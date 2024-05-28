Ross County’s Simon Murray targets better days under Don Cowie after play-off win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Simon Murray targets better days under Don Cowie after play-off win

The Staggies' 23-goal striker praises Cowie for bringing calmness amid the storm as the Dingwall club secured Premiership safety.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County striker Simon Murray scored twice in Sunday's 4-0 play-off win against Raith Rovers. Imaged: SNS
Ross County striker Simon Murray scored twice in Sunday's 4-0 play-off win against Raith Rovers. Imaged: SNS

Striker Simon Murray helped Ross County remain in the Premiership – then heaped praise on new permanent boss Don Cowie.

Murray’s brace on Sunday, alongside a Jordan White header and a fine Brandon Khela strike, eased the Staggies to 4-0 Premiership play-off final win against Championship runners-up Raith Rovers.

This, added to their 2-1 first leg victory secured at Stark’s Park last Thursday, ensured County will be a top-flight club for a sixth successive season.

At full-time, chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed interim boss Cowie is the new permanent County manager.

No panic for County under Cowie – even after a 5-1 home loss

Murray, whose overall tally for 2023-2024 was 23 goals, is thrilled former assistant boss Cowie – who took the reins in February after Derek Adams’ ill-fated 12-game return to Dingwall – will lead them forward into the new season.

He said: “Don took over the club at a really difficult time. He showed a real calmness and got us all together again.

“He’s a great guy and a great person.

“He had an unbelievable playing career.

“It feels like he’s been a manager for years – the way he acts and gives you belief.

“The boys are buzzing that he’s going to be the permanent manager.

“He knew us all from being the assistant manager and, at times, he did all the work on the training pitch. He was great, hands-on.

“Transitioning into the manager’s role is obviously totally different.

“He’s been really good, and the performances have been good, too – even when we lost 5-1 to Motherwell – we didn’t even play badly. It was just one of those games.

“Even after that match, he came in and didn’t panic. He brought calmness, we drew a line under it, and we got back on the training pitch.

“He has got a real connection here with the fans.”

Don Cowie and his Ross County players share their joy with fans after securing their Premiership safety. Image: SNS.

Murray ‘given freedom’ by Don Cowie

The great news for County is ex-Hibs, Dundee United and Queen’s Park forward Murray will lead the line again next term – and he believes he’s at the pinnacle of his career.

He said: “I feel like I am in my prime.

“My career has been a whirlwind and I have loved it all.

“I still feel hungry and, since Don Cowie has taken over, he’s given me that freedom and shown belief in me. He knows what I’m like and he lets me do what I want to do.

“I have loved this season. There have been ups and downs, but we’ve had good results, too, such as beating Rangers for the first time, and against Hearts and Hibs.

“We must build upon that. We don’t want to be in this position every year.

“It’s good Ross County are still in the Premiership, but as a player, we want more and hopefully we can get that.”

Ross County’s Simon Murray and Jordan White after seeing off Raith Rovers in the play-off final. Image: SNS.

‘I always had belief in myself’

Murray also addressed the point that, now aged 32, some people perhaps felt he was too old to cut it with the best in Scotland when he moved to top-flight County from second-tier Queen’s Park last year.

He added: “In my whole career, with every club I’ve joined, I’ve had doubters – but I have always loved that, because I like proving myself and working hard.

“You always have people, no matter what sort of player you are, who don’t think you’re good enough. Some fans love you, some don’t.

“But I’m the one on the training ground and I’ve always had the belief in myself.

“When I was at Queen’s Park, Owen Coyle put the belief back into me.

“When I came to Ross County, I had that again.

“I don’t know, maybe people did think that, but I always had a point to prove and that gives you the hunger when you come into training every day.”

County can follow Kilmarnock’s lead

Murray says Cowie is looking for a sharp improvement in their results away from Dingwall, having posted just one win on their travels during the regular season.

Derek McInnes improved Kilmarnock’s away form and led the Ayrshire club to fourth spot in the Premiership this season. Image: SNS

He pointed to Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock, who have bolstered their results on the road and are now bound for Europe after a stunning fourth-placed Premiership finish.

Murray said: “Kilmarnock’s away form last year was poor, and they have picked up – and look where it’s taken them!

“We want to maintain our strong home form and build upon that with our away form by picking up a point here and three points there.

“Thursday’s win at Raith Rovers was our second away win all season. That shows how important that can be for next season.

“That’s certainly an area we can work on.”

