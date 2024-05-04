Jack Baldwin says Ross County must take highs and lows in stride in Premiership survival push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jack Baldwin says Ross County must take highs and lows in stride in Premiership survival push

The Staggies were defeated 2-0 by bottom side Livingston last time out, having triumphed against Rangers in their previous fixture.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin following the victory over Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin following the victory over Rangers. Image: SNS

Jack Baldwin says Ross County’s last two Premiership fixtures underline why the Staggies must focus on the task in front of them.

County take on Hibernian at Victoria Park today, in their first home match since the split.

The Staggies opened their post-split campaign in defeat last weekend, when they went down 2-0 to bottom side Livingston.

That came just a fortnight after County recorded a stunning 3-2 win over Rangers in Dingwall.

Jack Baldwin in action against Livingston. Image: SNS.

With four games remaining, skipper Baldwin says his side must take highs and lows in their stride in their efforts to secure top-flight survival.

Baldwin said: “I had a previous manager, who spoke about never getting too high when you are doing well, and never getting too low when things aren’t going your way.

“I think it’s important for us to understand what we can do as a team, which we showed out here against Rangers.

“We have also shown what we are capable of on the other end of the scale. It’s about keeping that level playing field, and understanding where we are.

“We are where we are because we have maybe lacked that consistency over the course of the season. We have maybe dropped points where we should have picked up results.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“We can take huge positives from the Rangers game, but unfortunately that was just another three points – it wasn’t worth any more than that.

“We can’t live off that result. It’s important for us to now back it up at home against another really strong opposition, who bring their own threats and challenges.”

Baldwin eager to avoid more Ross County play-off drama

County are desperately trying to avoid a second successive relegation play-off, having been forced all the way in a dramatic tie against Partick Thistle last season before triumphing on penalties.

The Staggies currently occupy second-bottom spot in the table, with a point separating them from 10th-placed St Johnstone.

English defender Baldwin feels the experience of going to the wire last term can help his side this time around.

The 30-year-old added: “I think I can speak for everybody involved with Ross County when I say there was enough drama last season to last us, so we don’t need to be in that position again.

“We’re still confident that we can put the results together to climb up the table and move away from that dramatised last week of the season.

“It’s going to be tight, of course it is, but we can definitely draw on last year to show how tight and how pressurised the end of the season can be if you get into a position like we were in.

“We’ve got enough lads here who were here last year to know that we don’t want to put ourselves in that position again.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS.

“Listen – it’s not only that those games are massive, but you also get an extra week’s holiday if you avoid the play-off. That would be nice this year.

“We can definitely draw on last year as an experience and make sure we’re not there this year.”

More from Ross County

Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County boss Don Cowie explains why Hibernian will not coast following top-six miss
Simon Murray celebrates his opener against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Analysis: Ross County have bucked recurring Dingwall trend ahead of return to home action
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale closing in on Ross County return
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward
Eli King in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
Eli King says Ross County must capitalise on return to home action
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie admits Ross County were a shadow of Rangers heroics in defeat to…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in action against Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says he received no explanation from Derek Adams after being dropped from…
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie reveals two targets he wants Ross County to fulfil against Livingston
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Ross County injury update: Max Sheaf out for rest of season - and latest…

Conversation