Don Cowie urges final push from Ross County to complete Premiership survival job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie urges final push from Ross County to complete Premiership survival job

The Staggies will secure top-flight safety with a victory against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie insists one final push from Ross County can complete the task of securing Premiership survival.

The Staggies sit two points above second-bottom St Johnstone, with a victory in the penultimate game of the campaign consigning Saints to the relegation play-offs.

A draw would keep County’s fate in their own hands going into their final-day match at home to Aberdeen on Sunday, with Saints away to Motherwell.

Cowie’s haul of 14 points from 13 matches in interim charge has included impressive home triumphs over Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian – but he has yet to claim a point on the road.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Cowie is determined to avoid the final-day drama by changing that with a victory at McDiarmid Park.

He said: “It’s an important game. It’s going to be a challenge to go there and win, but I firmly believe in this group.

“In the last six to eight weeks we have proven that when we get it right, we are a match for anyone in the league. We have to take real belief from that.

“We are going to have to play very well, but we’ve got a lot of belief we can go there and win the game.

Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“We have earned the right to put ourselves in this position where it’s in our own hands. Now it’s about going and completing the job.

“It’s easy saying it, we have got to go and act upon it.”

Staggies aiming to put bruising Well defeat behind them

County’s fine home form under Cowie came to a shuddering halt when they suffered a chastening 5-1 defeat to Motherwell on Saturday to end a run of six Dingwall matches without defeat.

Prior to that, their most recent home reverse came in their last meeting with Saints, who triumphed 1-0 in early-February.

Despite the bruising nature of Saturday’s defeat, Cowie is confident his side will be able to shake off any psychological scars.

Cowie added: “I think they are a group that have responded really well at difficult times this season.

“Time and time again, even when we have had good results and not backed it up, they have then come again with another good result.

Don Cowie following Ross County’s 5-1 defeat to Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I have got no worries in terms of their mindset. That’s gone, we go into two big games at the end of the season, and we are within touching distance.

“It’s about us going and acting upon it. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’ve got so much belief in the group that we can go and do that.”

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ex-Ross County boss Malky Mackay lands Hibs role and will help secure new manager
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie urges Ross County to show cool heads amid survival chance pressure at…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
'We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us': Jack Baldwin…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie grateful Ross County's fate remains in own hands after crushing defeat to…
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season's…
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Simon Murray aiming to join very elite Ross County group by netting 20th goal…
Victor Loturi who is in contention for Copa America
Ross County's Victor Loturi in contention for Canada's Copa America squad
Yan Dhanda with Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda
Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Jordan White eager to play key role in Ross County's survival push
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda subjected to alleged racial abuse from Hibernian supporter

Conversation