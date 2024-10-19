St Johnstone 3-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as nine-man Staggies have afternoon to forget in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

St Johnstone 3-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as nine-man Staggies have afternoon to forget in Perth

County had Eli Campbell and Charlie Telfer sent off in their three-goal reverse at McDiarmid Park.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie during Ross County's 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie during Ross County's 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Don Cowie felt the loss of a second goal so soon before half-time proved a killer blow in Ross County’s 3-0 defeat at St Johnstone.

The Staggies had an afternoon to forget at McDiarmid Park, in a game which saw them finish with nine men.

The first half could hardly have panned out much worse for the Staggies, with Saints taking an early grip of the game through Benji Kimpioka’s goal on 16 minutes.

County’s task in responding was made even harder when Eli Campbell was shown a second yellow card just over half an hour into the match.

Kimpioka netted an untimely second just before the interval, which gave the Staggies an uphill second half task.

It was a case of damage limitation for the Staggies after the break, with Charlie Telfer’s dismissal just four minutes after being brought on as a substitute reducing Don Cowie’s side further.

Charlie Telfer following his challenge on St Johnstone’s Sven Sprangler. Image: SNS.

County looked like holding out for the 2-0 defeat, however Makenzie Kirk’s stoppage time effort proved enough for Saints to leapfrog County on goal difference – with the Dingwall men now ninth in the table.

Cowie felt the timing of Kimpioka’s second goal made his efforts to convince County’s players to believe in a comeback much harder in his half-time team talk.

He said: “We’re really disappointed, especially with the result.

“Not many things went our way – we went down to 10 men early on, which made it a challenge.

“It’s one of those where we’ve let ourselves down and let the fans down.

Benji Kimpioka leads the celebrations after scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS.

“We brought a big support down today and we need to respond now.

“I thought we started brightly. We were the team in the ascendency.

“Out of nothing, we went 1-0 down and then down to 10 men.

“I was disappointed at that point. It was important to get into the break at 1-0 to get that opportunity to regroup and go again.

“To concede the second right at half-time was a big blow. That was the biggest part of the match for us.

“Even down 1-0 with 10 men, you still feel you can have a spell in the game and get an opportunity.

“Once it goes to two, it changes the perspective of it.

“Then it was about the second half and making sure we kept our discipline.

“That got even harder when Charlie got sent off and we went down to nine.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“Once again, I was really disappointed we then conceded right on the final whistle.”

Red card gave Staggies uphill battle

It was an afternoon in which everything that could have gone wrong seemed to do so for the Staggies.

The tone was set by Saints’ opener on 16 minutes when Nicky Clark got the better of Ryan Leak in a duel – legally according to a lengthy VAR check – before playing in Adama Sidibeh, who squared for Kimpioka to tap home.

Campbell could count himself unlucky to be booked for his first foul of the game just seven minutes in, when he brought down Clark.

Given that early warning sign, it made Campbell’s next challenge on Drey Wright just after the half-hour mark a rash error of judgment, with the on-loan Everton defender clumsily hauling the Saints player down.

Eli Campbell is dismissed by referee John Beaton at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

There was no protest from Campbell at John Beaton’s decision to brandish the second yellow which in itself was telling, before he gingerly made his way past his manager and down the tunnel in the knowledge he had left his team-mates with an almighty task.

That task heightened on the stroke of half-time when Michee Efete failed to track the run of Kimpioka at the far post, with the striker tapping home to convert Matt Smith’s cross.

If it wasn’t difficult enough, Telfer’s straight dismissal just minutes after being introduced for a crunching tackle on Sven Spragler reduced them to nine men.

Although the Staggies had held out well throughout the second period given their numerical disadvantage, they could not prevent Kirk adding stoppage time third from Graham Carey’s cutback.

Little chance for Allardice and Brophy to impress

Cowie gave Eamonn Brophy and Scott Allardice rare starting opportunities at McDiarmid Park.

It was forward Brophy’s first start since the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen on August 31, while midfielder Allardice was last among the starting 11 in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United on August 10.

Ross County’s players ahead of the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Given the tactical switches necessitated by Campbell’s dismissal, Brophy was sacrificed at half-time in one of three changes made by Cowie – having had little opportunity to get into the game.

Allardice brought physicality to County’s midfield, but his role became far more of a containing job than planned given how the game unfolded, before he made way for Telfer on 75 minutes.

Both players will desperately hope for another chance when County return to action at home to Kilmarnock next Saturday.

Back-to-back home games crucial for Staggies

The visit of Killie is quickly followed by another midweek home fixture against Hibernian, who now prop up the Premiership table.

With both teams below the ninth-placed Staggies, County will be eager to return a strong points haul from the double header in order to revive their momentum.

A return of four points from six earlier in the campaign, in home matches against Dundee and St Johnstone, provided the Staggies with a quick lift up the Premiership table.

With Saints having pulled level on seven points, County will aim for a similar haul in order to regain daylight between them and the foot of the table.

Player ratings

ST JOHNSTONE (4-3-1-2): Sinclair 6; Wright 6, Sanders 6, Raymond 6; Holt 7, Sprangler 6 (Essel 80), Smith 7 (Carey 83); Clark 7; Kimpioka 8, Sidibeh 6 (Kirk 77).

Subs not used: Rae, Cameron, Kucheriavyi, McPake, Keltjens, Franczak.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Wright 6, Lopata 5 (White 65), Leak 6; Efete 5 (Brown 46), Randall 6, Allardice 6 (Telfer 75), Campbell 4; Nisbet 5 (Reid 46); Hale 6, Brophy 5 (Denholm 46).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Chilvers, Grieves, Telfer, Samuel.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 3,688

Man of the match: Benji Kimpioka

