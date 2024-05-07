Don Cowie says Ross County doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie says Ross County doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged for racially abusing Dhanda from the away end during Saturday's 2-1 victory against Hibernian.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda with Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie says Ross County are doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged for racial abuse, after midfielder Dhanda reported a comment he heard from the Hibernian section during the Staggies’ 2-1 victory in Dingwall on Saturday.

Dhanda alerted referee Don Robertson to the remark during the Premiership match, before fourth official Greg Soutar notified both managers.

Cowie was impressed with how 25-year-old Dhanda dealt with the incident, and he says the Staggies have been quick to rally around the Englishman in the days since.

Ross County’s Yan Dhanda in discussion with referee Don Robertson. Image: SNS

Cowie said: “He’s good – Yan’s in a really good place.

“I thought he dealt with the incident extremely well during the game. He felt something was said so he highlighted it to the referee and it’s now being investigated.

“Yan is fully focused on this week and he has the support of us as a club.

“He knows we’re here. It’s an investigation and I’m not privy to what’s going on.

“In general we’re just supportive of Yan and we’re hoping he’ll have a positive impact this week.”

Callachan back in full training

Cowie is close to a full complement ahead of County’s home match against Motherwell on Saturday, after revealing midfielder Ross Callachan has returned to full training.

It leaves Max Sheaf and Scott Allardice – who will miss the rest of the campaign – as the Staggies’ only absentees.

Defender Will Nightingale played all 90 minutes against Hibs after three months out with a hamstring injury.

Although Callachan is short of match practice, having been sidelined since last April due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, Cowie is thrilled to have him back involved.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS

He added: “Ross Callachan is back in full training which has been a real boost for the group and for him – to see that smile again.

“It will take time in terms of him maybe being on the pitch. But just by having him around the place has given everyone a real boost.

“Will played his first game in three months and seems to have recovered well from that.

“That’s a real positive for us going into the final three games.

“It didn’t surprise me. He has had a bit of a stop-start time at the club, but I think everyone can see that when he’s been fit and playing, he adds that real experience and physicality to our team.

Will Nightingale in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“I had no doubt in putting him in the team, because I see the way he looks after himself and the professionalism he has got.

“I did worry maybe going into the 70th or 75th minute, whether he could keep going. But he was pretty adamant he could. I was delighted for him to get the 90 minutes under his belt.”

Reid recovering after dead leg

Cowie also revealed Josh Reid is on course to return after being substituted early in the second half against the Edinburgh outfit, adding: “Josh got a dead leg on Friday at the end of training.

Josh Reid went off injured during Ross County’s match against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“A dead leg, when you get that, can seize up a bit.

“He was a little bit of a doubt for the game, but he said he was fine to play. I think maybe just stopping at half-time, and then going back out for the second half, he couldn’t quite get it going again.

“When you’ve got someone like George Harmon, who is an ultimate professional and always ready to come on the pitch and do the job for the team, it was an easy transition at that stage of the game.”

