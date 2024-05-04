Ross County confirm Yan Dhanda was subjected to alleged racial abuse from Hibernian supporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County confirm Yan Dhanda was subjected to alleged racial abuse from Hibernian supporter

The incident took place during the first half of County's 2-1 win at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Ross County have confirmed midfielder Yan Dhanda was subjected to alleged racial abuse from a Hibernian supporter on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 30th minute of County’s 2-1 win at Victoria Park in the Premiership, with Dhanda seen to be in conversation with referee Don Robertson who then alerted fourth official Greg Soutar.

In a statement, the Staggies have confirmed both clubs have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained.

The statement said: “In the 30th minute of today’s match, Yan Dhanda was subject to alleged racial abuse from a Hibernian fan. Ross County FC and Hibernian have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained.

“There is no place for this in our game or society as a whole.”

When asked about the incident immediately after the game, Staggies boss Don Cowie was not aware of the nature of the comment, but confirmed Dhanda alerted the match officials to an alleged remark from the away section.

Simon Murray celebrates with Yan Dhanda after netting against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Cowie said: “All I know at this moment in time, from speaking with Greg the fourth official, is that there was an alleged comment made that Yan heard.

“That was reported to the referee, and then back to the fourth official. Beyond that, I’m not sure, I’m waiting to hear what happened.

“I don’t know the nature of the comment. The fact that he has highlighted it to the referee shows there’s something he wasn’t happy with, but I’m waiting to find out exactly the full details.

“I believe it was a comment made from the away support.”

