Ross County’s Simon Murray targets better days under Don Cowie after play-off win

Striker Simon Murray helped Ross County remain in the Premiership – then heaped praise on new permanent boss Don Cowie.

Murray’s brace on Sunday, alongside a Jordan White header and a fine Brandon Khela strike, eased the Staggies to 4-0 Premiership play-off final win against Championship runners-up Raith Rovers.

This, added to their 2-1 first leg victory secured at Stark’s Park last Thursday, ensured County will be a top-flight club for a sixth successive season.

At full-time, chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed interim boss Cowie is the new permanent County manager.

No panic for County under Cowie – even after a 5-1 home loss

Murray, whose overall tally for 2023-2024 was 23 goals, is thrilled former assistant boss Cowie – who took the reins in February after Derek Adams’ ill-fated 12-game return to Dingwall – will lead them forward into the new season.

He said: “Don took over the club at a really difficult time. He showed a real calmness and got us all together again.

“He’s a great guy and a great person.

“He had an unbelievable playing career.

“It feels like he’s been a manager for years – the way he acts and gives you belief.

“The boys are buzzing that he’s going to be the permanent manager.

“He knew us all from being the assistant manager and, at times, he did all the work on the training pitch. He was great, hands-on.

“Transitioning into the manager’s role is obviously totally different.

“He’s been really good, and the performances have been good, too – even when we lost 5-1 to Motherwell – we didn’t even play badly. It was just one of those games.

“Even after that match, he came in and didn’t panic. He brought calmness, we drew a line under it, and we got back on the training pitch.

“He has got a real connection here with the fans.”

Murray ‘given freedom’ by Don Cowie

The great news for County is ex-Hibs, Dundee United and Queen’s Park forward Murray will lead the line again next term – and he believes he’s at the pinnacle of his career.

He said: “I feel like I am in my prime.

“My career has been a whirlwind and I have loved it all.

“I still feel hungry and, since Don Cowie has taken over, he’s given me that freedom and shown belief in me. He knows what I’m like and he lets me do what I want to do.

“I have loved this season. There have been ups and downs, but we’ve had good results, too, such as beating Rangers for the first time, and against Hearts and Hibs.

“We must build upon that. We don’t want to be in this position every year.

“It’s good Ross County are still in the Premiership, but as a player, we want more and hopefully we can get that.”

‘I always had belief in myself’

Murray also addressed the point that, now aged 32, some people perhaps felt he was too old to cut it with the best in Scotland when he moved to top-flight County from second-tier Queen’s Park last year.

He added: “In my whole career, with every club I’ve joined, I’ve had doubters – but I have always loved that, because I like proving myself and working hard.

“You always have people, no matter what sort of player you are, who don’t think you’re good enough. Some fans love you, some don’t.

“But I’m the one on the training ground and I’ve always had the belief in myself.

“When I was at Queen’s Park, Owen Coyle put the belief back into me.

“When I came to Ross County, I had that again.

“I don’t know, maybe people did think that, but I always had a point to prove and that gives you the hunger when you come into training every day.”

County can follow Kilmarnock’s lead

Murray says Cowie is looking for a sharp improvement in their results away from Dingwall, having posted just one win on their travels during the regular season.

He pointed to Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock, who have bolstered their results on the road and are now bound for Europe after a stunning fourth-placed Premiership finish.

Murray said: “Kilmarnock’s away form last year was poor, and they have picked up – and look where it’s taken them!

“We want to maintain our strong home form and build upon that with our away form by picking up a point here and three points there.

“Thursday’s win at Raith Rovers was our second away win all season. That shows how important that can be for next season.

“That’s certainly an area we can work on.”