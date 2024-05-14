Ex-Ross County boss Malky Mackay lands Hibs role and will help secure new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ex-Ross County boss Malky Mackay lands Hibs role and will help secure new manager

The former Dingwall manager and Scottish FA performance director secures new role at Scottish Premiership side.

By Paul Chalk
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Former Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been confirmed as Hibernian’s sporting director – and will lead their hunt for a new boss.

Just hours after sacking head coach Nick Montgomery after eight months in charge, 52-year-old Mackay has been installed at the Scottish Premiership club.

A statement from the Edinburgh side, whose 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen saw them fall to ninth spot on Sunday, confirmed the news.

It said: “Mackay joins with a wealth of experience in Scottish football as a player, manager and performance director, and will officially start working with the club on June 1, 2024.

“As sporting director, Mackay will lead and oversee Hibernian FC’s entire football operation, encompassing all departments from recruitment through to the academy. He will also lead on the appointment of the next head coach.

“During his time at the Scottish FA, Mackay oversaw the governing body’s player development strategy and created a high-performance framework that allowed the performance departments to flourish.

“With his extensive knowledge of the Scottish game, Mackay’s role will be integral to sporting performance, allowing the Head Coach to succeed on the pitch.”

Mackay welcomed by the owners

Hibs owners, the Gordon Family, said: “We’d like to welcome Malky and believe he will be a huge asset to our club and the football department.

“As the board conducted the football review, it became clear to everyone that not only did we need someone with experience of the Scottish game, but also a person who could help drive us forward both strategically and operationally.”

“Early in the recruitment process Malky discussed his strategic vision for Hibs and the necessary framework to deliver success. Everyone at the Club looks forward to working with him.”

Mackay, who guided County to a top-six finish two years ago, was sacked last November after a tough start to this season.

He’s been linked to a number of clubs since being out of front-line management and this move brings him back into the limelight in Scottish football.

Conversation