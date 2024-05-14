Ex-Ross County boss Malky Mackay lands Hibs role and will help secure new manager

Former Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been confirmed as Hibernian’s sporting director – and will lead their hunt for a new boss.

Just hours after sacking head coach Nick Montgomery after eight months in charge, 52-year-old Mackay has been installed at the Scottish Premiership club.

A statement from the Edinburgh side, whose 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen saw them fall to ninth spot on Sunday, confirmed the news.

It said: “Mackay joins with a wealth of experience in Scottish football as a player, manager and performance director, and will officially start working with the club on June 1, 2024.

“As sporting director, Mackay will lead and oversee Hibernian FC’s entire football operation, encompassing all departments from recruitment through to the academy. He will also lead on the appointment of the next head coach.

Hibernian FC are delighted to appoint Malky Mackay as the Club’s Sporting Director. — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 14, 2024

“During his time at the Scottish FA, Mackay oversaw the governing body’s player development strategy and created a high-performance framework that allowed the performance departments to flourish.

“With his extensive knowledge of the Scottish game, Mackay’s role will be integral to sporting performance, allowing the Head Coach to succeed on the pitch.”

Mackay welcomed by the owners

Hibs owners, the Gordon Family, said: “We’d like to welcome Malky and believe he will be a huge asset to our club and the football department.

“As the board conducted the football review, it became clear to everyone that not only did we need someone with experience of the Scottish game, but also a person who could help drive us forward both strategically and operationally.”

“Early in the recruitment process Malky discussed his strategic vision for Hibs and the necessary framework to deliver success. Everyone at the Club looks forward to working with him.”

Mackay, who guided County to a top-six finish two years ago, was sacked last November after a tough start to this season.

He’s been linked to a number of clubs since being out of front-line management and this move brings him back into the limelight in Scottish football.