Connor Randall hails Ross County’s latest play-off win – then demands improvement

Connor Randall reckons Ross County can celebrate surviving their relegation play-off – but says they are determined to kick on next season.

The whole-hearted defender-turned midfielder was delighted to have helped the Dingwall side to a 4-0 home win over Championship runners-up Raith Rovers in Sunday’s Premiership play-off final.

It resulted in a 6-1 aggregate victory and means the Staggies, for the second successive year, won the play-off to remain in the top-flight.

Twelve months ago, they needed to roar back with three late goals and come through extra-time and penalties to defeat Partick Thistle. There was less drama this time as they proved too strong for Rovers.

‘We want to achieve big things’

As they get set for a sixth successive year in the Premiership, 28-year-old Randall believes they have defied the odds to remain in the top flight.

He said: “It is an achievement to stay in the Premiership, given our size and location.

“We have shown in many games this season that we can compete with anyone.

“With the squad we have got and the staff we’ve got, we want to progress next season. We want to do better.

“We’re not the biggest club in the league, but we are a fantastically run club.

“We do want to achieve big things, but staying in the Premiership is an achievement and we can celebrate that.

“As happens every year, players will be leaving, and players will come in.

“There will be changes but in pre-season we will work hard again and try to have the best season we can possibly have.”

‘We deserve to be in the Premiership’

Former Hearts full-back Randall was satisfied that, having only gone into the play-offs behind St Johnstone on goal difference, they delivered a big result when push came to shove.

He said: “We didn’t want to be in the play-offs but that’s where we found ourselves and we’ve come through two tough games against a good side.

“Sunday was a good day for the club. Everyone’s happy.

“We’re in the Premiership again next season.

“We saw in last year’s play-offs, it can be a different story.

“At times, we looked like we’d avoid the play-off, but that’s football. We found ourselves in this position.

“But we turned up and we performed in the final over the two legs. We deserve to be in the Premiership next season.”

Randall: ‘The job is made for Don’

Don Cowie is now set to become permanent boss, having replaced Derek Adams in February, and keeping the side up.

Randall said the squad are delighted with that decision, which chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed had already been agreed regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

He added: “Don just had to get the manager’s job.

“He has come in and done everything and more. The job is made for Don.

“He has kept us in the league with some really good performances.

“We have got some good wins against some good sides.

“I am delighted for him.

“He knows the lads and has worked with a lot of us.

“He is easy to work with and he understands the boys.

“He’s decisive and means what he wants to say. He’s very well respected by all the lads.

“Next season could be an exciting season.”

Murray ‘always gives you a chance’

Forward Simon Murray scored two of Sunday’s goals, with Jordan White and Brandon Khela also netting.

It meant Murray ended his emphatic season on 23 goals in all competitions and Randall said: “Simon always gives you a chance. He has been fantastic for us again.

“He’s got a great work-rate and he’s a great character. I am delighted for him.”