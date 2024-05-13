Don Cowie urges Ross County to show cool heads amid survival chance pressure at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie urges Ross County to show cool heads amid survival chance pressure at St Johnstone

County have the opportunity to secure Premiership safety with a victory over Saints at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Don Cowie says Ross County require cool heads amid the pressure when they face St Johnstone in a potentially season-defining fixture on Wednesday.

County make the trip to Perth knowing a victory will secure Premiership safety and consign Saints to the relegation play-off.

In order to do that, the Staggies must add to the solitary away victory they have picked up from 18 fixtures on the road this term – which came against Kilmarnock in September.

With two points separating the sides, Cowie knows the stakes are high in the penultimate fixture of the league campaign.

As he seeks a response from his Staggies side – who were defeated 5-1 by Motherwell on Saturday – Cowie has urged County to show composure in the heat of the battle.

Simon Murray in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Cowie said: “I don’t think you’ll be able to doubt either of the teams’ desire to go and win the game on Wednesday. It’s a big game for both clubs.

“It’s then about having that cool head in a pressurised situation, and being able to embrace the situation you are in.

“When everything is maybe a bit hectic and quick around you, have you got that composure to stamp your authority on the game?

“The more players we have doing that gives us a better opportunity.”

Levein’s side will be full of desire

While County have the advantage in the league standings ahead of the McDiarmid Park encounter, Cowie knows Saints will be determined to change this ahead of Sunday’s final-day fixtures.

Cowie is also no stranger to Saints boss Craig Levein, who handed the midfielder eight of his 10 Scotland caps during his playing career.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Levein also managed Cowie during his time in charge at Hearts.

Staggies interim boss Cowie insists Levein will send his side out full of intent, having relinquished a lead to go down 2-1 away at bottom side Livingston on Saturday.

Cowie added: “Craig gave me eight of my Scotland caps, so I have got an awful lot to thank him for.

“I then signed for Hearts on the back of speaking to him and Robbie Neilson, so I’m very grateful to him. I have a lot of respect towards him.

“He is an experienced manager, and has been in these scenarios before. He will make sure his team is ready.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS

“He is not going to have the excuse that ‘we just didn’t quite want it enough.’

“He will see it that they are at home, and look at it as a positive to go and win the game.

Both sides have Premiership safety in own hands

“As much as it’s in our hands, it’s also in their hands if they can win. They will see that as a positive, too. I’m sure he will have the team ready for that.

“We are going to have to be prepared.

“I have watched their game from Saturday against Livingston. They came out of the traps flying, and were probably a bit unlucky not to be more than one goal up.

“They set their stall out pretty early as to what their mindset was. They wanted to attack – and I don’t think that will be any different on Wednesday night.

“We have got to be prepared and ready for that, match it, and then go beyond it.

“I always believe we have quality in our team that can hurt the opposition. It’s about making sure we can be concentrated, defend well, and the players at the top end of the pitch can make the difference for us.”

More from Ross County

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
'We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us': Jack Baldwin…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie grateful Ross County's fate remains in own hands after crushing defeat to…
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season's…
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Simon Murray aiming to join very elite Ross County group by netting 20th goal…
Victor Loturi who is in contention for Copa America
Ross County's Victor Loturi in contention for Canada's Copa America squad
Yan Dhanda with Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda
Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Jordan White eager to play key role in Ross County's survival push
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda subjected to alleged racial abuse from Hibernian supporter
Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Don Cowie praises Ross County's resolve after late win over Hibernian moves Staggies out…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin following the victory over Rangers. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must take highs and lows in stride in Premiership…

Conversation