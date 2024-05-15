Ross County to face final day drama after late St Johnstone leveller takes relegation play-off battle to wire

Ross County’s bid for Premiership survival will go to the wire after they were hit by a late equaliser against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The Staggies were firmly on course to complete the job of securing their top-flight status after Yan Dhanda struck a first-half opener, and they looked comfortable in their efforts to see it over the line as the game entered stoppage time.

A header from Adama Sidibeh ensured a share of the points however, which means the battle to avoid the relegation play-off will come down to Sunday’s final day fixtures.

County remain in the driving seat with a two-point advantage over the Perth side, who travel to Motherwell, while the Staggies will bring their season to a close when they host Aberdeen.

Having come so close to getting the job done, Staggies interim boss Don Cowie is confident he can lift his players for a final push to avoid a repeat of last season’s play-off drama.

He said: “That’s football, isn’t it? It happens.

“The players are down and disappointed, but it’s my job to lift them and get the spirits high for playing Aberdeen.

“I felt it was a good away performance, they dealt with the pressure well and I felt comfortable.

“I’m not angry, we switched off ever so slightly and Graham Carey has a wonderful left foot.

“He put a ball in and it was a great header to be fair.

“The good thing is Sunday’s game comes quickly and we won’t have time to stew on it.”

Cowie made two changes from the side that was heavily defeated by Motherwell. There were recalls for Jordan White and George Harmon, in place of Eamonn Brophy and Josh Reid.

The Staggies knew a victory would allow them to start preparing for a sixth successive season in the Premiership. In order to do that they would need to claim just their second away victory of the season, against a Saints side who had failed to win at home since December 16.

Saints were also rocked at the weekend, by a late defeat against already-relegated Livingston.

County spurned a glorious chance on eight minutes when Murray’s cross picked out Harmon unmarked at the far post, but he could only head straight into the grasp of Mitov.

A fine chance presented itself to Stevie May at the other end following a miscued clearance by Jack Baldwin, however he angled his low effort straight at Ross Laidlaw.

A Nicky Clark lay-off set up an opportunity for Dan Phillips on 20 minutes, however he blazed his effort harmlessly over.

It was a moment of class which put the Staggies ahead on 28 minutes. Dhanda received the ball from Eli King before finding White, who laid the ball back to the midfielder to stride into the box and hammer an effort high into the net past Mitov.

It was exactly what the Staggies had been looking for, and they were close to adding to the scoresheet just moments later when Mitov was forced into a double save – firstly from a Harmon piledriver, before he stood tall to beat away Murray’s follow-up.

Saints looked for a way back into the game before the interval but the Staggies defence held firm, with Baldwin making a fine block to thwart Sidibe’s powerful effort.

After the break the home side began to show some more promising glimpses as the Staggies drew deeper, with Sidibe sending a low strike straight into the arms of Laidlaw.

Shortly afterwards, Murray was replaced by Josh Sims as the Staggies looked to get over the finish line. By this point the Staggies made little effort to commit bodies into the box in search of a second goal, but appeared comfortable in retaining possession deep in Saints’ territory.

Just as County looked to be over the line, a bullet header from Sidibe from a Graham Carey cross drew Saints level in stoppage time to take it to the final day.

Player Ratings

ST JOHNSTONE (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Wright 6, McGowan 5, Gordon 6, Keltjens 5; MacPherson 5, Phillips 5 (Jaiyesimi 80); Carey 7, May 5 (Kimpioka 55), Clark 5; Sidibe 6.

Subs not used: Richards, Considine, Jaiyesimi, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, Smith, Franczak, Smith.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Nightingale 6, Baldwin 7, Leak 7; Efete 6, Randall 7, King 6, Harmon 7 (Reid 69); Dhanda 7 (Loturi 69); Murray 7 (Sims 77), White 8.

Subs not used: Wickens, Brown, Callachan, Henderson, Khela, Brophy.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 4,202

Man of the Match: Jordan White