Ross County

Ross County confirm departure of four players following end of contracts

Staggies boss Don Cowie has paid tribute to the outgoing quartet.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor embraces Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor embraces Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Ross County have confirmed four players will depart Victoria Park following the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Along with Yan Dhanda, who signed a pre-contract with Premiership rivals Hearts earlier this year, Jordan Tillson, Adam Mackinnon and Matthew Wright will be moving on.

The Staggies have yet to provide an update on a further four players who are out of contract – Josh Sims, George Harmon, Ross Callachan and Michee Efete.

Dhanda played a key role in securing the Staggies’ survival, netting three goals in his final four games for the club.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

The attacking midfielder, who joined from Swansea City in 2022, netted a total of 11 goals in his two seasons with the Staggies.

English midfielder Tillson was among County’s longest-serving players, having made 100 appearances since he made the move from Exeter City in January 2020.

Tillson spent last season on loan with Dundee United, who he helped to win the Championship title.

County boss Don Cowie said: “Yan has been an integral part of our football club over the last two seasons. A player the fans have grown to love.

“We wish him and his family the very best in his move to Hearts and look forward to welcoming him back to the Global Energy Stadium next season.

“Jordan has been a tremendous servant for our football club, amassing over 100 appearances.

Jordan Tillson in action for Ross County.

“He has been a model professional and we wish him and his family the very best for the next chapter in his career.”

Lewis-born pair also moving on

Forward Wright and midfielder MacKinnon are products of the Staggies’ youth system, and both hail from the Isle of Lewis.

The pair, who are also both 21, have had several loan spells, with MacKinnon spending last season with Arbroath, while Wright had stints with Elgin City and Brechin City.

Wright made eight substitute appearances for County – memorably scoring the late leveller in a 3-3 draw with Rangers in January 2022 – while MacKinnon made one start and three substitute appearances for the club.

Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Rangers last season. Image: SNS.

Cowie added: “We wish Matthew the very best in the next chapter of his career. He moved over from the islands as a youngster and it has been fantastic to watch him develop as a player and as a person.

“The memory of him, as an academy graduate, scoring a last-minute equaliser against Rangers will be forever remembered by the fans.

“Similarly to Matthew, Adam moved over from the islands as a youngster and it has been fantastic watching him develop.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

“His recent loan spells will stand him in good stead for the future, with his recent loan spell at Arbroath being a real positive move for him, playing regularly in the Scottish Championship.

“We wish Adam all the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

The Staggies have also confirmed that loan signings Will Nightingale, George Wickens, Loick Ayina, Teddy Jenks, Eli King, Brandon Khela and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson have returned to their parent clubs.

Cowie added: “On behalf of the club, I would like to thank all the loan players in their key contribution both on and off the park in helping the club secure Premiership football next season.

“We wish them the very best in returning to their parent clubs.”

