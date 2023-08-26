Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County’s second half showing against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County’s second half showing against Rangers

The Staggies were defeated 2-0 by Rangers at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay was heartened by Ross County’s second half showing against Rangers – but rued his side’s lack of cutting edge.

Rangers raced into a two-goal lead before the interval, courtesy of strikes from Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier during a four-minute period.

County’s best chance to find a way back into the game came early in the second half, when Jordan White nodded wide from close-range following a Yan Dhanda delivery.

Mackay felt his side grew into the game, but was left wondering what could have been had they been clinical in their finishing.

Jordan White in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We had the great chance when Jordan has the header, when on another day that takes it down to a goal.

“That puts a little bit of pressure on to Rangers, in terms of any slip or mistake becoming a draw.

“There was another close one where Sima makes an incredible save off the line when Will Nightingale is just putting that in.

“You’ve got to take these chances against the Old Firm. I talked about this a few weeks ago at Parkhead, when we did get chances.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay with goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson. Image: Shutterstock

“We should have taken our good chances. They took their half-chances, and obviously had other chances, but they were clinical.

“We had to be clinical but in the second half we pushed and were really aggressive on the front foot.

“It’s what I know is going to be in the team that’s going to see us through for the rest of the season.”

Staggies made life too easy for Gers in first half

Although he felt there was little more County could have done to prevent Rangers’ two goals, he was disappointed with the way the first half panned out.

He added: “I thought in the first 10 or 15 minutes we started well, on the front foot.

“I was disappointed in the next half an hour or so. We allowed Rangers to just get into their routine and their rhythm. We didn’t get close or tight enough to make it uncomfortable for them.

“Looking at the goals, I thought it was two very good goals we lost. Fair play as far as that goes, I can’t really complain about the two goals. It was a bit of quality on both parts.

James Tavernier scores for Rangers against Ross County. Image: PA

“We made a couple of tweaks to the system, and brought a couple of subs on.

“At half-time I spoke about us being braver and being on the front foot more. We needed to be touch tight in taking the game to Rangers.

“I thought we did that in the second half.”

Conversation