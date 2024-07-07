Don Cowie provides update on Ross County trialist Jordon Garrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie provides update on Ross County trialist Jordon Garrick

Jamaican forward Garrick, most recently with Forest Green Rovers, scored in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Brora Rangers.

By Andy Skinner
Trialist Jordon Garrick scores against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Don Cowie says trialist forward Jordon Garrick will be given the chance to prove he can offer a different dimension to Ross County’s squad.

Jamaican attacker Garrick netted in the Staggies’ 2-1 win against Brora Rangers on Saturday, in the Dingwall side’s opening pre-season fixture.

The 25-year-old was most recently with Forest Green Rovers, where an injury-disrupted campaign limited to just eight appearances.

Prior to that Garrick was with Swansea City, where he spent loan spells with Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City.

Cowie is keen to bolster his attacking options, and is closing in on the capture of Cliftonville forward Ronan Hale.

The Staggies have had a bid accepted for Hale, who netted 21 goals in 31 appearances for the Reds last season.

Although Garrick was forced off before half-time with a leg injury the Staggies boss was impressed with what he saw.

He said: “He has been in the last couple of days training with us and he was really keen to be part of the game.

“He did what we know he can do – he got on the end of a ball, showed his pace and quality, and tucked it away.

“I’m led to believe it is just a dead leg, after a knee into the groin.

“It is someone like Jordon we are looking at, something different in that final third.

“We have a variety of forwards with different strengths, but I’d like to add pace. That’s the key thing I’m looking at.

“I don’t think players like Yan Dhanda grow on trees. We worked hard to get to Yan to the club and he struggled a little bit at the beginning before we saw the quality he has.

“We’ve got to adapt to losing a player of that quality.

“Predominantly last year we played with two strikers with Yan in behind. It just means maybe we now look slightly different in that middle area.”

Staggies still looking to strengthen

Cowie has already been active since securing the Staggies’ Premiership status, having made four new signings so far this summer.

Ricki Lamie and Charlie Telfer both made their first outings at Dudgeon Park, while Jack Hamilton and returning AFC Wimbledon loanee Will Nightingale were not involved in the squad.

Cowie says he is keen to strengthen throughout his team, adding: “At the back, we need more options. Predominantly, we have played a back three so we need to create competition.

“We have young lads too, but we still need more.

“In midfield it is about trying to add something different to what we have.

“We’ve got bodies there, but we also have Max Sheaf out injured and Scott Allardice coming back on the back of a long term injury. It will take him a bit of time to get up to speed.

“Then it is about finding something a bit different in that final third.

“We’ve got strikers but it is someone we would maybe classify as a forward – someone who can play off a side and give us something different.”

