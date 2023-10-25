Ross County boss Malky Mackay questions decision to disallow James Brown goal against Dundee

Ross County manager Malky Mackay questioned referee Colin Steven’s decision to rule out James Brown’s goal in the 0-0 draw with Dundee.

Brown looked to have broken the deadlock midway through the second half, when he pounced to prod the ball home after Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson had failed to gather a Yan Dhanda cross.

After the linesman raised his flag, the VAR officials prompted Steven to check the monitor, with the referee ultimately ruling that Jordan White had interfered with play in an offside position in attempting to reach Dhanda’s cross.

Mackay believes his side were hard done by, and he said: “I have had a look at it again. I have spoken to Colin, and it appeared VAR were wanting him to have a look to see if he felt it was subjective enough that there was interference with play. He obviously did.

“I have looked at it again and again, and I see Jordan and Joe Shaughnessy coming across, but they are a fair distance away from the goalkeeper.

“For that to be catching eyeline, I have seen plenty of those given in the last six months.

“I find it strange.

“The goalkeeper obviously mishandles and we put the ball in the net.

“The linesman did the right thing to put his flag up and let it go to VAR, and that then passes it on to Colin to say it’s up to him.

“But from the pictures I have seen, I find it strange that goal wasn’t given.”

Staggies pick up point on return to action

County had to settle for a point in their first match for more than three weeks, which keeps them level on points with Dundee in 11th place.

The result further tightens the Premiership table however, with the Staggies only trailing fourth-placed Hearts by three points.

Mackay was pleased with the way his side approached the return to action.

He added: “I thought we had the clearer chances. We had the one-on-one in the first half, where on another day Simon Murray scores that nine times out of 10.

“There was one near the end, that Eamonn Brophy normally puts in the bottom corner.

“At the same time we knew Dundee had been on a good run, they’re a good team and they were at home.

“Both teams probably needed the game and it was sticky in parts, but in other parts both teams looked OK.

“There are times when we have to be calm and settle for the point, rather than try to go for the win.

“We should have done that three weeks ago against Hearts, but we got punished.

“We go away with a point from here, and move on.”