Ross County’s Don Cowie on Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers’ influence on him – and Staggies injury update

Don Cowie expects Brendan Rodgers to bring the strongest version of Celtic to face Ross County on Sunday following their chastening Champions League defeat in midweek.

The Hoops were defeated 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund at Westfalenstadion on Tuesday, which brought their early-season momentum to a shuddering halt.

The heavy loss was preceded by a thoroughly dominant start to the campaign in which they had racked up nine straight victories – netting 33 goals in the process.

In anticipating the response the Staggies will come up against at Victoria Park this weekend, Cowie believes Rodgers will ensure the Premiership champions’ defeat in Germany has no impact on his side.

He said: “I just think the way Brendan is, and managing a club like Celtic, you can never feel sorry for yourself.

“Every game is scrutinised, and I’m sure that they will have been aware that no matter what the result was last night, coming up to us on Sunday is just as important.

“That’s what makes them so good – they are relentless. They go from playing in front of 80,000 on Tuesday to playing in front of 6,000 on Sunday, but you have to have that mentality to play for Celtic.

“They have got a very strong squad. Celtic play a lot of games, so they will potentially have the opportunity to freshen things up. That is always a possibility.

“At the same time, I think every player at Celtic will understand that they are part of a group, and that will come from the person who is leading that group.”

Staggies boss grateful to Rodgers for role in his own career

Cowie has first-hand experience of his Celtic counterpart, with Rodgers having brought him to Watford from Caley Thistle in 2009.

It proved to be the breakthrough in English football which led to Cowie reaching the Premier League with Cardiff City four years later, and also going on to win 10 Scotland caps.

Although he only played under Rodgers for six months before future Staggies boss Malky Mackay took charge of the Hornets, Cowie says the Northern Irishman’s impact on him still shines through to this day.

Cowie added: “He gave me an opportunity to take my playing career to another level by moving to England.

“I had an excellent six months working under him. We were very successful in that period, which is why Reading came along and took him off us at Watford.

“I learned an awful lot from him – he opened my mind massively in terms of how I see football and the extra detail that goes into making a team work.

“He was a big influence in my career, and he’s someone I can still lean on and speak to now, which is really important.

“His detail in how he wanted his team to play on the pitch, and his manner off the pitch, were the two stand-out things for me.

“He made everyone feel part of the football club.

“Ultimately, 11 start a game at the weekend, so you’ve got an awful lot of players beyond that who you have to keep on side to create that togetherness. It can be really difficult when you’re not playing.

“I was playing under him, but I could see the effect it had on other people.

“Brendan’s personality kept everyone on board, and we were all ready to play at any given time.”

Reid could hand Staggies a boost

Cowie also revealed defender Josh Reid could potentially be back in the fold, having missed the last three matches due to bone bruising suffered in training.

Reid’s potential return comes as a major boost, with fellow left wing-back George Harmon expected to be out for up to three months with an ankle injury – although he will not require surgery.

Cowie said: “Josh Reid has a chance of being back fit and involved in the game. He has a possibility.

“It’s a massive boost because he gives us real balance. It wasn’t where we identified to play Eli Campbell.

“But in terms of adapting with our two natural left wing-backs getting injured at the same time, Eli has come in and done fantastically well.

“It would be great to have Josh back as well, to have that other option.”