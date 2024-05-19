Don Cowie says Ross County must mentally recharge ahead of Premiership play-off with Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie says Ross County must mentally recharge ahead of Premiership play-off with Raith Rovers

The Staggies will face the Kirkcaldy side over two legs in an effort to maintain their top-flight status.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie says Ross County must put a mentally draining week behind them ahead of their Premiership play-off against Raith Rovers.

The Staggies’ final-day 2-2 draw against Aberdeen was not enough for them to clinch automatic survival, following St Johnstone’s 2-1 win over Motherwell.

The result meant Saints leapfrogged County into 10th place on goal difference.

County will now be involved in the play-off for the second successive season, with the first leg against Raith at Stark’s Park on Thursday.

Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The Staggies will then host the Kirkcaldy outfit, the Championship runners-up, next Sunday in an effort to secure a sixth successive top-flight campaign.

County had to dig deep to claw back a three-goal deficit against Championship Partick Thistle last season, before triumphing on penalties.

Cowie insists the Staggies must quickly shake off the disappointment at finishing in 11th place.

He said: “We’ve been part of it before, and we know what it’s about.

“Raith will be feeling confident after a really good season, but we need to dust ourselves down and recover mentally and physically to make sure we’re ready for these last two games.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“It’s not often that you’re 3-0 down with 20 minutes to go. It’s not a scenario we want to be in again, but we know it’s never done until it’s done.

“The boys who were here last year can draw on that, but we’ll be ready for what’s coming.

“You’re not going to get any fitter at this time of the year, so it’s a case of doing the bare minimum in training and making sure you’re mentally ready.

“We’ll look at Raith Rovers and study what they will bring to the game, then come up with a gameplan that will give us the best opportunity to get through the two legs.”

Staggies put in valiant effort against Dons

County made the perfect start against the Dons, with Simon Murray’s early goal putting them ahead.

Simon Murray celebrates netting against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

The Dons turned the match in their favour through goals from Ester Sokler and Jamie McGrath, at a point when Saints had established a healthy lead at Fir Park.

County were handed a reprieve when Angus MacDonald was red carded for denying Jordan White a goalscoring opportunity, with Yan Dhanda tucking home the penalty.

Despite waves of late pressure, the Dingwall side could not find a late breakthrough against the 10-man Reds, with Will Nightingale twice hitting the woodwork.

Cowie insists his side could not have done much more in their efforts to get the result they needed.

He added: “Firstly, credit to St Johnstone and Craig Levein for getting the result they needed.

“Then it was up to us to match that, and we came up short – but it wasn’t through a lack of effort.

George Harmon in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“The sending off helped us get real momentum, and we hit the post a couple of times. It just wasn’t to be.

“We still managed to create a couple of really good opportunities, and we just weren’t clinical enough.

“Aberdeen are a really good team, but we showed good character to get back into the game.

“I’m really proud of the group, they kept going, and we’ll do the same on Thursday.”

Conversation