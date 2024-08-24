Rangers 6-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction after Staggies suffer chastening Hampden defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers 6-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction after Staggies suffer chastening Hampden defeat

The Staggies were hit for six at the national stadium, equalling their heaviest top-flight defeat.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Ross County were dealt a harsh lesson as they went down 6-0 to Rangers at Hampden Park.

The Staggies were brushed aside in chastening fashion at the national stadium, with the defeat bound to hurt in the days to come.

First half goals from Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo had County trailing 2-0 at the interval. The Dingwall men could not withstand a further push after the break, with both Dessers and Matondo doubling their tally, while Tom Lawrence and Danilo also added to the scoresheet.

It equals County’s biggest Premiership loss, which they suffered in a 6-0 reverse to Celtic at Parkhead in 2019.

On the back of the previous weekend’s Premier Sports Cup exit to Spartans, the heavy defeat comes as another major blow to the Staggies.

Connor Randall in action against Spartans. Image: SNS

County manager Don Cowie says his side must show a strong reaction, after a day to forget in Glasgow.

Cowie said: “I’m really disappointed we managed to allow it to get to the score that it finished at.

“We were playing against a very good team, and we recognise that.

“I felt in the first half, despite us being fortunate at times, I would have been very happy to get in at 1-0. It was really disappointing to concede the goal right on half-time, which gave Rangers the two-goal lead.

“It was a big challenge in the second half but we still had to face that, and be prepared and ready for it. I was disappointed with the goals we conceded in the second half.

“You can lose games of football, it happens. It’s how you respond and react to that.

“We don’t want to get into a habit of doing it, but this club has shown time and time again that when you lose games of football, you react and go again.

“That’s what we will do next week.”

Cowie resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes from the side which suffered a shock loss to Spartans the previous week.

There were recalls for Akil Wright, Michee Efete and Jack Grieves, with James Brown, Ryan Leak and Noah Chilvers dropping out.

Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS

New signing Josh Nisbet was on the bench, after the Staggies completed a deal to sign the Australia international through the week.

The Staggies were able to draw belief from their historic first victory over Rangers, which came when the sides last met in April.

Cowie’s men showed early promise, looking to exploit space down the left channel which led to a great opportunity on eight minutes. Jordan White threaded in Ronan Hale who strode forward before taking aim from the edge of the box, but he was denied by an excellent clawed save by Jack Butland.

The Gers took the lead with their first meaningful goal threat on 18 minutes however, when Lawrence played a neat through ball which played Dessers in on goal, with the striker making no mistake with a composed low finish past Ross Laidlaw.

County had to guard against further early damage and were fortunate not to go two goals down just three minutes later when Dessers carved the Staggies defence wide open with a ball to Lawrence, who failed to hit the target with only Laidlaw to beat.

County had to withstand pressure, with Matondo hitting the bar from an acute angle, while Laidlaw tipped over from a John Souttar header.

The Staggies looked to see out the remainder of the first half with just a one-goal deficit, and they even threatened on the breakaway through Aidan Denholm who shot straight at Butland.

County suffered a blow in stoppage time however, when their backline failed to track a late Matondo run from a James Tavernier cross, with the winger bundling home at the near post to heighten the challenge facing Cowie’s men in the second half.

Grieves made way for James Brown at the interval as the Staggies reverted to a back three, however the Staggies came unstuck again on 58 minutes when the ball broke for Matondo to cross for Dessers to turn home from close-range.

County shook up their side with an attack-minded triple change which saw Chilvers, Alex Samuel and Scott Allardice introduced.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

Rangers broke incisively to add a fourth on 65 minutes however, with Lawrence tucking home after being played in by Matondo.

With 20 minutes still remaining, County’s afternoon got even worse when Matondo nodded home his second from a Vaclav Cerny cross from close-range, with Brown unable to keep the ball out on the goalline.

There was still time for the Gers to add a sixth in stoppage time when further slack defending allowed Mohamed Diomande’s cross to land at the feet of Danilo to tuck home.

Player Ratings

RANGERS (4-3-3): Butland 7; Tavernier 7, Souttar 7, Balogun 5 (Diomande 45), Jefte 7; Lawrence 7 (Dowell 66), Barron 7, Sterling 7; Cerny 7 (McCausland 75), Dessers 8 (Danilo 66), Matondo 8 (Fraser 75).

Subs not used: Kelly, King, McKinnon, Rice.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Efete 5 (Samuel 62), Wright 5, Nightingale 5, Harmon 6 (Reid 81); Grieves 5 (Brown 46), Randall 6, Loturi 5 (Allardice 62); Denholm 5 (Chilvers 62); White 5 (Nisbet 70), Hale 6.

Subs not used: Hamilton, Leak, Brophy.

Referee: Ross Hardie
Attendance: 48, 832
Man of the Match: Rabbi Matondo

Conversation