Analysis: Ross County have bucked recurring Dingwall trend ahead of return to home action

The importance of scoring the first goal is perfectly evidenced by Ross County’s home form.

Of County’s 16 home matches this season, they have netted first on eight occasions, and conceded first in seven matches.

The Staggies also played out one goalless draw with Kilmarnock in November.

In the eight matches in which they have scored first the Staggies have yet to suffer defeat, with a haul of 18 points to show for it.

By contrast, the statistics show County have found it difficult to amass points after falling behind.

County’s stunning 3-2 victory over Rangers in their last home outing broke a sequence stretching back long before this season.

It was the first time since a 3-1 triumph over St Johnstone in February 2022 – either home or away – that the Dingwall side had conceded the opening goal before going on to win a Premiership fixture.

Even within the context of this term, the memorable victory bucked a commonly recurring trend.

In the six prior games in which the Staggies had conceded first, they had failed to claim a point – or even score a single goal.

Ahead of back-to-back home games against Hibernian and Motherwell, Staggies interim boss Don Cowie knows his side will give themselves a far better chance by starting strongly.

Cowie said: “Without going into too much detail, we’re definitely a better team when we go on the front foot.

“On Saturday, we didn’t give ourselves that foothold to do that. That gave Livingston the initiative to see the game out.

“They get a penalty out of nothing really and then defended really well. We huffed and puffed.

“That just shows the importance of not having an error in the performance because that can change the whole perspective of the game you’re playing in.”

Staggies out to continue strong home form under Cowie

County remain unbeaten in the five home matches which Cowie has taken charge of.

The tally of 11 points amassed during that sequence has doubled the haul taken from the previous 11 home matches this season.

Given the calibre of opposition the Staggies have defeated in Dingwall in recent weeks, Cowie is hopeful his side can bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to bottom side Livingston.

He added: “We’ve got to use that as a massive positive for us. The manner of the performances, the results – taking six points from the last two against Hearts and Rangers.

“We’ve got to take a lot of confidence and belief from that.

“We’ve got to respond from Saturday. We’re at home where we’ve been really good and it is about trying to maintain that.

“We’ve spoken about how the last two games are really good evidence of what, when you play well collectively, can be produced and what can happen against Rangers and Hearts and when, collectively, you don’t quite get it right and are on the receiving end of a result.

“That’s how important it is that we go into Saturday focused, united, and ready to put on a really good performance.”

Staggies supporters rallying behind survival cause

Cowie has been thrilled with the way the Staggies’ supporters have rallied behind the survival cause.

County are in the relegation play-off spot, a point behind St Johnstone with four games remaining.

Cowie added: “That coincides with the fact the positive results we’ve had have been at home, so naturally the majority of fans are seeing those positive results.

“They’re taking belief from what they are seeing on the pitch and we’ve got to take that into the next four games and, naturally, with three of those at home, we need to use that to our advantage.”