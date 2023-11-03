Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make final stages count

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make final stages count

The Staggies have both suffered and benefitted during the closing minutes over the past seven days.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay believes the last seven days have shown Ross County the importance of the latter stages in games.

The Staggies squandered a 3-1 lead to draw with Motherwell last Saturday, with the Steelmen netting a leveller deep into stoppage time.

County profited during the closing minutes against Hibernian on Tuesday however, as they came from two goals behind to claim a 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

The Staggies host Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday, with the Hoops having netted within the last three minutes in each of their last five trips to Dingwall.

Malky Mackay along with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Image: SNS

Mackay insists the dying moments could once again be key against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

He said: “Both teams start games with energy no matter who you are playing.

“The first period can be frenetic, with two teams trying to suss each other out. It can be a battle going on.

“It sometimes isn’t until the second half where tiredness kicks in, spaces start to open up, and subs come on. Systems can change, and you look to go and counter that or change something to make something work for you.

“There is also something about seeing the board going up – if you add all those minutes up you are going way over what players are used to playing.

“You look at people mentally fatiguing, or physically not being able to switch on.

“That’s where goals start to creep in at the back end of games. We just need to make sure we can be disciplined enough, and have enough mental strength to actually see games out.

“If we are chasing, we make sure we keep pushing and pressing to go and get the win.

“There have been occasions during my time here where we have done both.”

Staggies pair on way back to fitness

Mackay is close to welcoming left back Josh Reid and winger Josh Sims back from injury, which will leave winger Jay Henderson (hamstring), along with midfielders Ross Callachan and Ben Paton (both cruciate ligament) as the Staggies’ only absentees.

He added: “We’ve got bumps and bruises. There hasn’t been a lot done with them this week, there hasn’t been a lot of on-field training in the last few days.

“We’ve done plenty of video work and recovery, but really at the moment we’ve got a couple who are almost there.

Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS

“Josh Sims and Josh Reid are nearly back. Josh Reid took a dreadful tackle in the Aberdeen game and has just about recovered from that – he’ll maybe be another week or so.

“Sims took a very innocuous knock on his back from a knee that sent it into a spasm, but he has started running as well so it won’t be long before he’ll be back ready.

“The good news is that we’ve got Will Nightingale back. He’s in training again, which is good because he missed a few weeks with a niggling thigh strain.”

