Ross County sign midfielder Charlie Gilmour on one-year deal

Ross County have confirmed the signing of former Rangers, Dundee United and Airdrie midfielder Charlie Telfer.

The 29-year-old, who left Championship side Airdrie this summer, has been training in recent weeks with Don Cowie’s Scottish Premiership club.

Cowie has been impressed by Telfer who was the Diamonds’ player of the year and players’ player of the year awards last term.

Cowie said: “Charlie joins us on the back of an impressive season with Airdrieonians, gaining multiple accolades in the process.

“He is a creative midfielder who will excite supporters with the way he plays.

“He also has vast experience in Scottish football adding to the experience we already have in the dressing room.”

Keeper and midfielder win contracts

The Staggies, meanwhile, have handed two-year modern apprentice deals to two players who will train full-time with the Scottish Premiership club.

Goalkeeper Jayden Reid and midfielder Jamie Williamson have flourished within the Dingwall side’s academy and their talents have been rewarded.

Credit all round for duo’s progress

Cowie, who was this week confirmed as the club’s permanent manager, said the duo can be proud of making their next steps towards their goal of becoming professional players.

He said: “It is fantastic to be able to bring the two apprentices in on a full-time basis.

“Having come through the clubs academy myself, I know how big that first opportunity to train full-time is.

“Jamie and Jayden are two that have impressed the academy coaches and now make the transition into the first-team environment.

“Massive credit must go to the parents, coaches and volunteers who have been involved in the development of the pair and the role they have played in developing them into the young adults they are now.

“We believe they will embrace their new environment and continue to improve and develop.”

Warren: Duo are ‘hungry individuals’

County’s academy manager Gary Warren says Williamson and Reid are following a path others have successfully been on.

He said: “It is brilliant to see the two boys being offered terms on a full-time basis, they have worked extremely hard during their time in the academy.

“They are both hungry individuals and pushing themselves in a first-team environment will only help them going forward.

“These boys follow the likes of Josh Reid, Ross Munro, Dylan Smith, Andrew MacLeod and George Robesten who have all taken a similar pathway in recent years.”

Busy week continues at Dingwall club

It continues a busy week for the Dingwall club after Don Cowie was officially confirmed as the permanent boss and his new-look backroom group was revealed.

Cowie’s brother Paul, Dundee United’s former academy director, has been installed as a first-team coach as well as overseeing performance analysis.

This will fill the void left by Enda Barron, who leaves from his position of head of football recruitment, scouting and analysis.

Barron has been at County for three years after being brought in by former manager Malky Mackay in 2021.

Former Inverness and County defender Carl Tremarco, who stepped up from his role as head of professional academy and loans manager in the final months of last season, remains as the manager’s main assistant.

On the park, they signed former Hearts and Livingston goalkeeper Jack Hamilton on a one-year deal, who provides competition to number one Ross Laidlaw and Logan Ross.

This week, County also confirmed that Scott Thomson will continue as goalkeeping coach, Jason Moriarty remains in place as head of performance, and Greg Strong will continue to be head of recruitment.