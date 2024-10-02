Ross County’s Don Cowie on Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers’ influence on him – and Staggies injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Don Cowie on Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers’ influence on him – and Staggies injury update

County boss Cowie played under Celtic boss Rodgers when he joined Watford in 2009.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie expects Brendan Rodgers to bring the strongest version of Celtic to face Ross County on Sunday following their chastening Champions League defeat in midweek.

The Hoops were defeated 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund at Westfalenstadion on Tuesday, which brought their early-season momentum to a shuddering halt.

The heavy loss was preceded by a thoroughly dominant start to the campaign in which they had racked up nine straight victories – netting 33 goals in the process.

In anticipating the response the Staggies will come up against at Victoria Park this weekend, Cowie believes Rodgers will ensure the Premiership champions’ defeat in Germany has no impact on his side.

He said: “I just think the way Brendan is, and managing a club like Celtic, you can never feel sorry for yourself.

Brendan Rodgers leads Celtic off the park after their 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Image: SNS

“Every game is scrutinised, and I’m sure that they will have been aware that no matter what the result was last night, coming up to us on Sunday is just as important.

“That’s what makes them so good – they are relentless. They go from playing in front of 80,000 on Tuesday to playing in front of 6,000 on Sunday, but you have to have that mentality to play for Celtic.

“They have got a very strong squad. Celtic play a lot of games, so they will potentially have the opportunity to freshen things up. That is always a possibility.

“At the same time, I think every player at Celtic will understand that they are part of a group, and that will come from the person who is leading that group.”

Staggies boss grateful to Rodgers for role in his own career

Cowie has first-hand experience of his Celtic counterpart, with Rodgers having brought him to Watford from Caley Thistle in 2009.

It proved to be the breakthrough in English football which led to Cowie reaching the Premier League with Cardiff City four years later, and also going on to win 10 Scotland caps.

Although he only played under Rodgers for six months before future Staggies boss Malky Mackay took charge of the Hornets, Cowie says the Northern Irishman’s impact on him still shines through to this day.

Brendan Rodgers during his time in charge of Watford. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie added: “He gave me an opportunity to take my playing career to another level by moving to England.

“I had an excellent six months working under him. We were very successful in that period, which is why Reading came along and took him off us at Watford.

“I learned an awful lot from him – he opened my mind massively in terms of how I see football and the extra detail that goes into making a team work.

“He was a big influence in my career, and he’s someone I can still lean on and speak to now, which is really important.

“His detail in how he wanted his team to play on the pitch, and his manner off the pitch, were the two stand-out things for me.

Don Cowie in action for Watford. Image: Shutterstock.

“He made everyone feel part of the football club.

“Ultimately, 11 start a game at the weekend, so you’ve got an awful lot of players beyond that who you have to keep on side to create that togetherness. It can be really difficult when you’re not playing.

“I was playing under him, but I could see the effect it had on other people.

“Brendan’s personality kept everyone on board, and we were all ready to play at any given time.”

Reid could hand Staggies a boost

Cowie also revealed defender Josh Reid could potentially be back in the fold, having missed the last three matches due to bone bruising suffered in training.

Reid’s potential return comes as a major boost, with fellow left wing-back George Harmon expected to be out for up to three months with an ankle injury – although he will not require surgery.

Cowie said: “Josh Reid has a chance of being back fit and involved in the game. He has a possibility.

Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS.

“It’s a massive boost because he gives us real balance. It wasn’t where we identified to play Eli Campbell.

“But in terms of adapting with our two natural left wing-backs getting injured at the same time, Eli has come in and done fantastically well.

“It would be great to have Josh back as well, to have that other option.”

Conversation