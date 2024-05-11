Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season’s drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season’s drama

Forward Brophy missed the latter part of County's dramatic survival run-in last season due to a ruptured quad.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

Eamonn Brophy is grateful to be playing his part in Ross County’s Premiership survival drive after being sidelined for their dramatic escape last term.

Forward Brophy joined the Staggies on a permanent deal last summer, after impressing on a loan deal from St Mirren in the second half of the previous campaign.

Although he netted three goals in eight outings, his temporary spell was cut short by a ruptured quad in a match against St Johnstone.

That meant Brophy was a spectator for County’s thrilling play-off match against Championship Partick Thistle, in which they clawed back a three-goal deficit before triumphing on penalties.

Eamonn Brophy in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

With the Staggies once again battling for safety, albeit two points ahead of St Johnstone who occupy the play-off spot, Brophy is eager to play a major role for his side this time around.

Brophy tried to support team-mates 12 months ago

Ahead of today’s Premiership visit of Motherwell, Brophy said: “Last season I got an injury, and I wasn’t able to be involved.

“I still came up to watch games as much as I could to support the boys. But not being able to help the team was tough.

“I was just glad the boys did it for this club. I was here on loan so I didn’t know my situation at the time, but I had good relationships with people so I wanted the club to stay up.

Ross Laidlaw celebrates after Ross County secured Premiership safety in 2023. Image: SNS.

“It was difficult, but I was so happy and relieved that they were able to do that in the end.

“I wanted to help as much as I could. But obviously I wasn’t too sure what was going to happen in the summer either way.

“I wanted to come back here – I made that clear before the play-off games took place, and I’m here now.

“I’m here next season, too, so it changes my career if we go down. I don’t want to be playing Championship football, just like I’m sure nobody at this club wants to be – or St Johnstone, I’m sure.

“It’s a massive few games coming up to make sure we’re in this league again next year.”

Simon Murray on sparking form

Brophy led the line alongside Simon Murray in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Hibernian.

Murray struck his 19th goal of the season to cancel out Hibs’ opener, before Brophy’s second half replacement Jordan White netted a late winner.

Brophy has been hugely impressed with Murray’s return, as he chases down the 20-goal tally for the campaign.

Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

The 28-year-old added: “All season Simon has been good, and he has been fit for every game, which is a challenge in itself.

“He has been fantastic – he’s got 19 goals this season, which is unbelievable.

“He’s great around the place. I enjoy playing with him, and Jordan as well.

“Simon is obviously full of energy and he causes problems. He has been in very good form for the full season.”

Striker aiming to retain place in Staggies side

Brophy has been in and out of the Staggies side throughout the season, with a return of four goals from 26 matches.

Staggies interim boss Don Cowie has been keen to rotate his attacking options, which he hopes can present further opportunities for him to add to his tally.

Ross County's Eamonn Brophy shakes hands with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Ross County’s Eamonn Brophy shakes hands with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Brophy added: “Even when you play and do well, you’re not guaranteed to play the next game.

“Sometimes we change shape, but the manager makes it clear that everyone is just as important as each other.

“When you get an opportunity, it’s up to you to take it if you want to play from the start.

“Whoever plays well gets that jersey – and it works.”

