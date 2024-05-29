Victor Loturi impressed by Don Cowie’s approach in Ross County hot-seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victor Loturi impressed by Don Cowie’s approach in Ross County hot-seat

The Canadian international midfielder says the club's new permanent manager gives the players confidence as they prepare for another top-flight season.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Victor Loturi (left) is delighted to have played his part in keeping the Dingwall club in the Premiership. Image: SNS
Victor Loturi says Don Cowie gives Ross County’s players the tools they need to succeed when they step onto the pitch.

The 23-year-old, who is in contention to play for Canada at the Copa America this summer after making their provisional squad, heads off knowing he will return to the Highlands in July as a Premiership player.

He replaced Eli King in the first half of Sunday’s 4-0 play-off final second leg win over Raith Rovers as County were impressive 6-1 aggregate winners against their Championship opponents.

County are now gearing up for a sixth successive top-flight campaign and they do so with Don Cowie going in as permanent rather than interim manager, as chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed after the game.  

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Loturi says the former Scotland, Watford, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic, Hearts and County midfielder has an approach which impresses the players.

He said: “Don is a very good manager. I had him last year as well.

“Some of the boys have known him longer. Everybody is happy with him.

“During my two years here, having been the assistant manager, he’s always helpful.

“He talks to you all the time, explains what you can always do better.

“All the boys listen to him, and he gives you confidence when you are on the pitch.”

Sunday’s win put ‘icing on the cake’

Reflecting on winning the play-off final for a second successive year, Loturi felt they laid the foundation by winning 2-1 at Kirkcaldy last week. 

He said: “It feels good to have come through.

“It has been a tough season for everybody. There have been a lot of ups and downs and lots of changes.

“The boys are delighted to be in the Premiership next season.

“I thought we did well in the first leg and we put the icing on the cake on Sunday and showed why we’re a Premiership side.”

Ross County’s Victor Loturi. Image: SNS

Murray helped fire Staggies home

Last season’s play-off win over Partick Thistle required the most stunning escape with three late County goals and a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out.

Loturi explained this final largely took care of itself, boosted by Simon Murray, whose double took his goals for the season to 23 in all competitions.

He said: “We didn’t think too much about last season’s play-off final, although we did use the experience from it.

“You just know what to do in certain situations.  We got the job done.

“Simon was on fire and all the attackers were brilliant and the defenders defended well. Everything was good.”

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor (left) with Simon Murray after Sunday’s play-off win. Image: SNS

