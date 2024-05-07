Don Cowie says Ross County doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda

Don Cowie says Ross County are doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged for racial abuse, after midfielder Dhanda reported a comment he heard from the Hibernian section during the Staggies’ 2-1 victory in Dingwall on Saturday.

Dhanda alerted referee Don Robertson to the remark during the Premiership match, before fourth official Greg Soutar notified both managers.

Cowie was impressed with how 25-year-old Dhanda dealt with the incident, and he says the Staggies have been quick to rally around the Englishman in the days since.

Cowie said: “He’s good – Yan’s in a really good place.

“I thought he dealt with the incident extremely well during the game. He felt something was said so he highlighted it to the referee and it’s now being investigated.

“Yan is fully focused on this week and he has the support of us as a club.

Abusing someone for their background/colour of their skin is as low as it gets. Clearly the punishments aren’t strong enough😡

When will it stop? 🤔 https://t.co/gWPVnm55iH — Yan (@yandhanda) May 4, 2024

“He knows we’re here. It’s an investigation and I’m not privy to what’s going on.

“In general we’re just supportive of Yan and we’re hoping he’ll have a positive impact this week.”

Callachan back in full training

Cowie is close to a full complement ahead of County’s home match against Motherwell on Saturday, after revealing midfielder Ross Callachan has returned to full training.

It leaves Max Sheaf and Scott Allardice – who will miss the rest of the campaign – as the Staggies’ only absentees.

Defender Will Nightingale played all 90 minutes against Hibs after three months out with a hamstring injury.

Although Callachan is short of match practice, having been sidelined since last April due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, Cowie is thrilled to have him back involved.

He added: “Ross Callachan is back in full training which has been a real boost for the group and for him – to see that smile again.

“It will take time in terms of him maybe being on the pitch. But just by having him around the place has given everyone a real boost.

“Will played his first game in three months and seems to have recovered well from that.

“That’s a real positive for us going into the final three games.

“It didn’t surprise me. He has had a bit of a stop-start time at the club, but I think everyone can see that when he’s been fit and playing, he adds that real experience and physicality to our team.

“I had no doubt in putting him in the team, because I see the way he looks after himself and the professionalism he has got.

“I did worry maybe going into the 70th or 75th minute, whether he could keep going. But he was pretty adamant he could. I was delighted for him to get the 90 minutes under his belt.”

Reid recovering after dead leg

Cowie also revealed Josh Reid is on course to return after being substituted early in the second half against the Edinburgh outfit, adding: “Josh got a dead leg on Friday at the end of training.

“A dead leg, when you get that, can seize up a bit.

“He was a little bit of a doubt for the game, but he said he was fine to play. I think maybe just stopping at half-time, and then going back out for the second half, he couldn’t quite get it going again.

“When you’ve got someone like George Harmon, who is an ultimate professional and always ready to come on the pitch and do the job for the team, it was an easy transition at that stage of the game.”