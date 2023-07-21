Malky Mackay encouraged by bedrock of experience within Ross County squad

Malky Mackay believes Ross County can use the experience added to the squad this summer to their benefit in the upcoming Premiership campaign.

County are in Viaplay Cup action on Saturday, when they host Championship side Morton.

The Dingwall outfit are aiming to build on an emphatic 5-1 victory over Stranraer in their opening Group D fixture.

Mackay has been quick to bolster his squad this summer, with AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale becoming his eighth signing since the end of last term.

Nightingale previously captained the Dons, and Mackay insists he is thrilled with the leadership qualities within his squad compared to last term.

Mackay said: “I think the big difference is that bedrock of experience we have now.

“It was quite a young squad last year, with a reliance on loans again.

“Ideally I’d love to be able to grow the squad, year upon year, but the more players that become our players makes a difference.

“Getting experience in every area of the pitch helps, but it’s not an easy thing to do.

“There’s a smattering of youth and experience all through the team.

“We have four of them now who have captained clubs. It makes a big difference when you have talkers – men who look as if they have run a dressing room.

“There are others who haven’t been captain, but are captain types – Connor Randall, Jordan White and Ross Laidlaw are people who hold great respect in the dressing room.

“We want good people like them who represent this club well.”

Strength in depth across field for County

Mackay takes heart from the variety of options he has assembled across all areas of the field.

He added: “There’s a wee bit of strength in every area now.

“When we look at where we were towards the end of last season, we were bare bones.

“Where we are now, with six weeks to go until the end of the window, I’m really happy.

“We’ve got strength in depth up top, there’s a real freshness in midfield and availability in the wide areas. And we’re starting to look like there’s a bit of strength at the back.”

Ton on fine form

Saturday’s match against Morton at Victoria Park could go a long way towards determining who wins the group, with Ton making the trip north on the back of wins over Kelty Hearts and Stranraer.

Mackay anticipates a difficult test against Dougie Imrie’s men, adding: “This is a really tough one.

“Morton nearly made the play-offs, and have started their first two games really well.

“I have no doubts Saturday is going to be a really tough one for us. It’s a good test for us, having already played Queen’s Park a couple of weeks ago.

“We played (Partick) Thistle at the end of last season, so it’s our third Championship team in a matter of six weeks.”