Analysis: Ross County must draw on recent home triumphs to make sure of Premiership safety against Aberdeen

Among the various final-day possibilities, Ross County would love nothing more than to take charge of their own fate by securing Premiership safety with victory over Aberdeen.

On Wednesday, Adama Sidibeh’s stoppage-time equaliser for St Johnstone denied County the opportunity to guarantee their top-flight safety, after Yan Dhanda’s goal looked like being enough for Don Cowie’s men.

County remain in the driving seat to avoid the relegation play-off, given they hold a two-point advantage over Saints.

The onus remains on Craig Levein’s side to triumph in their final-day encounter away to Motherwell, otherwise County can begin planning for a sixth successive Premiership campaign.

St Johnstone are out of form, with their point against County ending a run of four straight defeats.

There is no question they are fortunate to still be in with a shout of automatic survival, given County were clearly the better side in Perth.

Last-gasp goals such as Sidibeh’s can have a galvanising effect, however, and Levein will be doing all he can to carry that momentum into the trip to Fir Park.

Saints know that if they do find themselves in a winning position against Stuart Kettlewell’s men, the pressure falls back on County.

In that scenario, a point would not be enough for the Staggies, given their goal difference took a severe blow when they lost 5-1 to Well in their last home outing.

If events in Lanarkshire are to be of relevance, County will need to take care of their own business against the Dons in order to avoid a play-off against Raith Rovers or Partick Thistle.

Staggies must rise to difficult Dons test

Either way, triumphing against the Reds is the surest way for County to belt and brace their top-flight status.

It looks to be no easy task, as the Pittodrie side appear to be getting stronger as the season draws to a close.

The Dons have won all four matches since the split, netting nine goals in their last two, and may well need the victory themselves to make sure of seventh place.

On one hand you could argue Aberdeen are in the bottom half for a reason, but recent evidence suggests they more than likely would not have been had interim boss Peter Leven been handed the temporary reins at an earlier stage.

County have plenty evidence of their own they can draw upon in their efforts to finish the campaign with a flourish, however.

The Staggies do not have to look back far to find courageous and fully-merited victories over Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian, which show they are more than capable of being a match for any Premiership opponent in Dingwall.

It is also an opportunity for them to show the heavy defeat to Motherwell was a freak one-off result, given they had been unbeaten in six at home since Cowie took interim charge in February.

Although they have lost all four meetings with Aberdeen this season, they gave a strong account of themselves when they went down 2-1 in a high-pressure meeting between the sides at Pittodrie in March.

As much as they would have loved to be going into the final day with their fate already secured, there is no reason why the Staggies cannot stage one final push to get themselves over the line.