Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Buckie Thistle experience last year is timely reminder Ross County must keep their Viaplay Cup focus

County make the trip to Edinburgh City on Wednesday, before finishing their group stage at home to Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists Ross County must keep their focus in order to finish the job of qualifying for the last-16 of the Viaplay Cup.

The Staggies are in pole position to win Group D following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Morton at Victoria Park.

County make the trip to Edinburgh City on Wednesday, before finishing the section when Kelty Hearts travel to Dingwall on Saturday.

Mackay has set his side the challenge of completing their group campaign with maximum points – which would likely guarantee they are seeded for the second round draw.

County won their group last season, but dropped a costly point against Buckie Thistle when they were held to a 1-1 draw before winning the bonus point shoot-out.

Ross Callachan nets the winning penalty against Buckie Thistle in 2022. Image: SNS

This slip-up resulted in the Staggies drawing Celtic in the second round, before going on to lose 4-1, and Mackay insists County have plenty incentive to finish the group campaign in style.

Mackay said: “Buckie was the one that denied us maximum points.

“I don’t think we could have drawn Celtic with maximum points.

“We pulled Celtic in the next round and that kind of ends that.

“We’ve got to make sure we do everything to make sure we are clinical in front of goal in these games and don’t let anybody off the hook.

“We’ve never taken anyone lightly. We didn’t take Stranraer lightly. We didn’t take Nairn County lightly in our friendly.

“We’ll certainly not be taking Edinburgh City lightly.”

Staggies boss impressed by Edinburgh City

Mackay insists his team will not be taking anything for granted at Meadowbank, with the Citizens having finished sixth in League One last term.

He added: “(Edinburgh boss) Alan Maybury is a good friend of mine.

Edinburgh City boss Alan Maybury. Image: SNS.

“Edinburgh City have also played at Ainslie Park for a couple of years, where Spartans play, and I was there quite regularly with my son, Callum, playing for Spartans (under-)20s.

“I’ve been at a variety of Edinburgh City games over the past few years.

“They have now moved to this nice new complex at Meadowbank and Alan has done really well there.

“I’m delighted for him.”

New squad coming together at Dingwall

Mackay, who has made eight summer signings, expects his new recruits will take time to adapt to the demands of Premiership football.

The Staggies boss is encouraged by the way his new additions are gelling, though, adding: “I thought Jimmy Brown settled really well into the team against Morton.

“He got on the front foot and played in some great deliveries. He looked like he’d been playing in our team for a few years.

James Brown in action against Morton. Image: SNS.

“I was delighted with Victor Loturi coming back in and settling into that midfield again.

“He only arrived on Thursday – and without any luggage.

“Victor a year ago probably wasn’t where we saw him on Saturday, and Yan Dhanda wasn’t there.

“We have Kyle Turner in, who is a good footballer, Scott Allardice, who is a good footballer, and it is just getting them into the intensity of the Premiership and the way the games are played.

“That is coming because they are good footballers. They will keep at it.”

