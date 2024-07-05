Ross County sign midfielder Charlie Gilmour on one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County sign midfielder Charlie Gilmour on one-year deal

Staggies manager backs Telfer to excite supporters in the new season.

By Paul Chalk
Charlie Telfer has signed for Ross County on a one-year contract. Image: Ross County FC
Charlie Telfer has signed for Ross County on a one-year contract. Image: Ross County FC

Ross County have confirmed the signing of former Rangers, Dundee United and Airdrie midfielder Charlie Telfer.

The 29-year-old, who left Championship side Airdrie this summer, has been training in recent weeks with Don Cowie’s Scottish Premiership club.

Cowie has been impressed by Telfer who was the Diamonds’ player of the year and players’ player of the year awards last term.

Cowie said: “Charlie joins us on the back of an impressive season with Airdrieonians, gaining multiple accolades in the process.

“He is a creative midfielder who will excite supporters with the way he plays.

“He also has vast experience in Scottish football adding to the experience we already have in the dressing room.”

Keeper and midfielder win contracts

The Staggies, meanwhile, have handed two-year modern apprentice deals to two players who will train full-time with the Scottish Premiership club.

Goalkeeper Jayden Reid and midfielder Jamie Williamson have flourished within the Dingwall side’s academy and their talents have been rewarded.

Jayden Reid, left, and Jamie Williamson have signed two-year modern apprenticeships with Ross County. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC

Credit all round for duo’s progress

Cowie, who was this week confirmed as the club’s permanent manager, said the duo can be proud of making their next steps towards their goal of becoming professional players.

He said: “It is fantastic to be able to bring the two apprentices in on a full-time basis.

“Having come through the clubs academy myself, I know how big that first opportunity to train full-time is.

“Jamie and Jayden are two that have impressed the academy coaches and now make the transition into the first-team environment.

“Massive credit must go to the parents, coaches and volunteers who have been involved in the development of the pair and the role they have played in developing them into the young adults they are now.

“We believe they will embrace their new environment and continue to improve and develop.”

Gary Warren, new Ross County academy manager in the stands
Gary Warren, academy manager with Ross County. Image: Ross County FC

Warren: Duo are ‘hungry individuals’

County’s academy manager Gary Warren says Williamson and Reid are following a path others have successfully been on.

He said:  “It is brilliant to see the two boys being offered terms on a full-time basis, they have worked extremely hard during their time in the academy.

“They are both hungry individuals and pushing themselves in a first-team environment will only help them going forward.

“These boys follow the likes of Josh Reid, Ross Munro, Dylan Smith, Andrew MacLeod and George Robesten who have all taken a similar pathway in recent years.”

Busy week continues at Dingwall club

It continues a busy week for the Dingwall club after Don Cowie was officially confirmed as the permanent boss and his new-look backroom group was revealed.

Cowie’s brother Paul, Dundee United’s former academy director, has been installed as a first-team coach as well as overseeing performance analysis.

This will fill the void left by Enda Barron, who leaves from his position of  head of football recruitment, scouting and analysis.

Barron has been at County for three years after being brought in by former manager Malky Mackay in 2021.

Ross County backroom staff ahead of the 2024-25 season: Left to right – Scott Thomson (goalkeeping coach), Jason Moriarty (performance), Paul Cowie (first team coach), Carl Tremarco (assistant manager), Don Cowie (manager). Image: Ross County FC

Former Inverness and County defender Carl Tremarco, who stepped up from his role as head of professional academy and loans manager in the final months of last season, remains as the manager’s main assistant.

On the park, they signed former Hearts and Livingston goalkeeper Jack Hamilton on a one-year deal, who provides competition to number one Ross Laidlaw and Logan Ross.

This week, County also confirmed that Scott Thomson will continue as goalkeeping coach, Jason Moriarty remains in place as head of performance, and Greg Strong will continue to be head of recruitment.

