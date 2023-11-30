Jordan White determined to profit from Ross County’s upcoming fixtures

Jordan White hopes Ross County’s midweek triumph over St Mirren can be the start of a strong points haul from the coming weeks.

The Staggies ended a 10-match sequence without a victory on Tuesday, with the win over the Buddies moving them up to eighth in the Premiership table.

It means new boss Derek Adams has taken four points from his opening two matches since replacing Malky Mackay last week.

Adams’ men are next in action away to bottom side Livingston on Saturday, before their busy run of fixtures continues at home to Motherwell on Tuesday.

Forward White, who netted the winner against the Paisley outfit, reckons it is the perfect time to hit top form.

He said: “It’s crazy because it’s such a tight league, it puts us up a few places in the table.

“We’ll enjoy this one but we take one game at a time.

“The games coming up are against teams around us, and last season we did well against the teams around us.

“We’ve a massive game on Saturday, it will be a really tough ones because it’s never easy against Livingston, especially on their pitch.

“There’s a cluster of games that we back ourselves to get points from, but Saturday is definitely the first focus.”

Staggies worthy of late breakthrough

The Staggies had to wait until the latter stages to find a way past St Mirren, with White’s header from a James Brown corner coming five minutes from the end at Victoria Park.

County had created the better openings prior to White’s goal, with their best two chances falling to Connor Randall earlier in the second half.

White says the late breakthrough was no more than the Dingwall side deserved, against a high-flying Paisley side which sits third in the table.

He added: “It was a massive goal and I think on the balance of the play we were well worthy of the win. We’d have been really disappointed if we hadn’t won the game so it was a big goal.

“It was looking like another 0-0. We had chances and sometimes when you don’t take them you worry a bit.

“Defensively I thought we looked really solid and never looked like we were going to concede, so that was a positive. When you’ve got that behind you, you always feel like you’re capable of creating a chance and when we did that we took it.

🔥 Jordan White’s late winner which secured us a big 3 points last night! pic.twitter.com/XserEhHoVj — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) November 29, 2023

“We didn’t let the chances we’d created get to us. We kept pushing and pressurising them in their box and eventually the pressure told, so that was a good feeling.”

Forward eager to impress Adams

White was back in the starting line-up, having been left on the bench for Adams’ first game of his third spell in charge of the Staggies against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

After coming up with his fifth strike of the campaign, White hopes he has given his new boss an indication of what he can do in front of goal.

The 31-year-old added: “It’s what you need to do – as it’s a new challenge for us.

“The manager has come in and he has been clear in what he wants to do.

“Whether you’re in the team or not you’ve got to be trying to impress him every time you’re on the training pitch or in games.

“I’m delighted with that, but I’ll not get too ahead of myself as well.”