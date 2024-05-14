Don Cowie urges final push from Ross County to complete Premiership survival job

Don Cowie insists one final push from Ross County can complete the task of securing Premiership survival.

The Staggies sit two points above second-bottom St Johnstone, with a victory in the penultimate game of the campaign consigning Saints to the relegation play-offs.

A draw would keep County’s fate in their own hands going into their final-day match at home to Aberdeen on Sunday, with Saints away to Motherwell.

Cowie’s haul of 14 points from 13 matches in interim charge has included impressive home triumphs over Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian – but he has yet to claim a point on the road.

Cowie is determined to avoid the final-day drama by changing that with a victory at McDiarmid Park.

He said: “It’s an important game. It’s going to be a challenge to go there and win, but I firmly believe in this group.

“In the last six to eight weeks we have proven that when we get it right, we are a match for anyone in the league. We have to take real belief from that.

“We are going to have to play very well, but we’ve got a lot of belief we can go there and win the game.

“We have earned the right to put ourselves in this position where it’s in our own hands. Now it’s about going and completing the job.

“It’s easy saying it, we have got to go and act upon it.”

Staggies aiming to put bruising Well defeat behind them

County’s fine home form under Cowie came to a shuddering halt when they suffered a chastening 5-1 defeat to Motherwell on Saturday to end a run of six Dingwall matches without defeat.

Prior to that, their most recent home reverse came in their last meeting with Saints, who triumphed 1-0 in early-February.

Despite the bruising nature of Saturday’s defeat, Cowie is confident his side will be able to shake off any psychological scars.

Cowie added: “I think they are a group that have responded really well at difficult times this season.

“Time and time again, even when we have had good results and not backed it up, they have then come again with another good result.

“I have got no worries in terms of their mindset. That’s gone, we go into two big games at the end of the season, and we are within touching distance.

“It’s about us going and acting upon it. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’ve got so much belief in the group that we can go and do that.”