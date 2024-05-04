Don Cowie praises Ross County’s resolve after late win over Hibernian moves Staggies out of relegation zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie praises Ross County’s resolve after late win over Hibernian moves Staggies out of relegation zone

The Staggies are now two points ahead of 11th-placed St Johnstone, after coming from behind to defeat Hibs 2-1 at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Ross County are now in the driving seat to secure Premiership safety after coming from behind to defeat Hibernian.

The Staggies’ victory, courtesy of Jordan White’s last-gasp winner, moves them out of the relegation play-off position which they have occupied since December 29.

It was a thrilling encounter which started in the worst possible fashion for Don Cowie’s men, who fell behind to Myziane Maolida’s early goal.

Simon Murray’s 19th goal of the season quickly cancelled it out however, which led to an end-to-end encounter which the Staggies showed the courage to turn in their favour.

Simon Murray celebrates with Yan Dhanda after netting against Hibernian. Image: SNS

The Staggies are now undefeated in six matches in Dingwall since Cowie took interim charge in February.

With a two-point gap above St Johnstone, County’s fate will now be decided over an eight-day period which starts with next Saturday’s visit of Motherwell.

Although there is plenty work still to do to avoid the relegation play-offs, Cowie is build on the psychological boost of moving up the table.

Cowie said: “In the last three home games, we’ve taken nine points from Hearts, Rangers and Hibs.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“Credit to the players, it’s them who are going out and putting on performances, and I’ve never felt we have fluked a victory.

“We still have two tough home games that will be really important for us, and we want to go and win them.

“A lot has been made of the fact that we haven’t managed to turn games around when we’ve gone behind, but there are different ways to win.

“We have to work for everything we get in this league, and the players showed their character again.

“Against a really good team, our goalkeeper has produced some really good saves.

“I don’t think we had come from behind to win for a long time, so to do it two games in a row at home is great.

“We don’t want to be in the bottom two, so going into the last three games it’s nice to be into 10th. There’s still a long way to go.”

Will Nightingale was pitched straight back into the heart of defence after returning from a three-month hamstring injury absence, which facilitated Connor Randall’s return to central midfield.

Will Nightingale in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

There were also recalls for Eamonn Brophy and Josh Reid, with Victor Loturi, George Harmon and Josh Sims dropping out from the side which was defeated by Livingston the previous weekend.

Hibs began on the front foot and took the lead on the quarter-hour mark. A corner was forced goalwards by Rocky Bushiri, before coming off the post and falling for Maolida to tap home from point-blank range.

It took the Staggies just six minutes to restore parity though. Bushiri had a major part to play as his attempted headed clearance from Efete’s cross landed straight at the feet of Murray, who clinically stroked a low effort into Jojo Wollacott’s bottom-right corner.

Hibs remained a threat, with Marcondes seeing an effort well saved by Laidlaw after cutting in from the left.

County should have taken the lead on 27 minutes when Murray capitalised on slack defending by Nathan Moriah-Welsh before going in on goal, with his effort saved by Wollacott before falling for Brophy, who could not steer his follow-up effort on target.

Eamonn Brophy in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Laidlaw had to be alert again on 36 minutes when Maolida was presented with an opportunity from an acute angle, which the goalkeeper did well to tip over.

Murray came within inches of netting on the stroke of half-time when he cut inside before seeing his cutback deflect off Bushiri before hitting the post, and spinning across the goal-line before it was cleared to safety.

Murray was once again denied by the woodwork in the early stages of the second half after he latched on to a Dhanda delivery, when he angled his header into the ground before it clipped the crossbar on its way over.

The Staggies survived a let-off just moments later when Ryan Leak’s error allowed Martin Boyle in on goal, but the impressive Laidlaw was out quickly to thwart him.

Hibs came close again when Maolida’s strike from the edge of the box clipped the post, however it was the Staggies who launched the late push in pursuit of the winner.

White’s introduction proved pivotal, with the striker seeing an effort blocked behind by Hanlon, before he nodded Eli King’s corner wide at the far post.

Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS

The crucial moment arrived on 88 minutes. Harmon showed superb anticipation and unrelenting energy to intercept a short Wollacott goal-kick, before squaring for White who took one touch before rifling past the goalkeeper with his back to goal.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 8; Nightingale 7, Baldwin 7, Leak 6; Efete 6, Randall 7, King 7, Reid 6 (Harmon 51); Dhanda 6 (Khela 69); Murray 8, Brophy 6 (White 76).

Subs not used: Wickens, Brown, Sims, Loturi, Henderson, White, Ayina.

HIBERNIAN (4-2-3-1): Wollacott 5; Cadden 6, Bushiri 5, Hanlon 7, Obita 6; Moriah-Welsh 6, Newell 6; Boyle 6 (Campbell 81), Marcondes 7, Maolida 7, Vente 5 (Le Fondre 46).

Subs not used: Johnson, Levitt, Mayenda, Stevenson, Triantis, Tavares, Owens.

Referee: Don Robertson
Attendance: 3,856
Man of the Match: Simon Murray

Conversation