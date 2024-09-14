Ross County offer ideal platform for Everton defender Eli Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County offer ideal platform for Everton defender Eli Campbell

The 20-year-old has come from the English Premier League eager for chance to showcase his talents - but also to adapt to bigger, stronger opponents.

Defender Eli Campbell, who is on loan from Everton, settles in at Ross County. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Everton defender Eli Campbell is targeting up to 30 Ross County appearances during his loan spell from the English Premier League club this season.

The 20-year-old is confident he will learn and adapt to the challenges thrown at him in the Scottish Premiership as Dundee come calling this afternoon.

Campbell, who represented England at under-18 level, played a dozen times on loan at Fleetwood Town last term, having also featured for Everton’s under-21s.

Prior to the international break, he came off the bench for the final 10 minutes of the last-gasp 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen for his first taste of action in Scotland.

Eli Campbell in action for Everton. Image: Shutterstock.

Experiences ‘fuel you for the future’

Campbell said: “I like how competitive the Scottish Premiership is.

“It is a good standard with a good intensity and it’s a great place for me to develop and improve.

“I want to develop and learn from the style of play, technical aspects of the game, and the patterns of play, building from the back.

“Everything that you learn every day in football goes into what you do on a Saturday.

“I have played 12 games in senior football and if I can get another 25-30, it will take me up another 10-20%.

“There’s also the intensity, physicality and the crowds. That sticks with you. When you have these opportunities, you remember those times. You can use that to fuel you for the future.”

‘Adapting rather than developing’

Campbell, who trained under Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson when put through his paces with Everton’s first-team squad, is relishing the chance to measure up to the best players in Scotland’s highest division.

He said: “It’s different playing under-21 football compared to senior football.

“You’re playing against bigger, stronger and smarter people. It is more about adapting to that rather than developing.

“I have played a lot of games at under-21 level, and I have played a few games at senior level. You do feel the difference.”

Eli Campbell speaks to the media ahead of this weekend’s game against Dundee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘Football is an art’ – Campbell

The chance to lock horns with champions Celtic and their Old Firm rivals Rangers this season, especially in Glasgow, appeals to Campbell.

He added: “I can’t wait for the games at Celtic Park or Ibrox in front of big crowds. It’s something I’m not used to.

“But it’s a challenge, and I like challenges, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve been told by people who mentor me that football is an art, and you have to showcase and express what you can do.

“I want to show what I can do in front of 50,000 rather than 1,000. It is something you look forward to as a footballer.”

‘We’re there to stop’ clinical Dundee

County have two points from their first four games and face a sixth-placed and unbeaten Dundee team, who have scored nine goals and leaked seven.

It’s the first of two successive home game for County, with St Johnstone heading north next week.

As the Staggies aim for their first league win, Campbell is confident they can get the balance right against Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues.

He said: “We have scorers who can win games, but we also have defenders who love to defend.

“Dundee are free scoring, but we’re there to stop them.”

