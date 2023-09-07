Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson linked with Dundee United loan move

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson looks set to join Championship leaders Dundee United on loan.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Tillson has agreed terms with the Tannadice club.

United boss Jim Goodwin has been keen to bolster his midfield after Craig Sibbald suffered an ankle injury.

Tillson, 30, joined County from Exeter City in January 2020.

He has made 111 appearances for the Staggies but has featured in only two games this season.

If the deal is completed in time, Tillson could make his debut for United against Dunfermline Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.