Don Cowie explains how Ross County plan to use two-week break following 4-0 defeat to Rangers

Don Cowie insists Ross County must prepare for a crucial Premiership run-in after they went down 4-0 to Rangers at Ibrox.

The Staggies suffered another difficult day in Glasgow, where they have now conceded 15 goals without reply in three encounters with the Gers and Celtic this season.

Rangers raced into a three-goal lead in the first half courtesy of an Ianis Hagi double and a John Souttar effort, with James Tavernier completing the scoring with a late penalty.

The result means County are now in the relegation play-off spot, a point adrift of Dundee, with a five-point gap above bottom side St Johnstone.

The Staggies are out of action next weekend, having been knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Livingston last month, with their next match away to Motherwell on February 15.

The trip to Fir Park kick starts a run of eight league games until the split in April.

Staggies boss looking to get squad ready for Premiership run-in

Cowie, who refused to rule out the possibility of adding to his squad before Monday night’s transfer deadline, says he will use the coming fortnight to prepare his squad for the upcoming run of fixtures.

Defender Michee Efete and midfielder Jack Grieves are among those nearing a return to action following injury.

Cowie said: “I have no complaints with the result in terms of how it finished. Now it’s about us moving on and getting ready for the run-in.

“I think we are in a good place in terms of the squad size. Because we don’t play until two weeks’ time, a couple of players that are injured will have a good chance of being available.

“That adds to the group we’ve got already.

“Maybe, something might happen, because you just never know. At the same time, if nothing happens I’m really happy with what we’ve got.

“I would rather have been in the cup, with a game to look forward to next weekend.

“We’ve got to take ownership of the fact we are not in the cup any more. It does give us time to be on the training pitch.

“I think the new players have settled in really well, and the young lads have come back.

“Our main focus is to make sure we are ready for Motherwell in two weeks’ time.”

Cowie focused on Staggies following St Johnstone revival

St Johnstone have recorded back-to-back wins to move within five points of the Staggies, who were 10 points clear of the Perth outfit at one point last month.

Cowie insists he is solely focused on his side’s own fortunes, adding: “I don’t think I can concentrate on that. We were a team that was going into today with one defeat in six games in the league, with three away wins on the trot.

“We were in good form. All you can control is your own performance, and your own results. That’s the message from us.

“I think everyone can see that there are teams that are going on little runs, and the impact it can have.

“Credit to St Johnstone in the last couple of weeks, they have put back-to-back wins together, just like we had done three weeks ago.

“It’s going to be swings and roundabouts, but all we can do is focus on ourselves, and trying to get results. That’s what we will continue to do.”

Rangers’ first half onslaught put Staggies to the sword

Rangers took the lead on 18 minutes when a crossfield pass from Clinton Nsiala released Vaclav Cerny who bore down on goal before unleashing a low shot which Jordan Amissah could not hold on to, with Hagi emerging to tap home the rebound.

The Gers doubled their advantage just seven minutes later in heavily fortuitous fashion.

After Kacper Lopata had fouled Cyriel Dessers on the edge of the area, Hagi stepped up to fire the free-kick goalwards, with the ball taking a wicked deflection off Jonathan Tomkinson which deceived Amissah and sent the ball into the opposite corner of the net.

The Staggies could have pulled one back two minutes later when a Chilvers corner set up a free header for Wright, but Jack Butland was equal to his effort.

Another ominous afternoon in Glasgow looked in store when Rangers added a third goal on 36 minutes. Hagi was this time the supplier with a corner which was flicked on by Nico Raskin, to tee up Souttar for an easy finish past Amissah at the far post.

The Staggies kept threat on their goal to a minimum in the second-half but there was still time for further damage, with Lopata penalised on 79 minutes for hauling down Cyriel Dessers inside the box from a Cerny corner.

Tavernier stepped up to send Amissah the wrong way, to round off the scoring.