Malky Mackay not expecting Ross County to face vastly different Celtic side under Brendan Rodgers

Malky Mackay insists Ross County’s approach to facing Celtic will not change despite Brendan Rodgers being in the opposing dugout.

Rodgers is back in Glasgow for a second spell, after Ange Postecoglou left to join Tottenham in the summer following back-to-back Premiership titles.

The Northern Irishman will take charge of his first competitive game since his return, when the Staggies make the trip south for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

With the bulk of last season’s squad still in place at Parkhead, Mackay, who was part of Rodgers’ coaching team at Watford, is preparing for the same threats.

He said: “I think it might take a little bit of time for that to fully show.

“I don’t think there’s that much difference between Ange and Brendan in terms of the set-up of the team. There are little bits, but it’s not fully changed in terms of their shapes, formations and beliefs.

“There are more similarities between them than differences.

“If I look at the team that Celtic have picked over the last couple of weeks, it’s nearly the same too, so they have a squad that has a way of playing and real talent.

“That’s what we’re up against.”

‘No such thing as a free hit’

While the Staggies go into the game as vast underdogs, Mackay refutes the notion his side have nothing to lose when they face the champions.

Mackay added: “I don’t think you will find anyone who stands in that technical area who says it’s a free hit.

“If Celtic or Rangers are on the boil, and you get your tactics wrong, that can turn into a day you will never forget.

“Last year at Tannadice it was nine, and there were plenty of 6-0s at Parkhead last year – sometimes when the team didn’t even play that badly.

“You’re playing against players on a hugely different scale, budget, salaries and experience.

“Ross County has got to be more than the sum of its parts. That’s every week, but it certainly has to be the case against Celtic or Rangers.”

Staggies have players back in the frame

County were held to a 3-3 draw by Kelty Hearts in their final Viaplay Cup match last weekend.

It was still enough for County to progress as Group D winners, meaning they will face Championship side Airdrieonians away later this month.

Ross Laidlaw returned in goals following a clean-up knee operation, while strikers Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel were brought on late in the game after returning from injury.

Ben Purrington is likely to miss out due to a toe injury, however Mackay is pleased to have the bulk of his squad available barring long-term absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton.

He added: “It is good to get the guys back. They’re all rusty, but they are all decent players who have impacted the first team.

“I want to get them back into the swing of things as quickly as possible, but you have to be careful.

“It is a couple of weeks’ process of getting them back into how sharp everyone else is. Their cardio is back up, their testing is back up, all the runs are done, it is just that sharpness, contact and demands of top level football.

“That’s what they have to get back to.”