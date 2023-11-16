Michael Fraser backs Don Cowie to use spell as Ross County interim boss to make pitch for permanent appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Fraser backs Don Cowie to use spell as Ross County interim boss to make pitch for permanent appointment

Cowie has taken temporary charge, following the dismissal of Malky Mackay at Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Don Cowie.
Ross County assistant Don Cowie.

Michael Fraser sees no reason why Don Cowie cannot use his spell as Ross County’s interim manager to stake his claim for the permanent position.

Assistant boss Cowie is in temporary charge following the dismissal of Malky Mackay as manager earlier this week.

The decision came after the Staggies slipped to 11th in the Premiership table, after a run of eight league matches without a win.

Due to this weekend’s international break, County do not play again until their home match against Kilmarnock a week on Saturday.

Former Staggies goalkeeper Fraser, who played with Cowie at Caley Thistle, believes the 40-year-old can make the most of the opportunity he has been handed.

Fraser said: “That’s all you can ask for, if you get a chance to take the reins while the club is trying to sort things out.

“It’s a good way to show what you can do.

“Barry Robson probably wasn’t Aberdeen’s first choice, but he got them up to third and made it impossible not to give him the job.

Barry Robson celebrating at the side of the pitch with his hands in fists
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

“Stuart Kettlewell was the same at Motherwell, and he went in and did brilliantly.

“If it’s what he wants, it’s definitely an opportunity for him to stake his claim.”

Michael Fraser in his Ross County kit, gloved hands on the goal post
Michael Fraser during his time with Ross County. Image: DC Thomson.

Staggies youth product Cowie has made most of football career through hard work

Cowie has come full circle with the Staggies, having grown up in Strathpeffer and come through the club’s youth system.

After making the move to Caley Thistle, he went on to enjoy a successful career in English football with Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

He also became a Scotland international, winning 10 caps for his country, before joining Hearts and then finishing his playing career with the Staggies.

Since moving into coaching, Cowie has worked under Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes, as well as Mackay.

Malky Mackay and Don Cowie
Malky Mackay with assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Fraser feels the application Cowie has shown throughout his career in football will hold him in good stead if he pursues a future in management.

He added: “Don is an impressive guy in general.

“I have known Don since we were about 14, and I played with him at Caley Thistle.

“At that age he was playing for the North of Scotland schoolboys. Don was a cracking player, but he stood out because he was so mature.

“He was the captain of that team we played in. He lived his life properly, he was always a model professional.

“When I played with him at Inverness he really did everything properly, as well as being an excellent player.

“It was no surprise he went on and did well for himself, because he deserved it.

“He has been setting an example during his whole football career, which is a very good start.

Ross County's Don Cowie clapping above his head
Ross County’s Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“Don has played at a high level, and he maximised what he had in his career. He really worked, and got as much out of his career.

“I’m pretty sure all the boys at County will look up to him as it is – because of the level he played at.”

MacGregor will back new manager

Regardless of who gets the job, Fraser has no doubt they will receive the support required from chairman Roy MacGregor to push further up the Premiership table.

Fraser added: “Ross County is seen as the small village football club, which it is – but they are very well supported by the chairman.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor with his thumb up
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS.

“People might say he gets rid of managers.

“But that’s his right, because he puts a lot into it.

“Managers get backed at Ross County – the chairman has never not backed a manager there.”

