingwall outfit are aiming to build on an emphatic 5-1 victory over Stranraer in their opening Group D fixture.

Mackay has been quick to bolster his squad this summer, with AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale becoming his eighth signing since the end of last term.

Nightingale previously captained the Dons, and Mackay insists he is thrilled with the leadership qualities within his squad compared to last term.

Mackay said: “I think the big difference is that bedrock of experience we have now.

“It was quite a young squad last year, with a reliance on loans again.

“Ideally I’d love to be able to grow the squad, year upon year, but the more players that become our players makes a difference.

Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: Ross County FC

“Getting experience in every area of the pitch helps, but it’s not an easy thing to do.

“There’s a smattering of youth and experience all through the team.

“We have four of them now who have captained clubs. It makes a big difference when you have talkers – men who look as if they have run a dressing room.

“There are others who haven’t been captain, but are captain types – Connor Randall, Jordan White and Ross Laidlaw are people who hold great respect in the dressing room.

“We want good people like them who represent this club well.”

Strength in depth across field for County

Mackay takes heart from the variety of options he has assembled across all areas of the field.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

He added: “There’s a wee bit of strength in every area now.

“When we look at where we were towards the end of last season, we were bare bones.

“Where we are now, with six weeks to go until the end of the window, I’m really happy.

“We’ve got strength in depth up top, there’s a real freshness in midfield and availability in the wide areas. And we’re starting to look like there’s a bit of strength at the back.”

Ton on fine form

Saturday’s match against Morton at Victoria Park could go a long way towards determining who wins the group, with Ton making the trip north on the back of wins over Kelty Hearts and Stranraer.

Mackay anticipates a difficult test against Dougie Imrie’s men, adding: “This is a really tough one.

Morton boss Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS.

“Morton nearly made the play-offs, and have started their first two games really well.

“I have no doubts Saturday is going to be a really tough one for us. It’s a good test for us, having already played Queen’s Park a couple of weeks ago.

“We played (Partick) Thistle at the end of last season, so it’s our third Championship team in a matter of six weeks.”