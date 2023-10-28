Malky Mackay rues Ross County’s collapse after 3-1 lead ends in 3-3 draw at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay rues Ross County’s collapse after 3-1 lead ends in 3-3 draw at Motherwell

The Staggies were on course for a valuable victory - before a late double sealed a share of the spoils in a six-goal thriller.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay looks dejected at full-time. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Malky Mackay felt Ross County blew the chance of earning three points as a late Motherwell comeback saw the sides draw 3-3 in a Premiership cracker.

Eamonn Brophy’s first league goal of the campaign in the second half gave the Staggies the lead and Simon Murray crashed home a second at Fir Park.

Mika Biereth’s spot-kick offered hope to the Steelmen before Victor Loturi’s deadly finish made it 3-1.

Late goals from subs Conor Wilkinson and Luca Ross salvaged a point for the mid-table hosts. County stay 11th, despite rising into the top six in the live table when they led.

The Staggies, who were three weeks without a game before drawing 0-0 at Dundee last Tuesday, are two fixtures into a run of 15 before the end of the year.

Eamonn Brophy put Ross County 1-0 ahead.

County manager Mackay was thrilled to have shown bite and a clinical edge, but was less than impressed at how Well were allowed a way back.

He said: “We were brave to play the way we did in the first half, and we have to take those chances.

“At half-time, Motherwell had to come at us, but we picked their pockets and showed really positive play going forward to score two good goals.

“We miss another reasonably easy chance to go 3-0 up, then we cut our own throats.

“The penalty is dreadful. We had a free-kick, and within five seconds they have a penalty.

“The second one is even worse. One of our player smashes it off another one of our players, and it falls to their boy. Then in the last five minutes anything can happen.

“It was two points dropped, and I’m disappointed we gave them a sniff back into it.

“Murray’s goal was top class – I don’t know how many passes we had before the ball goes into the net – so to play the way we did and dominate the ball, I’m really proud of.”

Ross County’s Victor Loturi scores to make it 3-1.

County made three changes from midweek, with George Harmon, Scott Allardice and Brophy coming in for Dylan Smith, Ben Purrington and Jordan White.

This allowed for County to go four at the back, with a fluid midfield four and Murray and White starting up front in an interesting departure from the norm.

Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell was out to arrest a Motherwell slump, following successive defeats against St Mirren, Rangers, Celtic and Livingston.

The first chance of note came the way of the Highlanders when a low cross from Randall was just too speedy to be met by the in-rushing Brophy.

Captain Baldwin then Brophy both were not far off with efforts as Motherwell looked uneasy, unsettled by the attacking start from a revamped Staggies line-up.

The hosts were gradually finding their feet and were a whisker away from going ahead on 22 minutes when Brodie Spencer crashed a header off the post when he connected with a cross from Stephen O’Donnell.

Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 Ross County.

Mackay made an interval change when he introduced midfielder Kyle Turner at the expense of Dhanda.

And it took just eight minutes for the ex-Partick Thistle midfielder to get a shot on target, with his drive from 20 yards held by Liam Kelly.

County were asking most of the questions and they got their reward with the breakthrough on 66 minutes.

A throw-in found its way to Turner, who supplied a pass to Brophy, who crashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from just inside the box.

A VAR check for handball caused a moment of concern before the goal was given.

On 72 minutes, the game was all but put to bed when Murray swerved a terrific shot low into the net after Harmon played him forward at the end of a swift, incisive attack.

However, Motherwell were back in the contest seven minutes later when sub Biereth was taken down in the box by Laidlaw in the box. He stepped up and steered the penalty home without fuss.

County didn’t panic though and wrapped up the points when Loturi dashed clear and crashed a low drive past Kelly.

However, there was more drama to come. Sub Wilkinson rounded off a fine move with a clinical shot from just inside the box.

Four minutes into stoppage-time, Luca Ross scrambled the ball home after County failed to clear their lines.

Motherwell’s Luca Ross (left) celebrates after scoring to make it 3-3.

It was a sore, sore result, which saw the Staggies remain 11th.

County’s third successive away game within a week takes them to Hibernian on Tuesday night.

MOTHERWELL (5-3-2): Kelly 6, O’Donnell 6 (Biereth 75), McGinn 7, Mugabi 6, Casey 6,  Spencer 7 (Gent 75), Slattery 7, Paton 6, Spittal 6, Bair 7 (Wilkinson 62), Shaw 6 (Luca Ross 87).

Subs not used: Oxborough (GK), Zdravkovski, Blaney, Max Ross, Butcher.

ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Laidlaw 6, Brown 7, Baldwin 6, Leak 6, Harmon 6, Allardice 6 (High 74), Randall 6 (Smith 89), Loturi 6, Dhanda 6 (Turner 46), Murray 6 (White 74), Brophy 7 (Samuel 74).

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Purrington, Sheaf.

Referee: Graham Grainger.

Attendance: 5119.

Star Man: James Brown.

