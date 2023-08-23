Malky Mackay says Ross County’s Dylan Smith will be spurred on by maiden Scotland under-19s call-up

Malky Mackay says Ross County defender Dylan Smith is ready to take the next step after breaking into the Scotland under-19 squad.

Smith, who turned 17 in June, has been named in Billy Stark’s pool for the friendly double header against Belgium and Czech Republic next month.

It follows a stint in the under-17s squad, following his breakthrough into the Staggies first team last season.

Mackay is confident Inverness-born Smith can use the call-up as fresh motivation to continue his impressive development.

He said: “It’s an extra feather in his cap. They go from under-17s to under-19s, so there is a whole age group that is already sitting there ready to be picked. He’s now sitting there in the younger band of that, as an under-18s player.

“To be an under-18 player, and be picked for the under-19s for the whole of Scotland is a real feather in his cap.

“It should spur him on to keep working harder, keep driving forward, and keep his feet on the ground to make sure he learns from the players around him and the coaches here.

“It’s also a good accolade for the football club, that we have another top young player that’s capped at international level.”

Defender making most of national team experience

Smith won seven caps at under-17 level, but was forced to sit out the European Championship finals earlier this year due to his first team commitments at Dingwall.

Mackay feels Smith, who has 18 first-team appearances to his name for County, has benefitted from the exposure to international football.

The Staggies boss added: “Billy Stark phoned me, as he has been tracking him. He told me he was thinking of doing it, off the back of Dylan having such a big impact on the under-17s Euros qualifying group.

“He spoke to their manager Brian McLaughlin.

“Unfortunately, Dylan was not able to play at the finals. He would have started the opening game – I know that for a fact.

“We were all still playing here, so it was disappointing for him, but at the same time it’s great he has had these experiences.

“To now be called up for the under-19s, when he’s an under-18s player, is another terrific accolade for him.”

Playing with and against men key for Staggies youngsters

Smith has remained part of County’s first team, at a time when seven other youngsters have been farmed out on loan.

Mackay insists his priority is to ensure young players are surrounded by senior team-mates and opponents on the field.

He added: “I’m very driven concerning how we improve young players.

“Putting them in an environment with men and against men is the best thing that can happen for them.

“I have watched this, seen it, witnessed it and been involved in it for a long time.

“It’s the best thing for them and the fact we have got the ability to do that here shows me I have witnessed players coming on leaps and bounds in short spaces of time at that age level.

“They can have huge growth. Ultimately they play at that level, they go on to league level, and then all of a sudden you are getting Scotland scouts and coaches looking at youngsters up to the age of 21 who are playing in men’s leagues, as opposed to either a youth team or a B team.”