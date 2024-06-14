QUIZ: Can you name the 15 Staggies capped by Scotland?

The waiting is nearly over for Scotland, as Steve Clarke’s men prepare to open the European Championships against hosts Germany in Munich tonight.

Closer to home, Ross County are building up towards their sixth successive Premiership campaign – in their 30th anniversary since joining the Scottish leagues.

Since 1994, County have had 15 players who have represented their national team at least once – albeit none have done so while at Victoria Park.

How many of them can you name?