‘We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us’: Jack Baldwin calls on Ross County to take responsibility

Jack Baldwin says Ross County cannot afford to count on any more favours from elsewhere in the battle to secure Premiership safety.

The Staggies suffered a chastening 5-1 defeat at home to Motherwell on Saturday, which emphatically ended their unbeaten Dingwall record under interim boss Don Cowie.

County were handed a major lifeline however, as Livingston struck late against St Johnstone to leave the Perth side two points adrift of County in the relegation play-off spot.

The Staggies face Saints at McDiarmid Park in a crunch fixture on Wednesday, where a victory would secure their Premiership status.

In order to do that, County must add to their tally of just a solitary victory on the road all season.

With only two games remaining, defender Baldwin says the Staggies must take responsibility for their own performances.

He said: “We spoke in the dressing room after the game.

“Obviously lots went wrong and we need to understand what went wrong, and take responsibility by watching the game back to see where we can do better.

“Having said that, once we have done that it’s important that we put it to bed and not dwell on it, because we have a massive week to go out and try to make it right.

“After the Livingston game we said the only positive we could take from the day was that results elsewhere went our way.

“We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us. We look at the St Johnstone result as a positive for us because we have to try to take positives where we can.

“But, at the same time, we know we still have a job to do on Wednesday night.”

Error-strewn display by Staggies

Englishman Baldwin struggled to pinpoint what went wrong for the Staggies, on a day in which they paid the price for a catalogue of errors.

An uncharacteristic error by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw gifted Blair Spittal an opener, although Simon Murray quickly levelled with his 20th goal of the campaign.

Another Laidlaw mistake allowed Paul McGinn to restore Well’s lead, and County pushed for another equaliser until they were hit by three goals in the final 10 minutes from Spittal, Davor Zdravkovski and Harry Paton.

Baldwin has urged his side to wipe the defeat from their system quickly, in order to avoid any psychological damage.

The 30-year-old added: “Not good enough, unacceptable, all the words you want to use. When you look at our home form in previous weeks, it was so far off it.

“We’ve started games on the front foot to try to get the momentum early doors and executed the game plan really well. But towards the end it looked as though we weren’t even out on the pitch at one stage.

“There was nothing different. The prep was the same and the messages going into the game were all the same.

“But, unfortunately, we have been here before when it’s one of those days when not a lot of things go right for you.

“Coming out into the second half it almost felt like we were chasing the game, but we wanted to do it patiently and when their third goal went in we felt we had to give a bit more and left ourselves open for the fourth and fifth goals.

“It was just a bad day at the office, unfortunately.

“We know that wasn’t acceptable and we’ve had an evening to dwell on it. Past that, we have to look forward to a huge week coming up.”