Ross County confirm Yan Dhanda was subjected to alleged racial abuse from Hibernian supporter

Ross County have confirmed midfielder Yan Dhanda was subjected to alleged racial abuse from a Hibernian supporter on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 30th minute of County’s 2-1 win at Victoria Park in the Premiership, with Dhanda seen to be in conversation with referee Don Robertson who then alerted fourth official Greg Soutar.

In a statement, the Staggies have confirmed both clubs have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained.

The statement said: “In the 30th minute of today’s match, Yan Dhanda was subject to alleged racial abuse from a Hibernian fan. Ross County FC and Hibernian have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained.

“There is no place for this in our game or society as a whole.”

When asked about the incident immediately after the game, Staggies boss Don Cowie was not aware of the nature of the comment, but confirmed Dhanda alerted the match officials to an alleged remark from the away section.

Cowie said: “All I know at this moment in time, from speaking with Greg the fourth official, is that there was an alleged comment made that Yan heard.

“That was reported to the referee, and then back to the fourth official. Beyond that, I’m not sure, I’m waiting to hear what happened.

“I don’t know the nature of the comment. The fact that he has highlighted it to the referee shows there’s something he wasn’t happy with, but I’m waiting to find out exactly the full details.

“I believe it was a comment made from the away support.”