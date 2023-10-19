Ross County forward Matthew Wright, 21, recovering after ‘scary’ incident where he took ill at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County forward Matthew Wright, 21, recovering after ‘scary’ incident where he took ill at home

Forward Wright is currently on loan from the Staggies at League Two side Elgin City.

By Andy Skinner
Matthew Wright celebrates netting for Ross County against Rangers
Matthew Wright celebrates netting for Ross County against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County forward Matthew Wright is being carefully assessed following an alarming episode in which he took ill and passed out at home.

Wright, 21, who is currently on loan with League Two side Elgin City, took ill last week with no prior warning and was taken to hospital.

Although he is now recovering, the Staggies are taking time to monitor the striker – who originally hails from Point on the Isle of Lewis – before they will allow him to return to action.

Wright has been on loan with Elgin since the summer, netting one goal in his opening seven matches.

County manager Malky Mackay is relieved Wright is in good hands following the “scary” turn of events.

Mackay said: “We were unfortunately hit with a situation last week where Matty Wright took ill.

“He had to go to hospital and he’s back on the mend now, but it was a worrying little time for us for a week.

“It was something where he passed out, and we had to take him to hospital.

Matthew Wright is welcomed on loan to Elgin City by Ross Draper.
Matthew Wright, right, is welcomed on loan to Elgin City by Ross Draper. Image: Elgin City FC.

“There have been tests done and he’s on the mend again, but that’s going to take a little period of time.

“We have obviously been in touch with Elgin about it.

“It was something that came out of the blue and wasn’t nice. It was a bit scary actually. There was no prior warning.

“It’s in the doctor’s hands at the moment.

“He was at home, and we had to get him to hospital. Our medical team and our chief executive both swung into action.

“It’s a great credit to the family of the football club in looking after Matty.”

Matthew Wright with Jordan White after scoring three goals for Ross County against Nairn County in pre-season.
Matthew Wright, right, with Jordan White after scoring three goals against Nairn County in pre-season. Image: Jasperimage.

Ross County’s Josh Sims and Josh Reid on way back to fitness

County return to Premiership action following a three-week lay-off this weekend, when St Mirren make the trip to Victoria Park on Saturday.

The Staggies have welcomed a number of players back to fitness in recent weeks, although Josh Sims and Josh Reid remain on the treatment table after suffering injuries in the recent Viaplay Cup loss to Aberdeen.

Mackay hopes to have winger Sims back from a badly cut leg in a fortnight, while left-back Reid is expected to be another month away from returning from a toe injury.

Josh Sims in action for Ross County against Airdrieonians.
Josh Sims in action for Ross County against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

Long-term absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are still recovering from cruciate ligament injuries.

The Staggies boss added: “Josh Sims and Josh Reid had two really nasty injuries and are both recovering well.

“Josh Sims is maybe looking at the next two weeks, Josh Reid is maybe the next four.

“Josh Reid has settled in really well. He came back up from Coventry and hadn’t played a lot of men’s football.

Ross County defender Josh Reid.
Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS.

“It was under-23s football, and I’m not sure it was anywhere near the intensity we are used to.

“He was fit, but it took him a bit of time to get himself to the match fitness level that I needed.

“Since then he got there, (and) it’s a pity (the injury) because he came in and really imposed himself. He was immense down at Kilmarnock.

“It pushes people.

“Ben Purrington has stepped in and it’s good for people to push each other.”

