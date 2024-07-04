Don Cowie reunites with Jack Hamilton as Ross County draft in former Hearts goalkeeper

Ross County have bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signing of Jack Hamilton on a one-year deal.

Hamilton was most recently with Livingston where he spent the last two seasons, making eight appearances.

The 30-year-old came through the youth ranks at Hearts, going on to make 59 outings in four years after making his first team breakthrough in 2014.

During his time at Tynecastle, Hamilton played alongside current Staggies boss Don Cowie.

He featured for Scotland at every youth level up to under-21s, and received a senior call-up from Gordon Strachan for a friendly double header against Italy and France in 2016 but did not feature.

Hamilton left the Jambos in 2018 to join Dundee where he made 60 appearances in three years. He also had a season-long stint at Championship side Morton in 2021-22, where he made 45 outings before joining Livi.

Hamilton will compete with the Staggies‘ first choice Ross Laidlaw for the gloves at Victoria Park, with 20-year-old Logan Ross also in place for the new campaign.

Cowie said: “I’m delighted to add Jack to our goalkeeping group. He is someone I know well having played alongside him at Hearts.

“Jack is an experienced goalkeeper as well as an excellent character who will be a great addition to the dressing room.”

Hamilton becomes the Staggies’ third addition of the summer following the return of Will Nightingale on loan from AFC Wimbledon, along with the capture of fellow defender Ricki Lamie earlier this week.