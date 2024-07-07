Don Cowie provides update on Ross County trialist Jordon Garrick

Don Cowie says trialist forward Jordon Garrick will be given the chance to prove he can offer a different dimension to Ross County’s squad.

Jamaican attacker Garrick netted in the Staggies’ 2-1 win against Brora Rangers on Saturday, in the Dingwall side’s opening pre-season fixture.

The 25-year-old was most recently with Forest Green Rovers, where an injury-disrupted campaign limited to just eight appearances.

Prior to that Garrick was with Swansea City, where he spent loan spells with Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City.

Cowie is keen to bolster his attacking options, and is closing in on the capture of Cliftonville forward Ronan Hale.

The Staggies have had a bid accepted for Hale, who netted 21 goals in 31 appearances for the Reds last season.

Although Garrick was forced off before half-time with a leg injury the Staggies boss was impressed with what he saw.

He said: “He has been in the last couple of days training with us and he was really keen to be part of the game.

“He did what we know he can do – he got on the end of a ball, showed his pace and quality, and tucked it away.

“I’m led to believe it is just a dead leg, after a knee into the groin.

“It is someone like Jordon we are looking at, something different in that final third.

“We have a variety of forwards with different strengths, but I’d like to add pace. That’s the key thing I’m looking at.

“I don’t think players like Yan Dhanda grow on trees. We worked hard to get to Yan to the club and he struggled a little bit at the beginning before we saw the quality he has.

“We’ve got to adapt to losing a player of that quality.

“Predominantly last year we played with two strikers with Yan in behind. It just means maybe we now look slightly different in that middle area.”

Staggies still looking to strengthen

Cowie has already been active since securing the Staggies’ Premiership status, having made four new signings so far this summer.

Ricki Lamie and Charlie Telfer both made their first outings at Dudgeon Park, while Jack Hamilton and returning AFC Wimbledon loanee Will Nightingale were not involved in the squad.

Cowie says he is keen to strengthen throughout his team, adding: “At the back, we need more options. Predominantly, we have played a back three so we need to create competition.

“We have young lads too, but we still need more.

“In midfield it is about trying to add something different to what we have.

“We’ve got bodies there, but we also have Max Sheaf out injured and Scott Allardice coming back on the back of a long term injury. It will take him a bit of time to get up to speed.

“Then it is about finding something a bit different in that final third.

“We’ve got strikers but it is someone we would maybe classify as a forward – someone who can play off a side and give us something different.”