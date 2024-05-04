Jack Baldwin says Ross County must take highs and lows in stride in Premiership survival push

Jack Baldwin says Ross County’s last two Premiership fixtures underline why the Staggies must focus on the task in front of them.

County take on Hibernian at Victoria Park today, in their first home match since the split.

The Staggies opened their post-split campaign in defeat last weekend, when they went down 2-0 to bottom side Livingston.

That came just a fortnight after County recorded a stunning 3-2 win over Rangers in Dingwall.

With four games remaining, skipper Baldwin says his side must take highs and lows in their stride in their efforts to secure top-flight survival.

Baldwin said: “I had a previous manager, who spoke about never getting too high when you are doing well, and never getting too low when things aren’t going your way.

“I think it’s important for us to understand what we can do as a team, which we showed out here against Rangers.

“We have also shown what we are capable of on the other end of the scale. It’s about keeping that level playing field, and understanding where we are.

“We are where we are because we have maybe lacked that consistency over the course of the season. We have maybe dropped points where we should have picked up results.

“We can take huge positives from the Rangers game, but unfortunately that was just another three points – it wasn’t worth any more than that.

“We can’t live off that result. It’s important for us to now back it up at home against another really strong opposition, who bring their own threats and challenges.”

Baldwin eager to avoid more Ross County play-off drama

County are desperately trying to avoid a second successive relegation play-off, having been forced all the way in a dramatic tie against Partick Thistle last season before triumphing on penalties.

The Staggies currently occupy second-bottom spot in the table, with a point separating them from 10th-placed St Johnstone.

English defender Baldwin feels the experience of going to the wire last term can help his side this time around.

The 30-year-old added: “I think I can speak for everybody involved with Ross County when I say there was enough drama last season to last us, so we don’t need to be in that position again.

“We’re still confident that we can put the results together to climb up the table and move away from that dramatised last week of the season.

“It’s going to be tight, of course it is, but we can definitely draw on last year to show how tight and how pressurised the end of the season can be if you get into a position like we were in.

“We’ve got enough lads here who were here last year to know that we don’t want to put ourselves in that position again.

“Listen – it’s not only that those games are massive, but you also get an extra week’s holiday if you avoid the play-off. That would be nice this year.

“We can definitely draw on last year as an experience and make sure we’re not there this year.”