Michael Fraser backs Don Cowie to use spell as Ross County interim boss to make pitch for permanent appointment

Michael Fraser sees no reason why Don Cowie cannot use his spell as Ross County’s interim manager to stake his claim for the permanent position.

Assistant boss Cowie is in temporary charge following the dismissal of Malky Mackay as manager earlier this week.

The decision came after the Staggies slipped to 11th in the Premiership table, after a run of eight league matches without a win.

Due to this weekend’s international break, County do not play again until their home match against Kilmarnock a week on Saturday.

Former Staggies goalkeeper Fraser, who played with Cowie at Caley Thistle, believes the 40-year-old can make the most of the opportunity he has been handed.

Fraser said: “That’s all you can ask for, if you get a chance to take the reins while the club is trying to sort things out.

“It’s a good way to show what you can do.

“Barry Robson probably wasn’t Aberdeen’s first choice, but he got them up to third and made it impossible not to give him the job.

“Stuart Kettlewell was the same at Motherwell, and he went in and did brilliantly.

“If it’s what he wants, it’s definitely an opportunity for him to stake his claim.”

Staggies youth product Cowie has made most of football career through hard work

Cowie has come full circle with the Staggies, having grown up in Strathpeffer and come through the club’s youth system.

After making the move to Caley Thistle, he went on to enjoy a successful career in English football with Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

He also became a Scotland international, winning 10 caps for his country, before joining Hearts and then finishing his playing career with the Staggies.

Since moving into coaching, Cowie has worked under Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes, as well as Mackay.

Fraser feels the application Cowie has shown throughout his career in football will hold him in good stead if he pursues a future in management.

He added: “Don is an impressive guy in general.

“I have known Don since we were about 14, and I played with him at Caley Thistle.

“At that age he was playing for the North of Scotland schoolboys. Don was a cracking player, but he stood out because he was so mature.

“He was the captain of that team we played in. He lived his life properly, he was always a model professional.

“When I played with him at Inverness he really did everything properly, as well as being an excellent player.

“It was no surprise he went on and did well for himself, because he deserved it.

“He has been setting an example during his whole football career, which is a very good start.

“Don has played at a high level, and he maximised what he had in his career. He really worked, and got as much out of his career.

“I’m pretty sure all the boys at County will look up to him as it is – because of the level he played at.”

MacGregor will back new manager

Regardless of who gets the job, Fraser has no doubt they will receive the support required from chairman Roy MacGregor to push further up the Premiership table.

Fraser added: “Ross County is seen as the small village football club, which it is – but they are very well supported by the chairman.

“People might say he gets rid of managers.

“But that’s his right, because he puts a lot into it.

“Managers get backed at Ross County – the chairman has never not backed a manager there.”