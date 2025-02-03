Calum Brown says Ross County under-18s have no fear ahead of Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Calum Brown says Ross County under-18s have no fear ahead of Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final

The Staggies youngsters have enjoyed an impressive cup run, and travel to Livingston for a last-eight tie on Tuesday.

Young Ross County forward Calum Brown smiling during a press conference.
Ross County youngster Calum Brown. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

Calum Brown insists Ross County under-18s have nothing to fear when they aim to secure a Scottish Youth Cup last four place against Livingston on Tuesday.

The young Staggies have reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time, following an excellent run of results.

After defeating Elgin City and Lossiemouth in the early rounds, County have gone on to secure back-to-back away triumphs against elite academy sides Motherwell and Hibernian.

That has set up a last-eight encounter away to fellow performance level outfit Livingston at Almondvale on Tuesday evening.

Calum Brown celebrates netting against Nairn County in the 2023 North of Scotland Cup final. Image: Jasperimage.

Given the calibre of opposition they have already seen off, forward Brown says there is no shortage of belief within the Staggies side as they aim to reach the latter stages.

Brown said: “We’ve beaten two elite teams, so I don’t see why we can’t go and beat Livingston, who are in our league.

“We’ve played them many times, whereas we had never played Motherwell or Hibs.

“They obviously had better quality in the team, but at the end of the day it’s about what we’ve done on the pitch.

“We won our battles, and we came away better off.

“We know what we’re going into, and we know we can beat them.”

Brown thriving in men’s football with Invergordon

Inverness-born Brown has been with Ross County since the age of 10, having previously been on the books of Caley Thistle.

Young forward Calum Brown holds aloft the Ross County jersey after signing a professional deal with the club.
Calum Brown, after signing his first professional deal with Ross County in 2024. Image: Ross County FC

Following a short spell at Forres Mechanics earlier in the season, Brown has since made a loan switch to Invergordon, where he is the North Caledonian League’s leading scorer with 19 goals in all competitions.

The 17-year-old says the experience has been hugely beneficial, as he prepares to take a step back to youth football this week.

Brown, who signed an 18-month professional contract with the Staggies in December, added: “Being at Invergordon has helped a lot.

“You’ve just got to be so physical playing against men in the North Caledonian League, that’s probably the hardest part.

“They’ve got a lot of age on me as well, so they will be bigger and you have to get stuck in and keep working hard.

Ross County youngster Calum Brown. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It’s the same when I’m in first team training here at County. They obviously have a lot more quality than the North Caley, so you have to have everything right when you’re training with them.

“Whatever you’re doing, you have to up your standards – but that has helped me be stronger against the under-18s.”

Duff aiming to strengthen pathway to Staggies’ first team

County under-18s manager Gordon Duff hopes the club’s young players can take inspiration from a trio of teenagers who have recently been handed an opportunity in Don Cowie’s first team.

Ross County under-18s manager Gordon Duff speaking during a press conference.
Ross County under-18s manager Gordon Duff. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

George Robesten, Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith were all introduced to the field in the Staggies’ 1-1 draw with Hibernian last month, after being recalled from loan spells.

Duff is determined to help guide the next batch of young prospects closer to first team consideration.

He said: “There is definitely a pathway, and it’s getting stronger.

“That comes from the first team staff and the manager. We can provide the boys with a platform in the under-18s and hone the skills that they need, but ultimately it comes down to the first team staff trusting them.

“With George, Andrew and Dylan playing last weekend hopefully they can sustain their levels and produce more positive performances in the top flight.

Ross County youngster George Robesten. Image: Shutterstock.

“There will be boys who are disappointed not to start on Tuesday, but it’s also an occasion that could be the biggest game of their footballing career to date – or ever.

“We have to try and provide an experience for them as we play on Livingston’s first team pitch, and hope we can come away with a positive result.”

Conversation