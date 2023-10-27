Ross County winger Josh Sims dealt fresh setback ahead of Motherwell trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County winger Josh Sims dealt fresh setback ahead of Motherwell trip

The winger is touch and go ahead of the trip to Motherwell following a training ground knock.

By Andy Skinner
Josh Sims in action for Ross County against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is sweating over the fitness of winger Josh Sims after the winger took an untimely knock in training.

Sims had made an earlier than expected recovery from a badly cut leg, which he suffered in the latter stages of last month’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup, and impressed after being brought on as a second half substitute in the 0-0 draw against Dundee in midweek.

However, Mackay revealed Englishman Sims has suffered a fresh setback in training, meaning he is touch and go for Saturday’s trip to Motherwell.

Malky Mackay with Ross County winger Josh Sims. Image: SNS.

Mackay said: “Unfortunately Josh took a knock on Thursday morning and I don’t know how he will be for Saturday.

“It is not the same injury. It is something completely innocuous in the last couple of minutes in training.

“I was delighted. We were being careful with the scar’s healing, but threw him into a half-session the other day and he was razor-sharp.

“We put him on the bench against Dundee and it was always my plan to bring him on.

“He must be so frustrated because he has taken a couple of really innocuous things.

“He is certainly one of the ones who has a lively spark about him just now, as far as I’m concerned.”

Nightingale absence a precaution

Defender Will Nightingale was absent from Tuesday’s squad at Dens Park, with Mackay revealing he is not being risked due to a thigh injury.

The Staggies boss added: “He took a little thigh strain or knock in the Hearts game which we were wondering, was it something or not?

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

“It is enough we didn’t want to risk him doing it again, because after the Celtic game he had the same thing.

“I’m just cautious about him. He will be one more week.”

Mackay not looking at league table

County make the trip to Fir Park this weekend, aiming to build on the point they took against the Dark Blues on their long-awaited return to action on Tuesday.

Although the result keeps County second bottom in the Premiership, they are only three points adrift of fourth-placed Hearts.

Mackay is paying little heed to the standings at an early stage in the season, adding: “At the moment I think you could throw a rope around six or seven teams.

“I’m really not looking at that to be honest. I’m just looking at going into these games and chopping them off one at a time, like we always do.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“It’s just another tough game. We are on a tough run of games in a short period of time, with a lot of travelling involved.

“We just make sure we handle that properly. That started on Tuesday night, and we got a point out of that away from home.

“I said it after the game, sometimes we have got to realise how good an away point is.”

