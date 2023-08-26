Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County’s second half showing against Rangers

Malky Mackay was heartened by Ross County’s second half showing against Rangers – but rued his side’s lack of cutting edge.

Rangers raced into a two-goal lead before the interval, courtesy of strikes from Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier during a four-minute period.

County’s best chance to find a way back into the game came early in the second half, when Jordan White nodded wide from close-range following a Yan Dhanda delivery.

Mackay felt his side grew into the game, but was left wondering what could have been had they been clinical in their finishing.

He said: “We had the great chance when Jordan has the header, when on another day that takes it down to a goal.

“That puts a little bit of pressure on to Rangers, in terms of any slip or mistake becoming a draw.

“There was another close one where Sima makes an incredible save off the line when Will Nightingale is just putting that in.

“You’ve got to take these chances against the Old Firm. I talked about this a few weeks ago at Parkhead, when we did get chances.

“We should have taken our good chances. They took their half-chances, and obviously had other chances, but they were clinical.

“We had to be clinical but in the second half we pushed and were really aggressive on the front foot.

“It’s what I know is going to be in the team that’s going to see us through for the rest of the season.”

Staggies made life too easy for Gers in first half

Although he felt there was little more County could have done to prevent Rangers’ two goals, he was disappointed with the way the first half panned out.

He added: “I thought in the first 10 or 15 minutes we started well, on the front foot.

“I was disappointed in the next half an hour or so. We allowed Rangers to just get into their routine and their rhythm. We didn’t get close or tight enough to make it uncomfortable for them.

“Looking at the goals, I thought it was two very good goals we lost. Fair play as far as that goes, I can’t really complain about the two goals. It was a bit of quality on both parts.

“We made a couple of tweaks to the system, and brought a couple of subs on.

“At half-time I spoke about us being braver and being on the front foot more. We needed to be touch tight in taking the game to Rangers.

“I thought we did that in the second half.”