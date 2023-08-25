Malky Mackay urges Ross County to take opening day inspiration into visit of Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to take opening day inspiration into visit of Rangers

The Staggies put in a spirited showing against champions Celtic at Parkhead, despite going on to suffer a 4-2 defeat.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Jordan White celebrates scoring against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: PA

Malky Mackay says Ross County need look no further than the Premiership opening day for the perfect blueprint ahead of this weekend’s visit of Rangers.

The Staggies went down 4-2 against champions Celtic earlier this month, on a day in which the title flag was unfurled at Parkhead.

It was a spirited showing by the Staggies, who caused the Hoops problems in the early stages before falling behind, but went on to net twice in the second half.

Mackay feels that display can give his players confidence when they host the Gers in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’ve always tried to show them evidence. It is okay me saying things, but I need to show them it.

“We did that after the Celtic game and showed them the areas they were able to expose.

“It is about us being clinical.

“That’s something we think we can be better at. We could have been better at that against St Johnstone and against Celtic. We certainly could have done it in the Kelty Hearts game (League Cup).

“We’ve got to try to be greedy and be better than we have been, but by the same measure, we scored twice down at Parkhead.

“We need to hold on to that fact going forward.”

Staggies have spring in their step

Since starting in defeat to the Hoops, County have gone on to record their first league win against St Johnstone and progress to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with an extra-time victory against Airdrieonians.

Mackay is relishing the opportunity for his confident side to test themselves against the Ibrox club.

He added: “Off the back of last week (against Airdieonians), where it was that calmness under pressure, finding a way to win and being resilient – it stands us in good stead.

“I think we’ve also shown again we can score goals, as we’ve shown already this season.

“That’s going to be needed in the Premiership this season, but front and centre of us we have Rangers on Saturday.

“It’s going to be tough and it is one we’re really looking forward to.”

County face new-look Rangers side

Gers manager Michael Beale has overseen a vast rebuild of his side during the summer, having replaced Giovanni Van Bronckhorst midway through last season.

Although a number of Gers players are still getting up to speed, Mackay was impressed by their showing in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

He added: “They were playing against a really good team and scored a couple of great goals.

Malky Mackay with Rangers manager Michael Beale. Image: SNS.

“I know the threat that’s coming and I know there is strength in depth there which means they could change players if need be.

“We’re all the same in terms of trying to get new players to adapt. You lose players and then assess what strengths new players bring.

“Rangers lost two very attack-minded players in Malik Tillman and Ryan Kent – players who can go one against one and take players out of the game.

“They’ve certainly brought in strength in that forward area, so for us it is looking at them and analysing them.

“But I’m sure for Michael Beale it is about looking at the best way of bringing those (new) players into the team.

“The second goal on Tuesday night was sensational against a good team.

“They have various strengths and they could play nearly another 11 against us. There are a number of players who could come in, should they need them.”

