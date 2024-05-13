Don Cowie urges Ross County to show cool heads amid survival chance pressure at St Johnstone

Don Cowie says Ross County require cool heads amid the pressure when they face St Johnstone in a potentially season-defining fixture on Wednesday.

County make the trip to Perth knowing a victory will secure Premiership safety and consign Saints to the relegation play-off.

In order to do that, the Staggies must add to the solitary away victory they have picked up from 18 fixtures on the road this term – which came against Kilmarnock in September.

With two points separating the sides, Cowie knows the stakes are high in the penultimate fixture of the league campaign.

As he seeks a response from his Staggies side – who were defeated 5-1 by Motherwell on Saturday – Cowie has urged County to show composure in the heat of the battle.

Cowie said: “I don’t think you’ll be able to doubt either of the teams’ desire to go and win the game on Wednesday. It’s a big game for both clubs.

“It’s then about having that cool head in a pressurised situation, and being able to embrace the situation you are in.

“When everything is maybe a bit hectic and quick around you, have you got that composure to stamp your authority on the game?

“The more players we have doing that gives us a better opportunity.”

Levein’s side will be full of desire

While County have the advantage in the league standings ahead of the McDiarmid Park encounter, Cowie knows Saints will be determined to change this ahead of Sunday’s final-day fixtures.

Cowie is also no stranger to Saints boss Craig Levein, who handed the midfielder eight of his 10 Scotland caps during his playing career.

Levein also managed Cowie during his time in charge at Hearts.

Staggies interim boss Cowie insists Levein will send his side out full of intent, having relinquished a lead to go down 2-1 away at bottom side Livingston on Saturday.

Cowie added: “Craig gave me eight of my Scotland caps, so I have got an awful lot to thank him for.

“I then signed for Hearts on the back of speaking to him and Robbie Neilson, so I’m very grateful to him. I have a lot of respect towards him.

“He is an experienced manager, and has been in these scenarios before. He will make sure his team is ready.

“He is not going to have the excuse that ‘we just didn’t quite want it enough.’

“He will see it that they are at home, and look at it as a positive to go and win the game.

Both sides have Premiership safety in own hands

“As much as it’s in our hands, it’s also in their hands if they can win. They will see that as a positive, too. I’m sure he will have the team ready for that.

“We are going to have to be prepared.

“I have watched their game from Saturday against Livingston. They came out of the traps flying, and were probably a bit unlucky not to be more than one goal up.

“They set their stall out pretty early as to what their mindset was. They wanted to attack – and I don’t think that will be any different on Wednesday night.

“We have got to be prepared and ready for that, match it, and then go beyond it.

“I always believe we have quality in our team that can hurt the opposition. It’s about making sure we can be concentrated, defend well, and the players at the top end of the pitch can make the difference for us.”