Malky Mackay urges Ross County to take opening day inspiration into visit of Rangers

Malky Mackay says Ross County need look no further than the Premiership opening day for the perfect blueprint ahead of this weekend’s visit of Rangers.

The Staggies went down 4-2 against champions Celtic earlier this month, on a day in which the title flag was unfurled at Parkhead.

It was a spirited showing by the Staggies, who caused the Hoops problems in the early stages before falling behind, but went on to net twice in the second half.

Mackay feels that display can give his players confidence when they host the Gers in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

He said: “I’ve always tried to show them evidence. It is okay me saying things, but I need to show them it.

“We did that after the Celtic game and showed them the areas they were able to expose.

“It is about us being clinical.

“That’s something we think we can be better at. We could have been better at that against St Johnstone and against Celtic. We certainly could have done it in the Kelty Hearts game (League Cup).

“We’ve got to try to be greedy and be better than we have been, but by the same measure, we scored twice down at Parkhead.

“We need to hold on to that fact going forward.”

Staggies have spring in their step

Since starting in defeat to the Hoops, County have gone on to record their first league win against St Johnstone and progress to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with an extra-time victory against Airdrieonians.

Mackay is relishing the opportunity for his confident side to test themselves against the Ibrox club.

He added: “Off the back of last week (against Airdieonians), where it was that calmness under pressure, finding a way to win and being resilient – it stands us in good stead.

⚽️ The goals from yesterday’s 4-3 win over Airdrieonians in the Viaplay Cup. 📺 Footage courtesy of Diamonds TV. pic.twitter.com/pifKu6txW2 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 20, 2023

“I think we’ve also shown again we can score goals, as we’ve shown already this season.

“That’s going to be needed in the Premiership this season, but front and centre of us we have Rangers on Saturday.

“It’s going to be tough and it is one we’re really looking forward to.”

County face new-look Rangers side

Gers manager Michael Beale has overseen a vast rebuild of his side during the summer, having replaced Giovanni Van Bronckhorst midway through last season.

Although a number of Gers players are still getting up to speed, Mackay was impressed by their showing in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

He added: “They were playing against a really good team and scored a couple of great goals.

“I know the threat that’s coming and I know there is strength in depth there which means they could change players if need be.

“We’re all the same in terms of trying to get new players to adapt. You lose players and then assess what strengths new players bring.

“Rangers lost two very attack-minded players in Malik Tillman and Ryan Kent – players who can go one against one and take players out of the game.

“They’ve certainly brought in strength in that forward area, so for us it is looking at them and analysing them.

“But I’m sure for Michael Beale it is about looking at the best way of bringing those (new) players into the team.

“The second goal on Tuesday night was sensational against a good team.

“They have various strengths and they could play nearly another 11 against us. There are a number of players who could come in, should they need them.”