Analysis: Ross County must draw on recent home triumphs to make sure of Premiership safety against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Analysis: Ross County must draw on recent home triumphs to make sure of Premiership safety against Aberdeen

The Staggies can confirm their top-flight survival with victory against the Dons - and condemn St Johnstone to the relegation play-off.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Among the various final-day possibilities, Ross County would love nothing more than to take charge of their own fate by securing Premiership safety with victory over Aberdeen.

On Wednesday, Adama Sidibeh’s stoppage-time equaliser for St Johnstone denied County the opportunity to guarantee their top-flight safety, after Yan Dhanda’s goal looked like being enough for Don Cowie’s men.

County remain in the driving seat to avoid the relegation play-off, given they hold a two-point advantage over Saints.

Yan Dhanda celebrates his first half opener against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

The onus remains on Craig Levein’s side to triumph in their final-day encounter away to Motherwell, otherwise County can begin planning for a sixth successive Premiership campaign.

St Johnstone are out of form, with their point against County ending a run of four straight defeats.

There is no question they are fortunate to still be in with a shout of automatic survival, given County were clearly the better side in Perth.

Last-gasp goals such as Sidibeh’s can have a galvanising effect, however, and Levein will be doing all he can to carry that momentum into the trip to Fir Park.

Adama Sidibeh celebrates after scoring St Johnstone’s late equaliser against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Saints know that if they do find themselves in a winning position against Stuart Kettlewell’s men, the pressure falls back on County.

In that scenario, a point would not be enough for the Staggies, given their goal difference took a severe blow when they lost 5-1 to Well in their last home outing.

If events in Lanarkshire are to be of relevance, County will need to take care of their own business against the Dons in order to avoid a play-off against Raith Rovers or Partick Thistle.

Staggies must rise to difficult Dons test

Either way, triumphing against the Reds is the surest way for County to belt and brace their top-flight status.

It looks to be no easy task, as the Pittodrie side appear to be getting stronger as the season draws to a close.

The Dons have won all four matches since the split, netting nine goals in their last two, and may well need the victory themselves to make sure of seventh place.

Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring against Livingston. Image: SNS.

On one hand you could argue Aberdeen are in the bottom half for a reason, but recent evidence suggests they more than likely would not have been had interim boss Peter Leven been handed the temporary reins at an earlier stage.

County have plenty evidence of their own they can draw upon in their efforts to finish the campaign with a flourish, however.

The Staggies do not have to look back far to find courageous and fully-merited victories over Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian, which show they are more than capable of being a match for any Premiership opponent in Dingwall.

George Harmon celebrates with Eli King after scoring against Rangers. Image: SNS.

It is also an opportunity for them to show the heavy defeat to Motherwell was a freak one-off result, given they had been unbeaten in six at home since Cowie took interim charge in February.

Although they have lost all four meetings with Aberdeen this season, they gave a strong account of themselves when they went down 2-1 in a high-pressure meeting between the sides at Pittodrie in March.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie.
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

As much as they would have loved to be going into the final day with their fate already secured, there is no reason why the Staggies cannot stage one final push to get themselves over the line.

More from Ross County

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County to face final day drama after late St Johnstone leveller takes relegation…
Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Connor Randall says Ross County owe it to Don Cowie to get over Premiership…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ex-Ross County boss Malky Mackay lands Hibs role and will help secure new manager
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie urges final push from Ross County to complete Premiership survival job
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie urges Ross County to show cool heads amid survival chance pressure at…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
'We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us': Jack Baldwin…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie grateful Ross County's fate remains in own hands after crushing defeat to…
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season's…
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Simon Murray aiming to join very elite Ross County group by netting 20th goal…
Victor Loturi who is in contention for Copa America
Ross County's Victor Loturi in contention for Canada's Copa America squad

Conversation