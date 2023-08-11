Malky Mackay says Ross County’s firepower stacks up against any side from last season’s Premiership bottom six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay says Ross County’s firepower stacks up against any side from last season’s Premiership bottom six

Jordan White, Simon Murray, Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel are the men tasked with getting the Staggies' goals this term.

By Andy Skinner
Simon Murray celebrates with Jordan White after scoring against Edinburgh City. Image: SNS
Simon Murray celebrates with Jordan White after scoring against Edinburgh City. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s firepower this term compares favourably with other sides in the bottom half of last season’s Premiership.

The Staggies struggled for goals in the early part of last season, but their strike rate improved after the turn of the year following the arrivals of Eamonn Brophy, who has now signed permanently, and Simon Murray.

Jordan White ended the campaign as County’s leading talisman with 11 goals to his name, while Alex Samuel played a key role in the Staggies’ survival charge after returning from a cruciate ligament injury.

Mackay is pleased with the quality of his striking options, and he said: “We were clearly more of a goal threat in the second half of last season, that’s obvious.

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“Off the back of the split, as far as I’m aware we were the highest scorers other than Celtic and Rangers in the league.

“And we’ve started the League Cup and then into the league scoring goals as well.

“As we all know, at times goalscoring is the hardest thing for teams to do – not just Ross County.

“Teams in the Premiership can go through barren spells and you can be defending all you want, but if you don’t score, good luck.

“That was certainly evident at the end of last season as Kevin Van Veen just kept scoring more and more goals for Motherwell and they came away from that position of threat.

“When I look at the moment at Jordan White, Simon Murray, Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel, our four forwards, I’ve got to be happy with that.

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS.

“If you look at our area of the league and you put them up against forwards from the other six or seven clubs, then I’ve got to be happy with that.”

Four forwards bring different attributes to Staggies front line

Mackay feels all of his attackers bring their own attributes to the Staggies’ front line – and he insists he has full faith in any combination of the four to produce the goods.

He added: “They’re all different, the four of them. As the season goes on, I’m going to need all four of them.

“That told at the tail-end of last season, when we needed all hands to the pumps.

“They have different attributes.

“There is Jordan’s aerial ability and general nous as to how to be a centre forward in the Premiership, which shows he is becoming a very experienced forward who is difficult to handle.

Ross County’s Jordan White celebrates scoring against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: PA.

“Eamonn just looks as if he knows where the goal is, every time I see him play. He looks as if he understands that he wants to just score goals.

“Alex Samuel, who has had a really rough time over the last couple of years, makes life tough for centre-backs. I’m not sure I’d have enjoyed playing against him myself.

“And Simon Murray is another who just seems to be in the right place, at the right time, which is a great habit to have. More than that, he’s a pest and never stops running.

Simon Murray celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS.

“That’s a tough shift, what he did on Saturday at Celtic.

“We have different attributes from them and we have to make sure they work within our team. That’s my job.

“But what I have, as a great starting point, is four very honest boys. There’s an honesty to them and they will work hard for our badge.”

Mackay, whose side host St Johnstone in their first home game of the Premiership campaign on Saturday, says County’s attacking flair must be matched by defensive resilience.

The Staggies boss added: “We’re a team at the moment that looks as if we can score goals.

“There’s that balance, as there always is, between making sure you defend properly and score, which we’ll strive for.”

