Simon Murray aiming to show his Premiership credentials with Ross County

Forward Murray made the switch from second-tier side Queen's Park in January.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Simon Murray, who netted a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Stranraer last week.
Simon Murray celebrates netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Simon Murray is determined to show he belongs in the Premiership with Ross County this season.

Forward Murray is preparing for his first full season with the Staggies, after making the January deadline day move from Championship side Queen’s Park.

He made just six starts before the end of the campaign, netting three goals including a crucial strike in the dramatic Premiership play-off victory over Partick Thistle.

Having spent nearly three years with the Spiders, following a spell in South Africa with Bidvest Wits, Murray is back in Scotland’s top-flight for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

He started that season with Hibernian before making the loan switch to Premiership rivals Dundee midway through the campaign, netting 17 goals in 42 appearances between the two clubs.

Murray is excited by the challenge of establishing himself back on the top stage.

He said: “Coming into this season, there was a lot of pressure on us after I had come in in January.

Simon Murray celebrates netting against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“I probably never got as much game time as I would have wanted to.

“At the end of the day, for the team it was most important we stuck together and stayed in the Premiership, which we did.

Embracing fresh start with Staggies

“Getting a fresh start, after a few weeks off with family, it has allowed me to totally reset.

“I know what I can do, so it’s just going out there and getting off to a good start.

“I have a point to prove – to myself.

“During my career I have been at some good clubs, and I don’t need to prove anything to anyone I don’t know. It’s just to myself, and the manager that trusts me to give me that opportunity.

Simon Murray, following his move to Ross County. Image: SNS.

“Coming in in January is a hard one because you are in a sticky place, but this is a fresh start for everyone, myself included.

“I have looked after myself and I’m feeling good.

“All I can do is keep working hard and hopefully just kick on now to maybe have a season like I did at Hibs.”

Staggies aiming to kick on following play-off drama

County pulled off their great escape against Partick on June 4, returning for pre-season training just three weeks later.

Murray reckons Malky Mackay’s men are still feeling a bounce from their remarkable survival effort.

He added: “It definitely gives you a buzz. When you are a footballer, those moments are why you do it.

“It’s the memories that last. Even though we were down where we didn’t want to be, a lot of teams and a lot of players maybe could have just downed tools.

“We never did that, we just stuck to it. After we were 3-0 down in the tie with 25 minutes to go, we still had that fight in the squad to come back.

“We actually should have won it in the 90 minutes – at the end I had a chance.

“That gives us a great confidence. The boys came in for pre-season still talking about it. We’ve still got that buzz, there’s a feel-good factor and I think the fans almost have that as well.

The Ross County fans celebrate after their side saw off Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final. Image: SNS.

“There has been a good feedback, with a lot of them saying it’s the best game they have seen here, and that’s amazing.

“At the end of the day that’s what football is about – creating memories for fans and people that love coming to the games.”

Striker Murray off to flying start

Murray got his campaign off to a flying start by netting a hat-trick in last weekend’s Viaplay Cup Group D opener away to Stranraer.

His goals helped the Staggies record a 5-1 win at Stair Park.

Murray expects a step up in test today, when Championship side Morton make the trip to Victoria Park.

The 31-year-old said: “This is going to be a really tough game.

“When I played against for Queen’s Park, Morton away was always seen as a very tough one, and even at home because of the way they play. They never give up.

“I played against the manager during his career, and I know what Dougie is like. He was a hard player to play against – he just never stopped.

“That’s basically what he’s instilling into his team, that’s the way they play.

“It’s going to be a tough one, but a good test for us because it’s the next step up in quality and more demand.

“I’m looking forward to it, but ultimately we want to progress in the League Cup.”

