QUIZ: Can you name the 15 Staggies capped by Scotland?

Since 1994, Ross County have had 15 players on who have been capped at least once for the national team.

Scotland in action against Lithuania in 1999.
By Andy Skinner

The waiting is nearly over for Scotland, as Steve Clarke’s men prepare to open the European Championships against hosts Germany in Munich tonight.

Closer to home, Ross County are building up towards their sixth successive Premiership campaign – in their 30th anniversary since joining the Scottish leagues.

Can you name this former Ross County player who was capped for Scotland in 2010?

Since 1994, County have had 15 players who have represented their national team at least once – albeit none have done so while at Victoria Park.

How many of them can you name?

 

Conversation