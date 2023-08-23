Malky Mackay says Ross County’s Dylan Smith will be spurred on by maiden Scotland under-19s call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Ross County’s Dylan Smith will be spurred on by maiden Scotland under-19s call-up

Defender Smith will step up a level with the national team, after winning seven caps for the under-17s side.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay says Ross County defender Dylan Smith is ready to take the next step after breaking into the Scotland under-19 squad.

Smith, who turned 17 in June, has been named in Billy Stark’s pool for the friendly double header against Belgium and Czech Republic next month.

It follows a stint in the under-17s squad, following his breakthrough into the Staggies first team last season.

Mackay is confident Inverness-born Smith can use the call-up as fresh motivation to continue his impressive development.

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS.

He said: “It’s an extra feather in his cap. They go from under-17s to under-19s, so there is a whole age group that is already sitting there ready to be picked. He’s now sitting there in the younger band of that, as an under-18s player.

“To be an under-18 player, and be picked for the under-19s for the whole of Scotland is a real feather in his cap.

“It should spur him on to keep working harder, keep driving forward, and keep his feet on the ground to make sure he learns from the players around him and the coaches here.

“It’s also a good accolade for the football club, that we have another top young player that’s capped at international level.”

Defender making most of national team experience

Smith won seven caps at under-17 level, but was forced to sit out the European Championship finals earlier this year due to his first team commitments at Dingwall.

Mackay feels Smith, who has 18 first-team appearances to his name for County, has benefitted from the exposure to international football.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Shutterstock.

The Staggies boss added: “Billy Stark phoned me, as he has been tracking him. He told me he was thinking of doing it, off the back of Dylan having such a big impact on the under-17s Euros qualifying group.

“He spoke to their manager Brian McLaughlin.

“Unfortunately, Dylan was not able to play at the finals. He would have started the opening game – I know that for a fact.

“We were all still playing here, so it was disappointing for him, but at the same time it’s great he has had these experiences.

“To now be called up for the under-19s, when he’s an under-18s player, is another terrific accolade for him.”

Playing with and against men key for Staggies youngsters

Smith has remained part of County’s first team, at a time when seven other youngsters have been farmed out on loan.

Mackay insists his priority is to ensure young players are surrounded by senior team-mates and opponents on the field.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

He added: “I’m very driven concerning how we improve young players.

“Putting them in an environment with men and against men is the best thing that can happen for them.

“I have watched this, seen it, witnessed it and been involved in it for a long time.

“It’s the best thing for them and the fact we have got the ability to do that here shows me I have witnessed players coming on leaps and bounds in short spaces of time at that age level.

“They can have huge growth. Ultimately they play at that level, they go on to league level, and then all of a sudden you are getting Scotland scouts and coaches looking at youngsters up to the age of 21 who are playing in men’s leagues, as opposed to either a youth team or a B team.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay striving for greater consistency across Ross County squad
From left: Gordon Duff (head of youth and academy operations), Gary Warren (academy manager), Carl Tremarco (head of professional academy and loans). Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County academy reshuffle explained as Gary Warren lays out vision for new-look structure
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Ross County's Dylan Smith earns maiden Scotland under-19 call-up
Angus MacDonald made his first appearance of the season against Stirling Albion on Friday. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Defensive cavalry has arrived just in time for Aberdeen
From left: Gordon Duff (head of youth and academy operations), Gary Warren (academy manager), Carl Tremarco (head of professional academy and loans). Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County academy reshuffle leads to new top role for Gary Warren
Ross County manager Malky MacKay celebrates at full time after the win against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Feel-good factor continues after League Cup thriller
Eamonn Brophy netted Ross County's winner against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy hopes winner against Airdrieonians sets tone for successful permanent spell at Ross…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ross County to host Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup quarter-final
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay praises Ross County players for finding way to victory against Airdrieonians
Eamonn Brophy netted Ross County's winner against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Airdrieonians 3-4 Ross County (after extra-time) - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and…

Conversation