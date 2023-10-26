James Brown adamant goal should have stood in Ross County’s draw with Dundee

James Brown is adamant he was denied a legitimate goal in Ross County’s stalemate against Dundee.

The Staggies looked to have made the breakthrough on 64 minutes, when Brown tapped home after Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson had spilled Yan Dhanda’s delivery.

An offside flag prompted referee Colin Steven to check the VAR monitor, however, before he ultimately ruled that striker Jordan White had interfered with play in the build-up.

Irish right-back Brown – who has already netted twice this season – firmly believes his goal should have stood.

Brown said: “I knew for a fact I wasn’t offside, so when the goalkeeper spilled it I thought I had got the winner.

“It’s a bit disappointing, as that’s what VAR is for.

“It was flagged for offside on-pitch, and VAR said to go and check it as it might not be.

“He has stuck with his decision.

“I just think it’s a bit disappointing not using the technology, but we have to respect the referee’s decision.

“I caught a glance of it. After the game, I was speaking to Jordan and he didn’t get a touch.

“I can see the referee’s point that he was interfering with play, but the ball came in that way and the goalkeeper was in a perfect position and he spilled it.

“Had the goalkeeper been in a different position to catch the ball, it would have gone in the net – he was in a good position and expecting it.

“He spilled it and, personally, I think it was a goal.”

Staggies back on points trail

County had to settle for a point in their first encounter since September 30.

It is a result which keeps them 11th in the table, level on points with Dundee, but only three points adrift of fourth-placed Hearts.

Although both sides had chances to win the game, Brown was satisfied with the point, which ends a run of three straight defeats.

The former Blackburn Rovers defender said: “We will look at it, and we know they had chances as well.

“Ross Laidlaw made a good few saves. It’s a good point away from home, Dundee are flying this year with the football they are playing.

“It’s good to get a point back on the board. Our last few games have been really tight.

“In the cup game against Aberdeen and the game against Hearts, there was nothing in it.

“There was nothing in this game, so we are right there in the mix.”

Motherwell up next for Mackay’s side

The trip to Tayside kick started County’s hectic run of 15 matches before the start of the winter break on January 2.

Their home match against St Mirren, which was postponed due to Storm Babet last weekend, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 28 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

With a trip to Motherwell up next for Malky Mackay’s men on Saturday, Brown is relishing the busy schedule.

The 25-year-old added: “We couldn’t wait to get going again – especially with the results we had in the previous weeks, and games called off.

“It was probably the longest seven minutes of injury time of my life, just blowing the cobwebs off.

“We want as many games as possible.

“It’s a busy schedule and we are looking forward to that, because we have been off for so long.

“The sharpness will build up in the next few weeks, and I think we looked sharp against Dundee.

“We had a lot of chances and it could have gone either way.

“We could have won 2-0 easily, so building on that will only be good.”