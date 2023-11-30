Jordan White determined to profit from Ross County’s upcoming fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White determined to profit from Ross County’s upcoming fixtures

The Staggies ended a 10-match winless streak with a 1-0 triumph over third-placed St Mirren in midweek.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White celebrates netting the winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White celebrates netting the winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Jordan White hopes Ross County’s midweek triumph over St Mirren can be the start of a strong points haul from the coming weeks.

The Staggies ended a 10-match sequence without a victory on Tuesday, with the win over the Buddies moving them up to eighth in the Premiership table.

It means new boss Derek Adams has taken four points from his opening two matches since replacing Malky Mackay last week.

Adams’ men are next in action away to bottom side Livingston on Saturday, before their busy run of fixtures continues at home to Motherwell on Tuesday.

Forward White, who netted the winner against the Paisley outfit, reckons it is the perfect time to hit top form.

Ross County celebrate following Jordan White’s winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s crazy because it’s such a tight league, it puts us up a few places in the table.

“We’ll enjoy this one but we take one game at a time.

“The games coming up are against teams around us, and last season we did well against the teams around us.

“We’ve a massive game on Saturday, it will be a really tough ones because it’s never easy against Livingston, especially on their pitch.

“There’s a cluster of games that we back ourselves to get points from, but Saturday is definitely the first focus.”

Staggies worthy of late breakthrough

The Staggies had to wait until the latter stages to find a way past St Mirren, with White’s header from a James Brown corner coming five minutes from the end at Victoria Park.

County had created the better openings prior to White’s goal, with their best two chances falling to Connor Randall earlier in the second half.

Connor Randall misses an opportunity during Ross County’s match against St Mirren. Image: SNS

White says the late breakthrough was no more than the Dingwall side deserved, against a high-flying Paisley side which sits third in the table.

He added: “It was a massive goal and I think on the balance of the play we were well worthy of the win. We’d have been really disappointed if we hadn’t won the game so it was a big goal.

“It was looking like another 0-0. We had chances and sometimes when you don’t take them you worry a bit.

“Defensively I thought we looked really solid and never looked like we were going to concede, so that was a positive. When you’ve got that behind you, you always feel like you’re capable of creating a chance and when we did that we took it.

“We didn’t let the chances we’d created get to us. We kept pushing and pressurising them in their box and eventually the pressure told, so that was a good feeling.”

Forward eager to impress Adams

White was back in the starting line-up, having been left on the bench for Adams’ first game of his third spell in charge of the Staggies against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

After coming up with his fifth strike of the campaign, White hopes he has given his new boss an indication of what he can do in front of goal.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

The 31-year-old added: “It’s what you need to do – as it’s a new challenge for us.

“The manager has come in and he has been clear in what he wants to do.

“Whether you’re in the team or not you’ve got to be trying to impress him every time you’re on the training pitch or in games.

“I’m delighted with that, but I’ll not get too ahead of myself as well.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Derek Adams
Three talking points following Derek Adams' first two matches back in charge at Ross…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams felt Ross County earned late breakthrough against St Mirren
Ross County celebrate following Jordan White's winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County move up to eighth in Premiership after Jordan White's late goal secures…
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Yan Dhanda believes Ross County are better than Premiership position suggests
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: I'll be amazed if Bojan Miovski does not become Aberdeen's record transfer…
3
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Derek Adams urges Ross County to focus on improving basics
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Ross County fan view: No goals but signs of changes from day one
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin encouraged by Ross County's start under new boss Derek Adams
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the…
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County lay foundations for Derek Adams' third reign with goalless draw against Kilmarnock

Conversation