Ross County forward Matthew Wright, 21, recovering after ‘scary’ incident where he took ill at home

Ross County forward Matthew Wright is being carefully assessed following an alarming episode in which he took ill and passed out at home.

Wright, 21, who is currently on loan with League Two side Elgin City, took ill last week with no prior warning and was taken to hospital.

Although he is now recovering, the Staggies are taking time to monitor the striker – who originally hails from Point on the Isle of Lewis – before they will allow him to return to action.

Wright has been on loan with Elgin since the summer, netting one goal in his opening seven matches.

County manager Malky Mackay is relieved Wright is in good hands following the “scary” turn of events.

Mackay said: “We were unfortunately hit with a situation last week where Matty Wright took ill.

“He had to go to hospital and he’s back on the mend now, but it was a worrying little time for us for a week.

“It was something where he passed out, and we had to take him to hospital.

“There have been tests done and he’s on the mend again, but that’s going to take a little period of time.

“We have obviously been in touch with Elgin about it.

“It was something that came out of the blue and wasn’t nice. It was a bit scary actually. There was no prior warning.

“It’s in the doctor’s hands at the moment.

“He was at home, and we had to get him to hospital. Our medical team and our chief executive both swung into action.

“It’s a great credit to the family of the football club in looking after Matty.”

Ross County’s Josh Sims and Josh Reid on way back to fitness

County return to Premiership action following a three-week lay-off this weekend, when St Mirren make the trip to Victoria Park on Saturday.

The Staggies have welcomed a number of players back to fitness in recent weeks, although Josh Sims and Josh Reid remain on the treatment table after suffering injuries in the recent Viaplay Cup loss to Aberdeen.

Mackay hopes to have winger Sims back from a badly cut leg in a fortnight, while left-back Reid is expected to be another month away from returning from a toe injury.

Long-term absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are still recovering from cruciate ligament injuries.

The Staggies boss added: “Josh Sims and Josh Reid had two really nasty injuries and are both recovering well.

“Josh Sims is maybe looking at the next two weeks, Josh Reid is maybe the next four.

“Josh Reid has settled in really well. He came back up from Coventry and hadn’t played a lot of men’s football.

“It was under-23s football, and I’m not sure it was anywhere near the intensity we are used to.

“He was fit, but it took him a bit of time to get himself to the match fitness level that I needed.

“Since then he got there, (and) it’s a pity (the injury) because he came in and really imposed himself. He was immense down at Kilmarnock.

“It pushes people.

“Ben Purrington has stepped in and it’s good for people to push each other.”