Don Cowie wants Ross County’s opponents to dread journey to Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie wants Ross County’s opponents to dread journey to Dingwall

Dundee United are the first team to travel up the A9 this season, with the sides meeting at Victoria Park on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Don Cowie aims to make sure opposition teams dread making the journey to Dingwall this season.

The Staggies play their first home game of the new Premiership campaign when Dundee United make the trip to Victoria Park on Saturday.

Cowie is aiming to continue a strong home record since he initially took interim charge in February.

Of the nine home games he took charge of before the end of the campaign the Staggies recorded five victories, losing just once.

The highlight was a historic first win over Rangers in April, while they also pulled off fine triumphs over Hearts and Hibernian on their way to sealing top-flight safety.

George Harmon celebrates with Eli King after scoring against Rangers last season. Image: SNS

Cowie is determined to lay down an early marker at home, when the Staggies face Jim Goodwin’s men this weekend.

He said: “We want to make this a really hard place to come.

“Since I first came into football at Ross County, people talked about the long journey up here.

“It was about making it as difficult as possible, and not wanting teams to enjoy that journey.

“We managed to do that last year. We got some really big results early on, which gave us real confidence.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie celebrates at full-time against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie celebrates at full-time against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“I think the players have that real comfortable feel when they play at home, and it’s about trying to maintain that and build on that.

“It can have a huge impact on where you end up, come the end of the season.”

Staggies can use Highlands to their advantage

The geographical landscape of Scottish football dictates that County are far removed from the remainder of their Premiership opponents.

Cowie says the Staggies must look to use their Highland location to their advantage, with the County boss signalling a clear intent to get on the front foot in an effort to get the Dingwall faithful behind them.

He added: “In most countries, there’s a lot of travelling.

Don Cowie leads the celebrations after leading Ross County to Premiership safety. Image: SNS

“I played in England and you were going far for every away game.

“The uniqueness of Scotland is that, bar maybe Aberdeen, for most teams we are the one game that the opposition will maybe stay overnight for.

“It’s maybe just a bit different from what their normal routine is.

“It’s about trying to take advantage of them maybe feeling slightly out of their comfort zone, making sure we attack the game and show real energy and be positive.”

More from Ross County

Ross County's safety officer David O'Connor. Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County promise 'robust' effort to tackle crowd misconduct
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie outlines Ross County's summer recruitment process
Paul Cowie, who was most recently Dundee United's academy director. Image: SNS.
Ross County plan to tap into Paul Cowie's knowledge of Dundee United talent
Ross County's Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.
Patience required as Noah Chilvers aims to get up to full fitness at Ross…
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale reveals accelerated recovery which led to Ross County return against Motherwell
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie says Motherwell away draw a step in right direction…
Don Cowie congratulates Aidan Denholm following his Ross County debut. Image: SNS.
Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm on 'privilege' of playing under former Hearts hero Don…
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie reveals key Ross County objective ahead of Premiership season
Noah Chilvers in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Which TWO positions Ross County's Don Cowie is still looking to bolster as Noah…

Conversation