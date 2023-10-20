Halkirk youngster Ethan Kevill targets Ross County breakthrough to reward dedication of parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Halkirk youngster Ethan Kevill targets Ross County breakthrough to reward dedication of parents

Forward Kevill is part of the Staggies' under-18s side.

By Andy Skinner
Ethan Kevill in action for Ross County under-18s against Kilmarnock. Image: Jasperimage.
Ethan Kevill in action for Ross County under-18s against Kilmarnock. Image: Jasperimage.

Ethan Kevill is desperate to repay the unrelenting efforts of his parents as he pursues a breakthrough at Ross County.

Halkirk-born forward Kevill is part of the Staggies’ under-18 squad, which plays in the Club Academy Scotland Performance League.

Although he is now based in Inverness, the 17-year-old relied entirely on his parents to make the 188-mile round trip to Dingwall multiple times a week for several years.

Kevill’s father Anthony is a manager at Bell’s Seafood, while his mother Sadie works in integrated children’s services.

Kevill played at Victoria Park for the first time in last Friday’s Scottish Youth Cup defeat to Kilmarnock, and also came off the bench in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup victory over Brora Rangers.

Ethan Kevill in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

He insists the dedication of his parents has given him the hunger to succeed.

Kevill said: “I started off two or three years playing until under-15s, with my mum and dad and a couple of others trekking me up and down three or four times a week.

“That’s part of the reason I went to the college, because they were taking plans out of their day and stopping work sometimes.

“It’s going to have a toll on them.

“In the Kilmarnock game I just thought: ‘I’m not having my mum and dad trekking all the way down for three years for me not to track a winger,’ as I owe it all to them for those three years.”

Determination of County coaching staff rubbing off on Kevill

Carl Tremarco is in charge of County’s under-18s side following a recent restructure of the youth setup, which is being spearheaded by academy manager Gary Warren.

Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County’s head of professional academy. Image: Ross County FC.

Kevill insists the hard work ethic of the pair is rubbing off on him, as he aims to absorb as much as he can from the staff and players around him at Victoria Park.

He added: “Gary Warren and Carl Tremarco are people I listen to every time they speak. They are fighters, as they were throughout their careers.

“They said they made their careers through the ugly side of the game, and I’m trying to adopt those harder parts.

“You can be however flashy you want, but if you are not going to track a winger it’s no use.

“When I was 14 or 15 joining the club, and watching the older age groups, I was seeing how well they were playing and taking influence from it.”

Kevill faces a crucial upcoming period, given he is in his final year within County’s academy.

The Caithness youngster insists he will not be holding back in the coming weeks, as he aims to catch the eye of Staggies boss Malky Mackay.

Ethan Kevill in action for Ross County under-18s against Kilmarnock. Image: Jasperimage.

He added: “It’s my last year here in the academy, so it’s about blocking everything else out and having tunnel vision. I need to go for it.

“The experience of playing on the pitch here just makes me want to work harder to get more games like that.

“I want to push on and get involved with the first team – it’s what we are all looking to do.”

More from Ross County

Matthew Wright celebrates netting for Ross County against Rangers
Ross County forward Matthew Wright, 21, recovering after 'scary' incident where he took ill…
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Malky Mackay insists Ross County players can take inspiration from Scotland success
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of…
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup
Alness teenager Jamie Williamson hoping to earn more Ross County opportunities following his role…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco reveals John Hughes influence on Ross County coaching path
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Ross County boss Malky Mackay calls for more games at Scotland youth level
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Steven Ferguson details Ross County's challenges and opportunities in maximising vast catchment area
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup
Ross County youngsters show up well on main stage despite defeat to Kilmarnock
Gary Warren, new Ross County academy manager in the stands
Gary Warren urges Ross County under-18s to grasp Victoria Park chance in Scottish Youth…
Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Malky Mackay insists Jay Henderson is showing right application in efforts to break into…

Conversation