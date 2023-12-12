Adam Mackinnon aiming to catch eye of Ross County boss Derek Adams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Mackinnon aiming to catch eye of Ross County boss Derek Adams

Midfielder Mackinnon, who is from Tong on the Isle of Lewis, is currently on loan with Highland League side Brora Rangers.

By Andy Skinner
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Adam Mackinnon is determined to force his way into the plans of Ross County manager Derek Adams when he returns from a loan spell with Brora Rangers.

Midfielder Mackinnon joined the Cattachs on a temporary deal in October, having previously had a loan spell at Dudgeon Park in 2021.

Mackinnon also had a productive season-long loan spell with League One side Montrose last season, during which he made 30 appearances and netted two goals.

That gave the 20-year-old hope he could break into County’s first team at the start of this season.

After making two appearances in the Viaplay Cup group stage he found opportunities hard to come by, which prompted his loan return to the Highland League.

The Staggies have since had a change in management, with Derek Adams replacing Malky Mackay in charge last month.

During his loan spell, Mackinnon is continuing to train full-time with the Staggies.

Youngster eager to catch the eye

That gives Mackinnon the perfect incentive to prove to Adams he is worthy of a first team opportunity.

He said: “In pre-season I played a couple of times for County, but I wasn’t really getting into the squads after that.

“I thought I just needed to go and get games again, because that’s the most important thing.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Brora Rangers against Formartine United. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Brora were obviously interested, as well as one or two others.

“Having been there, I knew all the boys and the way they play football suited me. It has worked out well so far.

“I’m always going to train hard, and hopefully try and play for Ross County. That’s the goal.

“We have got a big squad, with good players. I have to maybe try other routes, other than just going straight in.

“Hopefully I will be playing for Ross County soon enough. Right now, I just need to get games in and get 90 minutes into the legs.”

Adams running rule over County squad

After returning for a third spell in charge of the Staggies, Adams indicated he was not interested in his players’ past achievements as he set out to assess his newly-inherited squad.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Mackinnon, who hails from Tong on the Isle of Lewis, is hopeful he can benefit from the fresh start.

He added: “The manager is focusing more on the team right now, and trying to get them back to winning ways.

“He has been very good so far. Obviously the last manager was a really big help to me, and he got me both of my loan moves that have worked out for me, and he gave me a few appearances.

“I’m thankful to him. Hopefully I can impress the new manager and get my chance come January.

“One of the first things the manager said when he came in was that it was a clean slate for everybody.

“He didn’t care what we had done in the past. It’s just a chance, not just for me but for everyone to go and show him what they have got.”

Despite the change in manager, the remainder of Mackay’s backroom staff remains in place at Victoria Park.

County assistant boss Don Cowie is among a number of the club’s staff who is well aware of Mackinnon’s ability, which the midfielder feels can work in his favour.

Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Mackinnon added: “I have known Don for a while now. He has been my under-18 manager, and I think I even trained a couple of times with him when he was still playing.

“Don knows what I’m all about, along with some of the others like Enda Barron and Alun Andrews.

“It’s good they are all there to help the manager out.”

