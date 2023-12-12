Adam Mackinnon aiming to catch eye of Ross County boss Derek Adams

Adam Mackinnon is determined to force his way into the plans of Ross County manager Derek Adams when he returns from a loan spell with Brora Rangers.

Midfielder Mackinnon joined the Cattachs on a temporary deal in October, having previously had a loan spell at Dudgeon Park in 2021.

Mackinnon also had a productive season-long loan spell with League One side Montrose last season, during which he made 30 appearances and netted two goals.

That gave the 20-year-old hope he could break into County’s first team at the start of this season.

After making two appearances in the Viaplay Cup group stage he found opportunities hard to come by, which prompted his loan return to the Highland League.

The Staggies have since had a change in management, with Derek Adams replacing Malky Mackay in charge last month.

During his loan spell, Mackinnon is continuing to train full-time with the Staggies.

Youngster eager to catch the eye

That gives Mackinnon the perfect incentive to prove to Adams he is worthy of a first team opportunity.

He said: “In pre-season I played a couple of times for County, but I wasn’t really getting into the squads after that.

“I thought I just needed to go and get games again, because that’s the most important thing.

“Brora were obviously interested, as well as one or two others.

“Having been there, I knew all the boys and the way they play football suited me. It has worked out well so far.

“I’m always going to train hard, and hopefully try and play for Ross County. That’s the goal.

“We have got a big squad, with good players. I have to maybe try other routes, other than just going straight in.

“Hopefully I will be playing for Ross County soon enough. Right now, I just need to get games in and get 90 minutes into the legs.”

Adams running rule over County squad

After returning for a third spell in charge of the Staggies, Adams indicated he was not interested in his players’ past achievements as he set out to assess his newly-inherited squad.

Mackinnon, who hails from Tong on the Isle of Lewis, is hopeful he can benefit from the fresh start.

He added: “The manager is focusing more on the team right now, and trying to get them back to winning ways.

“He has been very good so far. Obviously the last manager was a really big help to me, and he got me both of my loan moves that have worked out for me, and he gave me a few appearances.

“I’m thankful to him. Hopefully I can impress the new manager and get my chance come January.

“One of the first things the manager said when he came in was that it was a clean slate for everybody.

“He didn’t care what we had done in the past. It’s just a chance, not just for me but for everyone to go and show him what they have got.”

Despite the change in manager, the remainder of Mackay’s backroom staff remains in place at Victoria Park.

County assistant boss Don Cowie is among a number of the club’s staff who is well aware of Mackinnon’s ability, which the midfielder feels can work in his favour.

Mackinnon added: “I have known Don for a while now. He has been my under-18 manager, and I think I even trained a couple of times with him when he was still playing.

“Don knows what I’m all about, along with some of the others like Enda Barron and Alun Andrews.

“It’s good they are all there to help the manager out.”