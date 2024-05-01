Analysis: Ross County have bucked recurring Dingwall trend ahead of return to home action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Analysis: Ross County have bucked recurring Dingwall trend ahead of return to home action

The Staggies' record after taking the lead at Victoria Park shows a sharp contrast to when they have fallen behind.

Simon Murray celebrates his opener against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Simon Murray celebrates his opener against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
By Andy Skinner

The importance of scoring the first goal is perfectly evidenced by Ross County’s home form.

Of County’s 16 home matches this season, they have netted first on eight occasions, and conceded first in seven matches.

The Staggies also played out one goalless draw with Kilmarnock in November.

In the eight matches in which they have scored first the Staggies have yet to suffer defeat, with a haul of 18 points to show for it.

By contrast, the statistics show County have found it difficult to amass points after falling behind.

County’s stunning 3-2 victory over Rangers in their last home outing broke a sequence stretching back long before this season.

Josh Sims celebrates with Simon Murray after netting for Ross County against Rangers. Image: PA

It was the first time since a 3-1 triumph over St Johnstone in February 2022 – either home or away – that the Dingwall side had conceded the opening goal before going on to win a Premiership fixture.

Even within the context of this term, the memorable victory bucked a commonly recurring trend.

In the six prior games in which the Staggies had conceded first, they had failed to claim a point – or even score a single goal.

A chart showing the outcomes of Ross County home matches after they have both scored and conceded the first goal during the 2023-24 Premiership season.

Ahead of back-to-back home games against Hibernian and Motherwell, Staggies interim boss Don Cowie knows his side will give themselves a far better chance by starting strongly.

Cowie said: “Without going into too much detail, we’re definitely a better team when we go on the front foot.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA

“On Saturday, we didn’t give ourselves that foothold to do that. That gave Livingston the initiative to see the game out.

“They get a penalty out of nothing really and then defended really well. We huffed and puffed.

“That just shows the importance of not having an error in the performance because that can change the whole perspective of the game you’re playing in.”

Staggies out to continue strong home form under Cowie

County remain unbeaten in the five home matches which Cowie has taken charge of.

The tally of 11 points amassed during that sequence has doubled the haul taken from the previous 11 home matches this season.

Given the calibre of opposition the Staggies have defeated in Dingwall in recent weeks, Cowie is hopeful his side can bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to bottom side Livingston.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

He added: “We’ve got to use that as a massive positive for us. The manner of the performances, the results – taking six points from the last two against Hearts and Rangers.

“We’ve got to take a lot of confidence and belief from that.

“We’ve got to respond from Saturday. We’re at home where we’ve been really good and it is about trying to maintain that.

“We’ve spoken about how the last two games are really good evidence of what, when you play well collectively, can be produced and what can happen against Rangers and Hearts and when, collectively, you don’t quite get it right and are on the receiving end of a result.

“That’s how important it is that we go into Saturday focused, united, and ready to put on a really good performance.”

Staggies supporters rallying behind survival cause

Cowie has been thrilled with the way the Staggies’ supporters have rallied behind the survival cause.

County are in the relegation play-off spot, a point behind St Johnstone with four games remaining.

Ross County supporters at the 2-0 defeat against Livingston. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “That coincides with the fact the positive results we’ve had have been at home, so naturally the majority of fans are seeing those positive results.

“They’re taking belief from what they are seeing on the pitch and we’ve got to take that into the next four games and, naturally, with three of those at home, we need to use that to our advantage.”

More from Ross County

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale closing in on Ross County return
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward
Eli King in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
Eli King says Ross County must capitalise on return to home action
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie admits Ross County were a shadow of Rangers heroics in defeat to…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in action against Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says he received no explanation from Derek Adams after being dropped from…
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie reveals two targets he wants Ross County to fulfil against Livingston
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Ross County injury update: Max Sheaf out for rest of season - and latest…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA
Don Cowie says Ross County must leave heroics against Rangers in past
Former Ross County manager Bobby Wilson. Image: DC Thomson.
The game that missed the deadline: 30 years on from Ross County's memorable final…
Ross County celebrate clinching Premiership survival after defeating Hamilton Accies in 2015. Image: SNS
In numbers: How Ross County have fared after the split in their previous bottom-half…

Conversation