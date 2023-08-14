Malky Mackay: Summer recruits all have different motivations to succeed at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay: Summer recruits all have different motivations to succeed at Ross County

The Staggies boss has drafted in nine new faces over the course of the summer, with little more than two weeks remaining until the transfer deadline.

By Andy Skinner
James Brown along with Ross County team-mate Kyle Turner. Image: SNS
James Brown along with Ross County team-mate Kyle Turner. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is impressed with the high level of motivation within the Ross County squad he has assembled.

Mackay has made nine summer signings so far, with little more than a fortnight to go until the transfer deadline.

The Staggies boss has looked to a number of different markets in his recruitment, with Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Jay Henderson making the step up having been among the leading performers in the Championship last season.

Josh Reid and Eamonn Brophy are aiming to build on successful previous spells in Dingwall, while Max Sheaf is aiming to grasp his opportunity after being headhunted from Redditch United in the seventh-tier of English football.

The three most recent arrivals, Will Nightingale, James Brown and Ryan Leak, bring experience of the English football league.

In addition to players wh0 were already at the club, Mackay is pleased with the variety of options he has managed to assemble.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA

He said: “There are some hoping to prove themselves at a level up, and some coming up from England that want a fresh challenge.

“They all have their own reasons to do well for Ross County.

“We also have ones here who are looking for new contracts and ones here who are looking to see if they can gain international honours.

“A combination of all that, coupled with the fact they are a really good group, with a good culture here among them, means that on a Saturday they’re giving the Ross County badge everything they can.

“That’s the minimum I ask for.”

Leak slots into Staggies’ backline

Defender Leak made an impressive start to his County career, helping Mackay’s side to a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory over St Johnstone last weekend.

The Staggies boss felt Leak slotted seamlessly into his side following his move from Salford City, adding: “He has only been here a week. I’m delighted with him.

Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“We lost Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson over the summer, two experienced players.

“Especially Alex, with that left foot, who had been an ever-present for me over the past couple of years.

“I’ve managed to get Will Nightingale who is 200 games deep in his career and a past captain.

“Ryan Leak has certainly played 100 games and a lot abroad as well.

“The fact he played 38 games for Salford last season showed – he is calm and commanding. He and Jack Baldwin were excellent against St Johnstone.

“I’m trying to get some men in the door with experience and leadership qualities that are not easy to find. We’ve found three or four this year, which I’m really pleased about.

“I’m really pleased with our recruitment this summer.”

Nightingale recovering from thigh issue

Fellow defender Nightingale missed the match with a thigh injury, however Mackay is confident the on-loan AFC Wimbledon player will be back in the reckoning within the next fortnight.

He added: “He picked up a little thigh strain through the week, but it is only going to be a couple of weeks. It is not something long-term.

Will Nightingale in action against Celtic’s Liel Abada. Image: SNS

“He was desperate to play, but if he plays and rips it he is out for 10 weeks.

“So it was ‘calm the jets’. We’ll be careful with him.

“We’ve got three really experienced guys in those central defensive roles and Ben Purrington is only a couple of weeks from returning.

“There starts to be an experienced look with the group of defenders there, which is something we’ve desperately needed for a period of time.”

