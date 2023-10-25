Ross County boss Malky Mackay questions decision to disallow James Brown goal against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay questions decision to disallow James Brown goal against Dundee

The Staggies had to settle for a point at Dens Park, after Brown's goal was ruled out following a VAR check.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay questioned referee Colin Steven’s decision to rule out James Brown’s goal in the 0-0 draw with Dundee.

Brown looked to have broken the deadlock midway through the second half, when he pounced to prod the ball home after Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson had failed to gather a Yan Dhanda cross.

After the linesman raised his flag, the VAR officials prompted Steven to check the monitor, with the referee ultimately ruling that Jordan White had interfered with play in an offside position in attempting to reach Dhanda’s cross.

Referee Colin Steven checks the VAR monitor in the match between Dundee and Ross County.

Mackay believes his side were hard done by, and he said: “I have had a look at it again. I have spoken to Colin, and it appeared VAR were wanting him to have a look to see if he felt it was subjective enough that there was interference with play. He obviously did.

“I have looked at it again and again, and I see Jordan and Joe Shaughnessy coming across, but they are a fair distance away from the goalkeeper.

“For that to be catching eyeline, I have seen plenty of those given in the last six months.

“I find it strange.

“The goalkeeper obviously mishandles and we put the ball in the net.

“The linesman did the right thing to put his flag up and let it go to VAR, and that then passes it on to Colin to say it’s up to him.

“But from the pictures I have seen, I find it strange that goal wasn’t given.”

Staggies pick up point on return to action

County had to settle for a point in their first match for more than three weeks, which keeps them level on points with Dundee in 11th place.

The result further tightens the Premiership table however, with the Staggies only trailing fourth-placed Hearts by three points.

Mackay was pleased with the way his side approached the return to action.

He added: “I thought we had the clearer chances. We had the one-on-one in the first half, where on another day Simon Murray scores that nine times out of 10.

Jordan White in action against Dundee.

“There was one near the end, that Eamonn Brophy normally puts in the bottom corner.

“At the same time we knew Dundee had been on a good run, they’re a good team and they were at home.

“Both teams probably needed the game and it was sticky in parts, but in other parts both teams looked OK.

“There are times when we have to be calm and settle for the point, rather than try to go for the win.

“We should have done that three weeks ago against Hearts, but we got punished.

“We go away with a point from here, and move on.”

