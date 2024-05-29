Victor Loturi impressed by Don Cowie’s approach in Ross County hot-seat

Victor Loturi says Don Cowie gives Ross County’s players the tools they need to succeed when they step onto the pitch.

The 23-year-old, who is in contention to play for Canada at the Copa America this summer after making their provisional squad, heads off knowing he will return to the Highlands in July as a Premiership player.

He replaced Eli King in the first half of Sunday’s 4-0 play-off final second leg win over Raith Rovers as County were impressive 6-1 aggregate winners against their Championship opponents.

County are now gearing up for a sixth successive top-flight campaign and they do so with Don Cowie going in as permanent rather than interim manager, as chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed after the game.

Loturi says the former Scotland, Watford, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic, Hearts and County midfielder has an approach which impresses the players.

He said: “Don is a very good manager. I had him last year as well.

“Some of the boys have known him longer. Everybody is happy with him.

“During my two years here, having been the assistant manager, he’s always helpful.

“He talks to you all the time, explains what you can always do better.

“All the boys listen to him, and he gives you confidence when you are on the pitch.”

Sunday’s win put ‘icing on the cake’

Reflecting on winning the play-off final for a second successive year, Loturi felt they laid the foundation by winning 2-1 at Kirkcaldy last week.

He said: “It feels good to have come through.

“It has been a tough season for everybody. There have been a lot of ups and downs and lots of changes.

“The boys are delighted to be in the Premiership next season.

“I thought we did well in the first leg and we put the icing on the cake on Sunday and showed why we’re a Premiership side.”

Murray helped fire Staggies home

Last season’s play-off win over Partick Thistle required the most stunning escape with three late County goals and a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out.

Loturi explained this final largely took care of itself, boosted by Simon Murray, whose double took his goals for the season to 23 in all competitions.

He said: “We didn’t think too much about last season’s play-off final, although we did use the experience from it.

“You just know what to do in certain situations. We got the job done.

“Simon was on fire and all the attackers were brilliant and the defenders defended well. Everything was good.”