Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make final stages count

Malky Mackay believes the last seven days have shown Ross County the importance of the latter stages in games.

The Staggies squandered a 3-1 lead to draw with Motherwell last Saturday, with the Steelmen netting a leveller deep into stoppage time.

County profited during the closing minutes against Hibernian on Tuesday however, as they came from two goals behind to claim a 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

The Staggies host Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday, with the Hoops having netted within the last three minutes in each of their last five trips to Dingwall.

Mackay insists the dying moments could once again be key against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

He said: “Both teams start games with energy no matter who you are playing.

“The first period can be frenetic, with two teams trying to suss each other out. It can be a battle going on.

“It sometimes isn’t until the second half where tiredness kicks in, spaces start to open up, and subs come on. Systems can change, and you look to go and counter that or change something to make something work for you.

“There is also something about seeing the board going up – if you add all those minutes up you are going way over what players are used to playing.

“You look at people mentally fatiguing, or physically not being able to switch on.

“That’s where goals start to creep in at the back end of games. We just need to make sure we can be disciplined enough, and have enough mental strength to actually see games out.

“If we are chasing, we make sure we keep pushing and pressing to go and get the win.

“There have been occasions during my time here where we have done both.”

Staggies pair on way back to fitness

Mackay is close to welcoming left back Josh Reid and winger Josh Sims back from injury, which will leave winger Jay Henderson (hamstring), along with midfielders Ross Callachan and Ben Paton (both cruciate ligament) as the Staggies’ only absentees.

He added: “We’ve got bumps and bruises. There hasn’t been a lot done with them this week, there hasn’t been a lot of on-field training in the last few days.

“We’ve done plenty of video work and recovery, but really at the moment we’ve got a couple who are almost there.

“Josh Sims and Josh Reid are nearly back. Josh Reid took a dreadful tackle in the Aberdeen game and has just about recovered from that – he’ll maybe be another week or so.

“Sims took a very innocuous knock on his back from a knee that sent it into a spasm, but he has started running as well so it won’t be long before he’ll be back ready.

“The good news is that we’ve got Will Nightingale back. He’s in training again, which is good because he missed a few weeks with a niggling thigh strain.”