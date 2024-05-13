‘We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us’: Jack Baldwin calls on Ross County to take responsibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us’: Jack Baldwin calls on Ross County to take responsibility

The Staggies must quickly bounce back from a 5-1 defeat to Motherwell, but know a win at St Johnstone on Wednesday would secure their Premiership safety.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

Jack Baldwin says Ross County cannot afford to count on any more favours from elsewhere in the battle to secure Premiership safety.

The Staggies suffered a chastening 5-1 defeat at home to Motherwell on Saturday, which emphatically ended their unbeaten Dingwall record under interim boss Don Cowie.

County were handed a major lifeline however, as Livingston struck late against St Johnstone to leave the Perth side two points adrift of County in the relegation play-off spot.

The Staggies face Saints at McDiarmid Park in a crunch fixture on Wednesday, where a victory would secure their Premiership status.

In order to do that, County must add to their tally of just a solitary victory on the road all season.

With only two games remaining, defender Baldwin says the Staggies must take responsibility for their own performances.

Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

He said: “We spoke in the dressing room after the game.

“Obviously lots went wrong and we need to understand what went wrong, and take responsibility by watching the game back to see where we can do better.

“Having said that, once we have done that it’s important that we put it to bed and not dwell on it, because we have a massive week to go out and try to make it right.

“After the Livingston game we said the only positive we could take from the day was that results elsewhere went our way.

“We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us. We look at the St Johnstone result as a positive for us because we have to try to take positives where we can.

“But, at the same time, we know we still have a job to do on Wednesday night.”

Error-strewn display by Staggies

Englishman Baldwin struggled to pinpoint what went wrong for the Staggies, on a day in which they paid the price for a catalogue of errors.

An uncharacteristic error by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw gifted Blair Spittal an opener, although Simon Murray quickly levelled with his 20th goal of the campaign.

Another Laidlaw mistake allowed Paul McGinn to restore Well’s lead, and County pushed for another equaliser until they were hit by three goals in the final 10 minutes from Spittal, Davor Zdravkovski and Harry Paton.

Paul McGinn slides the ball home against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Baldwin has urged his side to wipe the defeat from their system quickly, in order to avoid any psychological damage.

The 30-year-old added: “Not good enough, unacceptable, all the words you want to use. When you look at our home form in previous weeks, it was so far off it.

“We’ve started games on the front foot to try to get the momentum early doors and executed the game plan really well. But towards the end it looked as though we weren’t even out on the pitch at one stage.

“There was nothing different. The prep was the same and the messages going into the game were all the same.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“But, unfortunately, we have been here before when it’s one of those days when not a lot of things go right for you.

“Coming out into the second half it almost felt like we were chasing the game, but we wanted to do it patiently and when their third goal went in we felt we had to give a bit more and left ourselves open for the fourth and fifth goals.

“It was just a bad day at the office, unfortunately.

“We know that wasn’t acceptable and we’ve had an evening to dwell on it. Past that, we have to look forward to a huge week coming up.”

More from Ross County

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie grateful Ross County's fate remains in own hands after crushing defeat to…
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season's…
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Simon Murray aiming to join very elite Ross County group by netting 20th goal…
Victor Loturi who is in contention for Copa America
Ross County's Victor Loturi in contention for Canada's Copa America squad
Yan Dhanda with Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda
Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Jordan White eager to play key role in Ross County's survival push
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda subjected to alleged racial abuse from Hibernian supporter
Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Don Cowie praises Ross County's resolve after late win over Hibernian moves Staggies out…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin following the victory over Rangers. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must take highs and lows in stride in Premiership…
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…

Conversation