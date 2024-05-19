Don Cowie says Ross County must mentally recharge ahead of Premiership play-off with Raith Rovers

Don Cowie says Ross County must put a mentally draining week behind them ahead of their Premiership play-off against Raith Rovers.

The Staggies’ final-day 2-2 draw against Aberdeen was not enough for them to clinch automatic survival, following St Johnstone’s 2-1 win over Motherwell.

The result meant Saints leapfrogged County into 10th place on goal difference.

County will now be involved in the play-off for the second successive season, with the first leg against Raith at Stark’s Park on Thursday.

The Staggies will then host the Kirkcaldy outfit, the Championship runners-up, next Sunday in an effort to secure a sixth successive top-flight campaign.

County had to dig deep to claw back a three-goal deficit against Championship Partick Thistle last season, before triumphing on penalties.

Cowie insists the Staggies must quickly shake off the disappointment at finishing in 11th place.

He said: “We’ve been part of it before, and we know what it’s about.

“Raith will be feeling confident after a really good season, but we need to dust ourselves down and recover mentally and physically to make sure we’re ready for these last two games.

“It’s not often that you’re 3-0 down with 20 minutes to go. It’s not a scenario we want to be in again, but we know it’s never done until it’s done.

“The boys who were here last year can draw on that, but we’ll be ready for what’s coming.

“You’re not going to get any fitter at this time of the year, so it’s a case of doing the bare minimum in training and making sure you’re mentally ready.

“We’ll look at Raith Rovers and study what they will bring to the game, then come up with a gameplan that will give us the best opportunity to get through the two legs.”

Staggies put in valiant effort against Dons

County made the perfect start against the Dons, with Simon Murray’s early goal putting them ahead.

The Dons turned the match in their favour through goals from Ester Sokler and Jamie McGrath, at a point when Saints had established a healthy lead at Fir Park.

County were handed a reprieve when Angus MacDonald was red carded for denying Jordan White a goalscoring opportunity, with Yan Dhanda tucking home the penalty.

Despite waves of late pressure, the Dingwall side could not find a late breakthrough against the 10-man Reds, with Will Nightingale twice hitting the woodwork.

Cowie insists his side could not have done much more in their efforts to get the result they needed.

He added: “Firstly, credit to St Johnstone and Craig Levein for getting the result they needed.

“Then it was up to us to match that, and we came up short – but it wasn’t through a lack of effort.

“The sending off helped us get real momentum, and we hit the post a couple of times. It just wasn’t to be.

“We still managed to create a couple of really good opportunities, and we just weren’t clinical enough.

“Aberdeen are a really good team, but we showed good character to get back into the game.

“I’m really proud of the group, they kept going, and we’ll do the same on Thursday.”