Don Cowie confirms Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda reported comment from Hibernian section to referee

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie has confirmed midfielder Yan Dhanda reported a comment from the Hibernian section to referee Don Robertson.

The incident happened during the first half of County’s 2-1 win at Victoria Park in the Premiership, with Dhanda seen to be in conversation with Robertson who then alerted fourth official Greg Soutar.

Although Cowie was not aware of the nature of the comment, he confirmed Dhanda alerted the match officials to an alleged remark from the away section which the 25-year-old took issue with.

Cowie said: “All I know at this moment in time, from speaking with Greg the fourth official, is that there was an alleged comment made that Yan heard.

“That was reported to the referee, and then back to the fourth official. Beyond that, I’m not sure, I’m waiting to hear what happened.

“I don’t know the nature of the comment. The fact that he has highlighted it to the referee shows there’s something he wasn’t happy with, but I’m waiting to find out exactly the full details.

“I believe it was a comment made from the away support.”